7 best Tyrion Lannister episodes from Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones featured a myriad of characters, and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) was one of the more complicated and engaging ones. From the moment he appeared on screen, his intelligence and cynicism set him apart from the rest of Westeros. He also delivered some of the best moments across the eight seasons.

Whether he was dealing with politics, fleeing from a battle, or saying the truth in desperate situations, Tyrion consistently delivered. Episodes like A Golden Crown and Blackwater capture those continuum of moments, where Tyrion found moments to be clever, smart, and full of heart, and reminded viewers why he was often the only glimmer of hope in a land full of power players.

A Golden Crown, Blackwater, and more Game of Thrones episodes where Tyrion Lannister was at his best

7) A Golden Crown (season 1, episode 6)

A still from Game of Thrones season 1 episode 6 (Image via HBO)

Tyrion's circumstances and imprisonment in the Eyrie are an early turning point for his character in Game of Thrones. Up until this point, Tyrion has been more or less a comic relief character for everyone—he hasn't been threatening, just witty. However, that changes here.

Taken into custody by Catelyn Stark and imprisoned in one of the Eyrie's horrifying sky cells, Tyrion doesn't cave under the threat of harm. He leverages the situation in his favor to mix things up, dramatically enacting a "confession" that contains every single thing he has done, only missing the one crime he is charged with.

But his attempts to amuse aren't for nothing, they are his way of buying time, shifting the authority, and reminding all present who is in control because he isn't just chaff to be blown about the room. Then, in the grandest form of indignation, he requests a trial by combat from his captor.

This is essentially the first time he subverts everyone's expectations of him. It also planted the seed of a life-long friendship with Bronn, who volunteers to fight on his behalf. The risk was incredibly a well-calculated move, a choice that not only paid off in that moment but also was the start of one of the show's most loyal and unconventional friendships.

6) Blackwater (season 2, episode 9)

A still from Game of Thrones season 2 episode 9 (Image via HBO)

Blackwater is where Tyrion Lannister transitions from clever court player to unexpected battlefield leader. With Stannis Baratheon’s forces bearing down on King’s Landing, Tyrion is left in charge of the city’s defense—largely because no one else steps up. It’s a turning point for his character. Until now, he’s been severely underestimated, dismissed as a schemer unfit for real command. But with this, he gets to prove what he’s actually capable of.

He puts forth an audacious plan involving wildfire and sets a trap that destroys a significant part of Stannis’ fleet. It is one of the most recognizable tactical maneuvers in the series, and it shows the extent of how brilliant Tyrion’s mind can be under the most intense pressure.

But strategy is only part of it. When Joffrey runs from the front lines cowardly, Tyrion does the last thing anyone expects: he runs up front. Tyrion gathers the men, gives a rousing speech, and places himself at the front of the charge.

Although injured and almost killed by the end of the night, Tyrion’s part in defending Westeros’ seat of power is not lost on viewers, even if the realm wants to forget. Tyrion is afforded one of the few opportunities to demonstrate the kind of leader he may have been while playing the Game of Thrones.

5) The Laws Of Gods And Men (season 4, episode 6)

A still from Game of Thrones season 4 episode 6 (Image via HBO)

Tyrion’s trial in The Laws of Gods and Men is less a legal proceeding and more a slow-motion execution dressed up in ceremony. No one expects fairness—not in King’s Landing, and especially not with Cersei pulling the strings—but the emotional weight of it all still lands hard. Tyrion sits silently as witness after witness distorts the truth, turning his kindness and wit into supposed proof of guilt. And then Shae takes the stand.

Her betrayal hits the hardest. What began as a real connection between two outsiders ends with her coldly delivering the final blow. Tyrion’s face says it all—shock, hurt, rage. It’s not just about the trial anymore. It’s about everything. A lifetime of mockery, blame, and being treated like a monster finally comes to the surface.

Tyrion explodes—not just at the court, but at the entire city. “I wish I was the monster you think I am,” he says, tearing into the hypocrisy around him, calling out the people who’ve used him, and demands a trial by combat. The moment cements Tyrion as one of the most compelling characters in Game of Thrones, driven not by power, but by deep, buried wounds finally surfacing.

4) Second Sons (season 3, episode 8)

A still from Game of Thrones season 3 episode 8 (Image via HBO)

Tyrion’s marriage to Sansa in Second Sons isn’t exactly a warm marital union. It’s two pawns in the Game of Thrones being pushed into place by Tywin’s political ambition, made to perform a ceremony neither of them wished for. The episode leans into discomfort, and not just for the characters involved. Sansa walks down the aisle with silent dread, and Tyrion stands waiting, clearly aware of just how wrong this is for both of them.

Joffrey, predictably, turns the event into a public humiliation. He strips away whatever dignity the couple may have had left, taunting them and threatening Sansa. Tyrion’s patience, already hanging by a thread, finally snaps. He stabs his dagger into the table and turns to the boy king with a drunken but razor-sharp threat and the whole room goes quiet.

This isn’t just another witty Tyrion comeback. It’s a moment where all the shame and mockery he’s endured boils over—where, despite being made the butt of the joke, he reclaims some control. Protecting Sansa in the process, he succeeds in becoming the only honourable Lannister at this point in the series.

3) The Children (season 4, episode 10)

A still from Game of Thrones season 4 episode 10 (Image via HBO)

Tyrion and Tywin’s relationship has always been a burning fuse. Years of contempt, neglect, and buried resentment simmer beneath the surface, and in the Game of Thrones season 4 finale, it finally detonates. Tyrion, newly freed by Jaime, doesn’t escape. He takes a detour to confront the man who’s shaped his pain all his life.

He finds Shae, once the one person Tyrion believed loved him without conditions, in Tywin’s bed. It’s a final nail in the coffin belonging to Tyrion and his old life. Tyrion strangles Shae in silence, his face a mix of devastation and disbelief. Then he takes the crossbow.

The conversation that unfolds between Tyrion and Tywin is quiet, loaded, and tense. Tywin tries to spin the moment with his usual arrogance, calling Tyrion’s actions beneath him. But Tyrion isn’t his son anymore—not in this moment. He’s his executioner.

Killing Tywin doesn’t free him entirely, but it marks a shift. Tyrion finally chooses his own story, not the one written for him by a father who never saw his worth.

2) The Gift (season 5, episode 7)

A still from Game of Thrones season 5 episode 7 (Image via HBO)

Throughout most of Game of Thrones, Tyrion and Daenerys are in vastly different spaces in the story: one is looking to reclaim a throne from exile while raising armies, liberating cities, and one is mulling around the chaos of Westeros with cleverness and wine. So when they meet for the first time in season 5, it feels like the beginning of something important—two of the bigger pieces of the show finally playing the same game.

Just a simple conversation, awkward and curious, in a throne room in Meereen and the story begins to tighten. Bits join together and this moment is the first real indication that the game of thrones is coming into its later stages.

Tyrion has survived so far in life mainly through his charm and sharp words, and he is only used to speaking to the other Westerosi players. Now he is speaking to someone who isn’t playing by the Westerosi rules. And Daenerys, who has predominantly dealt with loyalists or enemies, is now faced with someone who may challenge her without the goal of eliminating her.

This moment is not just about two separate characters meeting. It’s two completely different views colliding, and that shapes the rest of the story.

1) The Iron Throne (season 8, episode 6)

A still from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 (Image via HBO)

The final season of Game of Thrones closes out several arcs, though not all of them land the way some expected. Tyrion’s character, in particular, goes through a notable shift. Once known for clever maneuvering and sharp insight, he spends much of the last stretch on the sidelines, with fewer wins and even fewer plans that work.

Still, the series finale brings him a measure of closure. After the dust settles, Tyrion proposes Bran as the next ruler of Westeros—an unexpected choice that still sparks plenty of debate among fans years after the show’s end. But it does give Tyrion a chance to return to the one role he’s always been most suited for: the Hand of the King. He isn’t in it for power or glory. The position gives him space to advise, rebuild, and take accountability for what has come before.

Tyrion ending the series in a seat of responsibility, quietly trying to fix a broken kingdom, is a fitting note to end his journey on. It doesn’t erase the missteps, but it does give him a new direction.

All seasons of Game of Thrones and House of The Dragon are available to stream on HBO Max.

