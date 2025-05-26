7 Game of Thrones plot holes that makes fans lose their minds

Game of Thrones is a fantasy drama series developed by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss for HBO based on George R. R. Martin's series of novels A Song of Ice and Fire. Game of Thrones began on April 17, 2011, and ended on May 19, 2019, and comprises 73 episodes spread over eight seasons.

From the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, the show interweaves a series of plot threads. Chief plot threads are the struggle for the Iron Throne by competing noble houses, the efforts of the last member of House Targaryen to reclaim her house, and the Night's Watch protecting the world from the threats of the distant north.

Game of Thrones captivated audiences for years, yet some seasons confused fans. Arya failed to use her Faceless Men abilities, Bran's abilities were never clarified, and Jon's Targaryen reveal went nowhere. And finally, Bran's twist coronation raised more questions than answers—leaving fans confused and splitting them in half.

Here is a list of the seven Game of Thrones plot holes that makes fans lose their minds.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

1) Why didn’t Arya make greater use of her Faceless Men training?

The face-stealing aspect of Arya's training is never utilized (Image via Instagram/@gameofthrones)

Arya Stark's season 5 arc is her sojourn at the House of Black and White in Braavos, where she hunts down Jaqen H'ghar and trains with the Faceless Men, an order of Many-Faced God assassins.

By torturous conditioning, such as becoming blind and surrendering her own identity to become "No One," Arya masters her combat skill and learns to switch bodies by adopting others' faces, a skill that may be the ultimate Westerosi wild card.

While this ability is at its best use, Arya primarily employs her face-shifting ability for a single act of vengeance—when she takes on Walder Frey's identity to assassinate the authors of the Red Wedding.

When her fighting skills are utilized later in Game of Thrones as she kills the Night King, the face-stealing aspect of her training is never actually utilized and does not contribute to much to her task of killing Cersei or anyone else on her list.

2) Why didn’t Bran take fuller advantage of his warg powers?

Warging starts strong but fades into the background later in the series (Image via Instagram/@gameofthrones)

Once Bran Stark dies in season 1, he learns he can warg—to be inside animals' and even humans' heads and see with their eyes and move their bodies. Warging is demonstrated with his direwolf, the ravens, and some dangerous human tests.

Although warging is presented as an important skill up front, it is not highlighted as much further into the series, particularly when Bran develops into the more prominent character of the Three-Eyed Raven.

As the Three-Eyed Raven, Bran wargs all the time, presaged by his creepy eyes, but the show never quite tells us what he is doing, whether he is flying through the past or simply flying around Westeros.

This power, which could be utilized for so much larger accomplishments, such as commanding dragons, never is fleshed out or connected to significant moments in the narrative by the conclusion of the show.

3) Why did Jaime give up his redemption journey to reunite with Cersei?

Ser Jaime Lannister is the eldest son of Tywin Lannister (Image via Instagram/@gameofthrones)

Jaime Lannister was probably the most fascinating character on the show. He and his brother Tyrion provided some much-needed comic relief, but also some of the steamiest character development.

First introduced in Game of Thrones, Jaime is arrogant, egotistical, hopelessly infatuated with his sister, and cold enough to push a little boy out a window.

Over the course of the series, Jaime is faced with a number of challenges that toughen him and make him more sympathetic, all the more so because he falls for Brienne of Tarth, who had rescued his life.

That his final decision to abandon his redemption and return to Cersei at the same time King's Landing is about to be toppled comes across as a step in the wrong direction, negating all that he has learned and leaving him mired in the wreckage, showing that love will sometimes lead men to make terrible decisions.

4) What was the purpose of revealing Jon Snow’s Targaryen heritage?

Jon’s Targaryen heritage was hyped but had no real impact (Image via Instagram/@gameofthrones)

Initially, fans were aware Jon Snow was something more than bastard offspring of Ned Stark, especially considering the show's reminders of his "Snow" throughout.

Season 7 finale ultimately reveals that Jon is actually Lyanna Stark's and Rhaegar Targaryen's son and therefore both Stark and rightful heir to the Iron Throne since Lyanna is Ned's sister and Rhaegar is Daenerys' brother. This disclosure comes at an inconvenient moment as Jon is getting close to Daenerys, creating huge tension.

While the leadership skills of Jon rendered the Targaryen plot twist possible, the season finale takes Game of Thrones fans by surprise with the coronation of Bran the Three-Eyed Raven as king and the banishment of Jon to the Night's Watch upon Jon's killing of Daenerys.

The ending leaves one asking why Jon's Targaryen lineage was ever emphasized if it never became a factor in his destiny.

5) Who was the true "prince that was promised" in Melisandre’s prophecy?

The true saviour is never known (Image via Instagram/@gameofthrones)

Melisandre makes prophecies in Game of Thrones, one of which is regarding a prince or a princess who is going to rescue Westeros from darkness. As fans have for long speculated what this could mean in George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels, there is not much tied up in the series finale.

Over the seasons, Melisandre's understanding of the "prince" varies: first she assumes it to be Stannis Baratheon, then Jon Snow, and finally perhaps Daenerys, as she recites the prophecy once again at Dragonstone.

So, who is the true savior? It is still unclear. Jon plays a key role in the Night King's fall, but Bran also fits the prophecy. The real answer remains unknown.

6) Did the Three-Eyed Raven ultimately triumph?

A still from Game of Thrones (Image via Instagram/@gameofthrones)

When the last episode of Game of Thrones was out, not many anticipated Bran Stark would end up as the king of the Seven Kingdoms. Bran encounters the mystical Three-Eyed Raven in season 6, who demonstrates with him important events in the past through a method of time travel.

The audience learns important secrets, such as the identity of Jon Snow's parents, by this. When the first Three-Eyed Raven passes away, his power is transferred to Bran, and he becomes able to perceive the past, present, and future.

Later, Bran is remote and mystical, highlighting his new position as the Three-Eyed Raven over and above Bran Stark. Having no obvious heir to the throne, the council elects Bran as king but in practice, it seems that the actual ruler is the Three-Eyed Raven himself, an all-seeing king.

7) Why did Daenerys Targaryen suddenly abandon everything she had fought for?

Queen Daenerys I Targaryen is the younger sister of Rhaegar Targaryen and Viserys Targaryen (Image via Instagram/@gameofthrones)

Perhaps the largest plot turn in Game of Thrones was the fall of Daenerys Targaryen during season 8. From a weak girl married to Khal Drogo, Daenerys re-emerges as powerful, with dragon fire and a purpose to end the cycle of conquerors and to bestow justice upon the Seven Kingdoms.

At an early age, she emancipates slaves and fights for what she believes is a better world, though her position on violence is eviden, after all, in Westeros, "you win or you die."

In season 8, Daenerys suddenly burns a city of innocents after their surrender, a drastic shift that felt unearned to many viewers. Her turn to cruelty shocked audiences and left them questioning.

Interested viewers can watch Game of Thrones on HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.

