“I thought I had tricked people”: When the creator of Yellowstone broke his silence on the show’s conclusion

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan once broke his silence on how the hit show would come to an end. In an earlier interview, he reflected on the unexpected popularity of the series and how he approached writing its conclusion. Yellowstone, which follows the Dutton family's control over the largest ranch in Montana, was approaching its final chapter at the time, and Sheridan’s comments offered a first insight into what went into shaping the show’s closing narrative.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on June 21, 2023, Sheridan said,

"I thought I had tricked people by showing a world worth protecting,"

when he first realized how big the show had become. His remarks reignited public curiosity about the series finale and its development process. Without revealing the storyline or exact ending, Sheridan spoke about the creative pressure that came with closing a story that had such a large cultural impact.

Although the series has now concluded, Sheridan's earlier statements continue to offer insight into his mindset during the final stages of production. His remarks provided a rare look at how he approached bringing the long-running Yellowstone story to a close.

Sheridan talks about how Yellowstone took off and why he didn’t expect it

Taylor Sheridan and his wife Nicole Sheridan arrives at the premiere for Paramount Network's Yellowstone season 5 (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount)

In The Hollywood Reporter interview published on June 21, 2023, Taylor Sheridan spoke at length about Yellowstone’s legacy and its conclusion. He said the series was always meant to reflect a changing America, focusing on

"the clash between traditions that respect the land and the unstoppable intrusion of modernity."

Sheridan admitted that while the show reached a massive audience, its core message may be lost over time.

“When the show is over, that notion will go away and there will be a new shiny penny everyone watches,” he said.

“So I felt like I didn’t accomplish anything — which, for me, is really important.”

He addressed Kevin Costner’s departure, calling it disappointing but not disruptive to the story.

“It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it,”

Sheridan said. He added that Costner’s character, John Dutton, was always intended to be taken to the train station. Sheridan also noted that the final season could run longer than previously announced.

“If I think it takes 10 episodes to wrap it up, they’ll give me 10,” he said. “It’ll be as long as it needs to be.”

He explained that the series was originally written to explore a vanishing way of life, centered around the clash between traditions that respect the land and the unstoppable intrusion of modernity.

Latest updates on Yellowstone and what’s coming next

(L-R) Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille Chow, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham attend the Paramount's "Yellowstone" Season 5 Part 2 Premiere (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Yellowstone concluded with the second part of its fifth season. The first half aired in 2022, and the final episodes were released in November 2024, marking the end of the original series after five seasons and 53 episodes.

Since the announcement of the show's end, Paramount has confirmed multiple new projects connected to the Yellowstone universe. Two upcoming spin-offs will feature core characters from the original series. One includes Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, while another will star Luke Grimes, who played Kayce Dutton.

Grimes' spin-off is titled Y: Marshals and was announced during a CBS press event for the 2025–2026 programming slate. Unlike previous titles, this series will air on CBS network television rather than on Paramount+. The show is set to air on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. EST, though an official premiere date has not yet been announced.

According to CBS, the spin-off will follow Kayce as he applies his cowboy and Navy SEAL background to deliver justice in Montana, navigating the balance between duty, family, and the psychological toll of law enforcement in the region.

Additional spin-offs such as 1883 and 1923 have already expanded the Dutton family backstory, and more titles including 1944, The Madisons, and 6666 are in various stages of development. These projects continue to build on Taylor Sheridan's wider Yellowstone universe.

