10 Game of Thrones characters who deserved a better ending 

Rising from George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire books, HBO's fantasy drama series Game of Thrones lasted from 2011 to 2019 and became a global pop culture sensation.

Ad

Set in the continent of Westeros, the series highlighted families like the Starks, the Lannisters, and the Targaryens caught up in a deadly game for the Iron Throne amid political intrigue and paranormal threats from beyond the Wall.

Game of Thrones enthralled viewers with its audacious narrative and visual scope, which celebrated ethically difficult characters and unexpected plot twists. Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, and Peter Dinklage, among others, helped to vividly depict across eight demanding seasons a story of ambition, devotion, and treachery.

Ad

Trending

Still, the last season generated criticism even with its genius. Many supporters felt that the hurried or mismanaged treatment of important character arcs left certain endings feeling unworthy or contradictory.

Disclaimer: This article is solely based on the author's personal opinion.

Some of the Game of Thrones characters who deserved more fitting conclusions

1) Lord Varys

Lord Varys (Image via HBO)

Lord Varys, the Master of Whisperers, was the perfect political spider in Game of Thrones. He is an experienced manipulator whose allegiance rested in the good of the realm rather than any ruler's ambition. Among the most potent actors in Westeros were his large espionage network.

Ad

After trying to reveal Jon Snow's actual claim, his execution by Daenerys for treason seems sudden and dramatic. Varys's demise lacked the sophisticated, multifaceted reward one would have expected from a man who survived many schemes and kings. A more deliberate, forceful last move using his intelligence network may have respected the legacy of his character.

2) Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish

Petyr Littlefinger Baelish (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Littlefinger emerged from lowborn obscurity to become one of the most lethal schemers in Game of Thrones, flourishing on anarchy and dishonesty. He planned several major confrontations and understood just how to take advantage of human frailty.

Ad

Exposed by Sansa and Arya Stark, his unexpected death was too simple for a powerful manipulator—executed without a last desperate gambit. Given his past of survival and guile, a more subtle or dramatic conclusion would have fit his complicated villainy, in my opinion.

3) Jaime Lannister

Jaime Lannister (Image via HBO)

Once the hated Kingslayer faced his own demons and atoned, Jaime transformed into one of the show's most complex characters. His relationship with Brienne and readiness to challenge his history formed a gripping narrative.

Ad

But Jaime's last decision to go back to Cersei and die next to her in the Red Keep's fall seemed like a turn back. It nullified most of his development, leaving viewers yearning for a denouement whereby he completely embraced his newly acquired dignity and maybe created a different legacy.

4) Cersei Lannister

Cersei Lannister (Image via HBO)

Driven by fierce motherly love and power thirst, Cersei was a strong and merciless queen in Game of Thrones. Among the most intriguing enemies of Westeros was her slyness and survival sense.

Ad

But her silence under the debris with Jaime lacked the grandeur or poetic justice many had in mind. A more dramatic or violent ending, perhaps confronting prosecution or a final act of rebellion, would have been more fitting for someone who ruled with unwavering determination and inflicted immense devastation.

5) Daenerys Targaryen

Daenerys Targaryen (Image via HBO)

Built up as a liberator and rightful queen, Daenerys broke bonds and commanded dragons. Game of Thrones revolved mostly around her path from exile to power.

Ad

But her quick plunge into "mad queen" craziness at King's Landing appeared to have hurried and lessened her complexity. Jon Snow's swift murder of her followed after this.

Daenerys was shown as an emotional lady corrupted by power, a villain storyline many viewers felt was unsatisfactory rather than complex. She may have had a really legendary finale from a slower change or from a different last encounter.

6) Theon Greyjoy

Theon Greyjoy (Image via HBO)

From haughty Stark ward to devastated Reek and ultimately a redeemed hero, Theon's sad path in Game of Thrones was among the most emotionally powerful trips the show could provide. His heroic sacrifice in defending Bran Stark was great.

Ad

Still, some viewers hoped Theon would survive and atone for peace. A moving recompense for his lengthy, terrible atonement would have been a chance to recover his identity and live beyond the battlefield.

7) Margaery Tyrell

Margaery Tyrell (Image via HBO)

Margaery was a skilled political player who advanced the reputation of her family by virtue of charm and cleverness. Some of the strongest court suspense in the show sprang from her competitiveness with Cersei.

Ad

Her untimely death in the Great Sept explosion served as a shocking turning point for the story, but it also marked the end of a character known for her remarkable survival skills. More active participation in the last power may have shown the actual capacity of the Rose of Highgarden.

8) Oberyn Martell

Oberyn Martell (Image via HBO)

Prince Oberyn became an instant fan favorite with his sharp wit, flair, and search for retribution. Viewers of Game of Thrones were left stunned, and the course of the narrative changed with his terrible and unannounced death during Tyrion's combat trial.

Ad

Although powerful, Oberyn's early leaving seemed premature. His charm and motivations suggested he may have been a prominent actor in the final battles of the series, particularly with relation to Dorne's dominance.

9) Doran Martell

Doran Martell (Image via HBO)

Doran, the patient Prince of Dorne, was introduced as a strategic thinker who values cautious political movements above outright warfare.

Ad

However, his assassination by the Sand Snakes was unexpected and contradicted his meticulous depiction. Dorne's sudden death, which felt unjustified and hasty, cut short his potential involvement in the last game.

10) The High Sparrow

The High Sparrow (Image via HBO)

Rising from modest beginnings to be a potent religious leader in Game of Thrones, the High Sparrow revealed great hypocrisy and questioned the authority of the monarch.

Ad

For Cersei's ascent, his death in the Great Sept's devastation was essential, yet it seemed inadequate for a figure of his intelligence and impact. A more climactic confrontation would have more faithfully depicted his particular menace, based not on troops but on religion and public support.

Game of Thrones is available for online streaming on HBO.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More