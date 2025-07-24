"They're gonna end up at a Coldplay concert" – Netizens react as viral video of Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby sparks online debate

  • home icon
By Pallavi Kanungo
Published Jul 24, 2025 07:57 GMT
The Fantastic Four: First Steps World Premiere - Source: Getty
Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal at The Fantastic Four: First Steps World Premiere. (Image via Getty/ Rodin Eckenroth)

On July 22, 2025, a user with the handle @sakotrak on the social media platform X shared a video of Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, where the actors were seen holding hands together and playfully hugging, as part of their promotion for their upcoming film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

“It's hilarious how inc*ls are furious every time Pedro touches Vanessa when this is her towards Pedro,” @sakotrak captioned his clip.

It was also a response to Marvel Studios’ 16-second video post featuring Pascal and Kirby during the world premiere of their movie, which was captioned, “Fantastic couple #TheFantasticFour.”

@sakotrak’s video amassed over 178,000 views and was later reposted by content creator Feared Buck, whose July 23 post earned over 38.8 million views. In the wake of the now-viral video of Pedro and Vanessa’s seemingly flirty interaction, netizens are having diverse reactions.

Some deemed it seemingly inappropriate, as English actress Vanessa Kirby is engaged to former American lacrosse star Paul Rabil, and is currently pregnant with his child.

They started dating in 2022 and got engaged in December 2024. In May this year, during a photocall for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in Mexico, she confirmed she was expecting. The couple also announced the pregnancy through a joint Instagram post showing her baby bump around the same time. Meanwhile, Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal has remained single for a long time.

Others suggested that Vanessa was just being friendly and kind, helping Pedro with his social anxiety, which he has previously said gets triggered in public.

Regardless, the viral video has now sparked a debate online. For instance, X user @TinoBambino3 commented on Feared Buck’s post.

“They’re gonna end up at a Coldplay concert,” the user wrote, comparing Pascal and Kirby’s interaction with former Astronomer CEO Andrew “Andy” Byron’s kiss cam cheating scandal with his head HR, Kristin Cabot, at Coldplay’s concert in Massachusetts last week.
Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions to Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby’s viral clip.

“Why are they so touchy?” a netizen asked.
“Why this type of behavior?” another netizen asked.
“Nah, this is insane,” a person wrote.

Meanwhile, others defended Pedro and Vanessa.

“Pedro Pascal suffers from anxiety and when nervous, needs to touch someone to calm down,” a fan explained.
“Guys, calm down. Pedro suffers from some type of anxiety disorder. He needs to touch or be touched by people to make him calm down and feel comfortable,” another fan wrote.
“Pedro has severe anxiety, and it helps when people close to him give him reassurance through touch. He's sensitive. Geez. It's ok,” a third wrote.
“So, she can’t be friends with her co-star???” an individual wrote about Kirby.

Neither Pedro Pascal nor Vanessa Kirby has responded to the viral video.

Exploring the friendship between Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby

Pedro Pascal has been open about his anxiety issues since his Game of Thrones days. In a past interview with The Guardian, he shared:

“Anxiety is something that I’ve lived with since I was a child, so it’s a part of my chemistry. I don’t know what kind of person I’d be without it. It’s something that I manage, but it’s also part of what makes me, me.”

Later, he told Deadline at the premiere of season 1 of The Last of Us in 2023 that he often puts his left hand on his torso during red carpet events “because his anxiety is right here.” Pedro Pascal also mentioned that a familiar touch often helped him deal with the anxiety.

Later, at the July 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, the actor was seen approaching Vanessa Kirby for comfort on stage. In a video that went viral, Pascal, who was standing beside Kirby, gently touched her shoulder. She, in turn, noticed his movement and held his hand, thus helping him overcome his anxiety.

Later, in the event, the duo posed for the camera, exchanged words, and embraced. They also talked about their characters and look tests. While Pedro told MTV how they all “look great,” Vanessa added, “He looked really sexy,” as he responded with a laugh.

However, the moment stirred a controversy. But The Crown actress shut down the rumors. Last year at TIFF, she called Pedro Pascal “heavenly,” adding they loved each other a lot, like friends and colleagues do. Likewise, the Materialists star told Collider in an interview that Kirby is a “powerful woman” who inspired him.

“So, to have the opportunity to stand by one, to learn from one — just a partner, it’s partnership; it’s male and female, but it’s also just a kind of transcendent sort of partnership in the work and the characters. And, so I don’t really know what the f**k I’m gonna do without you [Vanessa] honestly,” he added.
The Oscar-nominated actress, too, reciprocated by saying it was rare to find a “male actor as a counterpart who’s been so utterly equal and supportive of the relationship”.

During a July 2025 press tour for their forthcoming film, Vanessa Kirby gave a shoutout to Pedro Pascal and her other male co-stars for standing by her through her pregnancy, during the filming of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

“I get emotional sometimes thinking about the fact that I lived through that, and I had these three incredible men by my side who, just in the movie metaphorically but also in life, were just totally there with me,” she stated.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit the theaters worldwide on July 25, 2025. Vanessa Kirby plays the role of Sue Storm, while Pedro Pascal plays Reed Richards. Joseph Quinn (as Johnny Storm) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (as Ben Grimm) also star in the movie.

About the author
Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.

An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.

Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.

During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs.

Know More
Edited by Bharath S
