How to upgrade your character in Game of Thrones Kingsroad

Game of Thrones Kingsroad immerses players in the expansive world of Westeros. As you journey through this thrilling action RPG's rich narrative and challenging battles, upgrading your character becomes very essential. You need to enhance your Skills, Traits, and Equipment to boost your combat effectiveness and tailor your play style.

Ad

Here's a guide to upgrade your character in GoT Kingsroad.

Character upgrades in Game of Thrones Kingsroad: Everything you need to know

You can choose from three classes while building your character: Sellsword, Knight, and Assassin. Once chosen, you can find the upgrade options in the Advancements tab of the main menu. It will have the following options: Skills, Trait Tree, House Sigil, Set Research, Artifacts, and Tutotial.

Ad

Trending

Skills and Traits are crucial to upgrade your character (Image via Youtube/@AhkTaar Prime || Netmarble)

Skills

Ad

Knight class Skills (Image via Youtube/@AhkTaar Prime || Netmarble)

In Kingsroad, each class possesses unique skills that define their combat roles. As you progress, you'll earn Skill Points by completing quests and leveling up. These points can be allocated to improve both Active Skills and Basic Skills.

Ad

The Active Skills are powerful abilities specific to your class while the Basic Skills encompass standard attacks and maneuvers for all classes. Strategically upgrading them ensures you can tackle any sort of challenge with ease. Each skill can also be leveled up to increase its effectiveness.

Trait Tree

Attack Trait Tree (Image via Youtube/@AhkTaar Prime || Netmarble)

Traits offer passive bonuses that enhance your character's stats and unlock new abilities. Traits are divided into three trees: Attack, Defense, and Support. As you complete quests and defeat enemies, you'll earn Trait Points to spend on activating nodes within these trees. Some nodes can be upgraded multiple times, amplifying their effects.

Ad

Importantly, Game of Thrones Kingsroad allows players to refund or reallocate Trait Points, encouraging experimentation and finding optimal builds without spending extra time and effort.

Beyond skills and traits, you can upgrade your character in Game of Thrones Kingsroad by equipping the right gear. Weapons, armor, and accessories directly influence your stats, including Attack Power, Defense, HP, Rage, Critical Strike Rate, and Critical Damage. Additionally, Artifacts can be equipped and upgraded to further customize your character.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.