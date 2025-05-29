10 most powerful women from Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is a fantasy television series that aired on HBO from 2011 to 2019. Based on George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire books, the eight-season TV series had 73 episodes and chronicled the violent political and magical wars over the mythical continents of Westeros and Essos. Ever since its first season aired, the show has carved out its spot in popular culture.

Ad

Moreover, the series became distinct for its portrayal of complex and powerful female characters. These women propelled the narrative forward through political wrangle, moral bravery, or direct defiance, and not just by staying in the background. They became the driving force, the catalyst.

Characters like Daenerys Stormborn, Brienne of Tarth, and Sansa Stark discovered means of claiming authority, defending their people, and influencing history in a society marked by brutality and patriarchy.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's personal opinions and is not an official Game of Thrones ranking. Reader's discretion is advised.

Daenerys, Cersei, Sansa, and eight other most powerful women in Game of Thrones

1) Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (Image via HBO)

Right from the start, Daenerys had been an important part of Game of Thrones. A notable part of the show's narrative was how she went from being a princess in exile to a powerful queen who rode dragons. Some other significant scenes showcasing her at her best were when she freed slaves across Essos, remained unburnt in fire, and flew on her dragons, earning her monikers like Breaker of Chains, the Unburnt, and Mother of Dragons.

Ad

In the end, her desire for justice gave way to more destructive urges, which led to a discussion among fans of the show about morals and power. Even though the way her character arc panned out divided fans, her journey was still an integral part of the show's history.

2) Cersei of House Lannister

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister (Image via HBO)

Cersei had been a consistent presence throughout all eight seasons of Game of Thrones. Known for her keen intelligence and merciless determination, she thrived in a world set against her and climbed to the top. She undoubtedly made some terrible decisions as a queen, a strategist, and even as a mother, but those were always based on survival.

Ad

Regardless of whether viewers liked or despised her, few could argue against Cersei being amongst the most intriguing and well-formed characters on the show.

3) Sansa of House Stark

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (Image via HBO)

Sansa’s character development from a naive girl of a noble house to the Queen in the North was a textbook slow burn, but one that was deeply rewarding nonetheless. She suffered political, psychological, and physical manipulation and abuse, and fashioned them into her armor. She learned to traverse politics and power by sheer resilience and deliberate planning, not by fighting with literal weapons.

Ad

In the end, she finally turned away from the Iron Throne and chose independence for her people, which was an important moment that highlighted her strength of will.

4) Arya of House Stark

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (Image via HBO)

Arya was never interested in traditional roles. From a young age, she didn't follow what other people thought a lady like her should do. Instead, she chose a journey that made her one of the most dangerous characters in Game of Thrones. The way she trained with the Faceless Men and finally killed the Night King made her a major character in the story.

Ad

With her fierce loyalty and desire to do what's right, Arya gave the story a unique and exciting spirit.

5) Olenna of House Tyrell

Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell (Image via HBO)

Olenna brought sharp wit and political expertise to the court of Westeros. Often referred to as the Queen of Thorns, she was among the few individuals who were able to successfully outsmart Cersei and Tyrion. She masterminded important partnerships and planned a royal murder with unmatched clarity and confidence.

Ad

Her last line, "Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me," went down as one of the most iconic quotes in Game of Thrones history. This line, where she took ownership of Joffrey's death while gloating that no one had been able to uncover the truth all this while, was a true portrayal of her character's cunning.

6) Brienne of Tarth

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth (Image via HBO)

Brienne defied stereotypes throughout Game of Thrones. A constant target for jeers from society, she never let it stop her. She was a skilled fighter with a strong sense of honor. Her devotion to the Stark family, her changing feelings for Jaime Lannister, and her touching knighting scene all gave her more depth and made her more real and powerful.

Ad

Moreover, Brienne showed that being kind and having strong morals are enough to make one strong, as proven by her influence on Jaime.

7) Melisandre

Carice Van Houten as Melisandre (Image via HBO)

The Red Woman or the Red Priestess was one of the more enigmatic characters in Game of Thrones. Acting as the Lord of Light's priestess, she both committed terrible blunders and worked wonders. Her story weight came from her role in helping Jon Snow come back from the dead and in supporting the war against the White Walkers.

Ad

Melisandre's storyline demonstrated the perilous combination of religion and power, concluding in a subtle but significant departure after the Battle of Winterfell when her life's purpose had been served.

8) Margaery of House Tyrell

Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell (Image via HBO)

Margaery was a skilled political player who took after her grandmother, using charm and intelligence to survive the complexities of King's Landing. She deftly negotiated the power dynamics at court and ended up marrying three kings. She grasped the game of thrones better than others, although on the surface, she appeared mild.

Ad

Her death in the Sept of Baelor was shocking, especially since she was so close to outwitting her enemies.

9) Catelyn of House Stark

Michelle Fairley as Catelyn Stark (Image via HBO)

Catelyn's story in Game of Thrones, as suggested by her maiden family's motto, was rooted in family and duty. No matter what she did, she did it out of fierce motherly love, irrespective of what was right or wrong. She was integral in the first few seasons, aiding her son's bid for the throne by doing things like catching Tyrion Lannister and making deals during the war.

Ad

Arguably, one of the most shocking scenes in the history of the show was when she was killed at the Red Wedding. It was a turning point that made the show significantly darker.

10) Lyanna of House Mormont

Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont (Image via YouTube/GameofThrones)

Lyanna Mormont left a strong impression on Game of Thrones viewers, even with very little screen time. She might have been one of the youngest characters in the show, but she commanded troops in combat with expertise and without thinking twice, making audacious statements as the young Lady of Bear Island.

Ad

Her fearless stand during the Battle of Winterfell, as well as her death while taking down a giant at least ten times her size, made her one of the series' most memorable characters.

Though the world of Game of Thrones was violent and erratic, the women who lived in it discovered their own means of survival, leadership, and legacy. From royals and warriors to visionaries and survivors, they captured the depth and diversity of female narrative throughout the series.

Game of Thrones is available for online streaming on HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More