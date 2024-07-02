Fans of House of the Dragon have been quick to draw comparisons between Lady Olenna Tyrell from Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon's Princess Rhaenys Targaryen. Both characters are admired for their sharp wit, strategic minds, and formidable presence in a male-dominated world.

Lady Olenna, known as the Queen of Thorns, captivated audiences with her cunning and decisive actions, often delivering some of the series’ most memorable lines. Similarly, Rhaenys carries herself in a manner similar to Lady Olenna in House of the Dragon.

Princess Rhaenys is a strong intellectual figure who strategically defies Westerosi traditional gender roles, making her endearing to fans who appreciate her unyielding nature, similar to Lady Olenna's, and her ability to maneuver complex political intrigue.

These two characters have great significance in their respective stories, especially during the latter stages of the seasons of Game of Thrones, where Lady Olena was majorly trying to retain power while looking forward to protecting her family heritage. In a similar vein, Rhaenys's actions take the plot forward in House of the Dragon as well.

In light of these comparisons, a fan of House of the Dragon drew parallels between the two nimble-witted royal figures from George R.R. Martin's epic fantasy novels on X and wrote:

"Same energy."

House of the Dragon fans draw parallels between Lady Olenna and Rhaenys (Image Via X/ Jon Snow)

"Rhaenys is a queen and will be treated as such." commented another fan

"Lady Olenna was so much fiercer but we have yet to see how badass Rhaenys is." another fan wrote awanting to see more of Rhaenys.

"I soooo don’t want her to (inevitably) d1e 😭 Rhaenys is such an ICON just like Olenna MF Queen of Thorns" commented another fan.

A netizen also heaped praise on Otto as well as Rhaenys. Some others disagreed with the comparison between the latter and Olenna, saying they are "not even close" in terms of similarities.

"Besides Otto, Rhaenys is the next level headed person on this show. She was Like do yall wanna live to see my age? Or yall just wanna die" commented one fan.

"Not even close. Olenna clears. Rhaenys is just bitter and old. Olenna made huge moves, without dragons. I'm on team black by the way. I just hate the counsel she was giving." said one user.

"Olenna advised dany to be a dragon and rhaenys advised rhaenyra to be a doormat and beg alicent for peace after they murdered her kid abd caused her miscarriage" commented another fan.

"Nah. Queen of thorns had an opportunity to take out the usurper king and did. Rhaenys coped and now isn’t doing anything useful except extending the runtime" commented one more fan.

Who is Rhaenys on House of the Dragon and Olenna on Game Of Thrones?

Known as 'The Queen Who Never Was', Princess Rhaenys Targaryen is a major character in the popular HBO show House of the Dragon. She's a resilient, strong, and tenacious member of the Targaryen family.

She was the granddaughter of King Jaehaerys I and was a contender for the crown at the time of his passing. However, her cousin and The Black Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen's father, Viserys I, was crowned King, establishing gendered social norms that did not favor a woman as the head of an empire.

A fierce dragon rider, Rhaenys will charge into battle in Queen Rhaenyra's name atop Meleys, also called the Red Queen in the upcoming episodes of House of the Dragon. Rhaenys, like Lady Olenna Tyrell, is adept at dealing with Westeros' complex politics and deviates from traditional female roles.

Even though she didn't become queen, she's still a key figure in her family's history.

Lady Olenna Tyrell, also known as the Queen of Thorns, is a powerful figure in Game of Thrones. She leads the Tyrell family and is well-known for her intelligence and being politically savvy. She also employs clever strategies and alliances to exert significant influence over those in positions of power.

One of her smart moves was arranging for her granddaughter Margaery Tyrell to marry two kings one after the other: first, Joffrey Baratheon, and then, when he died, his brother Tommen Baratheon.

However, by the end of Game of Thrones, Olenna loses her entire family when Cersei destroys the Sept of Baelor, killing them all.

House of the Dragon season 2 is currently streaming on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping every Sunday night.

