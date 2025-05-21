Game of Thrones Kingsroad: All classes explained

Game of Thrones Kingsroad has been released for PC and mobile players today, May 21, 2025. After being revealed months earlier, it has finally moved out of its early access period. Set in Westeros after the events of the tragic Red Wedding, the game has you create a new original character who is the sole remaining heir of House Tarly. You get to explore iconic locations like Winterfell and King's Landing in an open-world Westeros as you work toward reclaiming your house’s honor.

However, you must choose from one of three classes when you start the game. This article will describe the three Game of Thrones Kingsroad classes so you can better understand which one suits your playstyle.

All Game of Thrones Kingsroad classes explained

1) Knight

The Knight is the typical warrior or paladin class we have seen before in various action RPGs. You get to use a two-handed longsword in battle, with fast moves that do decent damage. If you choose this class, your playstyle will revolve around swiftly parrying incoming attacks to deal more damage to enemies. You will also get access to the Ignite passive ability, which burns all enemies you strike to deal additional damage over time.

As a Knight, you will have many offensive sword-based skills. The developers at Netmarble have stated that the Knight’s model was based on the character Jaime Lannister from the GoT series. Overall, if you like a well-rounded warrior that isn't too difficult to control, the Knight should be your preferred class.

2) Sellsword

The Sellsword is based on the typical barbarian or brute classes in most RPGs that have high health and damage output. As a Sellsword in Game of Thrones Kingsroad, you are a bulky and slow warrior who uses a large two-handed greataxe to mow down enemies quickly. As such, you will have in your movepool many sweeping special attacks that do area-of-effect damage.

The developers have stated that they designed the Sellsword class after the fan-favorite Wildling Tormund Giantsbane. As such, you will be a tank who can soak a ton of damage and deal lots back in return.

3) Assassin

Finally, we have the Assassin class in Game of Thrones Kingsroad. As an Assassin, you will be a small but nimble warrior who uses stealth to strike from the shadows and take down enemies before they even realize you are there. As such, this class can dish out the highest damage amongst all three classes using a pair of daggers. However, you will have lower health, making you feel like a glass cannon.

You will primarily be relying on dodging attacks and avoiding damage. While the Assassin lacks the sweeping strikes of the Knight and the AoE attacks of the Sellsword, you get access to various skills that poison enemies and bleed them using moves like Sanguine Crush to take them down as quickly as possible. If you want to play as a fast-moving glass cannon with quick and deadly attacks modeled after Arya Stark, this class should be right up your alley.

