How to upgrade your character in Game of Thrones Kingsroad

Game of Thrones Kingsroad immerses players in the expansive world of Westeros. As you journey through this thrilling action RPG's rich narrative and challenging battles, upgrading your character becomes very essential. You need to enhance your Skills, Traits, and Equipment to boost your combat effectiveness and tailor your play style.
Here's a guide to upgrade your character in GoT Kingsroad.
Character upgrades in Game of Thrones Kingsroad: Everything you need to know
You can choose from three classes while building your character: Sellsword, Knight, and Assassin. Once chosen, you can find the upgrade options in the Advancements tab of the main menu. It will have the following options: Skills, Trait Tree, House Sigil, Set Research, Artifacts, and Tutotial.
Skills
In Kingsroad, each class possesses unique skills that define their combat roles. As you progress, you'll earn Skill Points by completing quests and leveling up. These points can be allocated to improve both Active Skills and Basic Skills.
The Active Skills are powerful abilities specific to your class while the Basic Skills encompass standard attacks and maneuvers for all classes. Strategically upgrading them ensures you can tackle any sort of challenge with ease. Each skill can also be leveled up to increase its effectiveness.
Trait Tree
Traits offer passive bonuses that enhance your character's stats and unlock new abilities. Traits are divided into three trees: Attack, Defense, and Support. As you complete quests and defeat enemies, you'll earn Trait Points to spend on activating nodes within these trees. Some nodes can be upgraded multiple times, amplifying their effects.
Importantly, Game of Thrones Kingsroad allows players to refund or reallocate Trait Points, encouraging experimentation and finding optimal builds without spending extra time and effort.
Beyond skills and traits, you can upgrade your character in Game of Thrones Kingsroad by equipping the right gear. Weapons, armor, and accessories directly influence your stats, including Attack Power, Defense, HP, Rage, Critical Strike Rate, and Critical Damage. Additionally, Artifacts can be equipped and upgraded to further customize your character.
