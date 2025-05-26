What happened between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas? ‘Game of Thrones’ actress shares love for ex-husband’s new album

Actress Sophie Turner took to social media to promote her ex-husband, Joe Jonas's latest solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love. The album, which was released on Friday, May 23, 2025, is Jonas' second solo album since 2011.

Ad

His ex-wife, Sofie Turner uploaded the album cover on her Instagram Story on May 24, 2025, along with a Spotify link to stream it. She also wrote, "Go go," tagging Joe Jonas on her story. Joe liked and retweeted her post with a heart emoji, showing appreciation.

This is the first time the couple has publicly interacted since their divorce in 2024. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' relationship has been a subject of public interest since its beginning when they met in 2016 through mutual friends and began dating. Turner told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2019 that they had a "lot of mutual friends" who had been "trying to introduce" them for a long time.

Ad

Trending

“We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue,” she said.

In October 2017, they both shared engagement announcements on Instagram. They got married in a private ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019 and then had a formal wedding in France in June 2019.

Ad

However, in September 2023, Jonas filed for divorce, citing that the marriage was "irretrievably broken." Jonas and Turner each shared a statement online on their Instagram accounts on September 6, 2025.

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," they wrote.

Ad

Ad

Following their split, there was a highly publicized court case over the custody of their daughters, Willa and Delphine.

Turner sued Jonas in a New York court, claiming that he had their children's passports, preventing her from taking them to the UK, which she considered their "forever home."

After months of legal proceedings, the couple reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023. This allowed the children to split their time between the US and the UK. Their divorce was finalized in September 2024, and both said they intended to co-parent in a friendly way.

Ad

Joe Jonas returns to solo music with a personal album

Joe Jonas put out a new solo album called Music for People Who Believe in Love on May 23, 2025. Since his album Fastlife in 2011, this is his first time releasing a solo album. Most of the songs on the album deal with love, the pain of heartbreak, healing, and self-discovery.

He told Entertainment Weekly before the release of the album that he "just wanted to make it really complicated for people to remember," explaining the reason behind the name.

Ad

"It came from a definitive idea of what I was wanting to create and knowing what I didn't want to create," he added.

Joe Jonas teamed up with Sierra Ferrell, Luísa Sonza, and his brother Frankie Jonas during his creation of this album. He created music with some of the top producers in the business such as Dan Nigro, Alexander 23, and Jason Evigan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the album was released, Sophie Turner, Joe’s ex-wife, was one of the first people to offer public support.

While Joe Jonas released his album, Sophie Turner is set to appear in two upcoming series, including the Gothic horror film The Dreadful. She will star alongside Kit Harington, and the Amazon Prime thriller series Haven, set to debut later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More