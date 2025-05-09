"It all comes down to Taylor [Sheridan's] vision"- Luke Grimes talks about reprising the role of Kayce Dutton in Yellowstone spinoff Y: Marshals

Y: Marshals, the sequel to Yellowstone, is coming soon, though CBS hasn’t announced a release date yet. The new series will explore the future of the Dutton ranch after major changes in season 5.

At the end of Season 5, Kayce (Luke Grimes) is the last Dutton looking after the ranch. He offers most of the land to Chief Rainwater and the Broken Rock tribe for its original price — $1.25 an acre — keeping only a small part for his own family, hinting at a simpler life ahead.

However, there seems to be more to Kayce's story as Luke Grimes has been confirmed to return as Kayce in Y: Marshals. With him coming back in the show, expected to premiere midseason in 2026, excitement is in the air to know what happens to Kayce next.

Luke Grimes elaborates on the upcoming sequel, Y: Marshals

Luke Grimes reprises his role as Kayce Dutton in Y: Marshals (Image via Instagram/@yellowstone)

As the upcoming sequel raises anticipation among viewers, the news of Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton in Y: Marshals comes as a surprise to the fans. The actor, having a pivotal role in Yellowstone, returns to the sequel, raising expectations about what new journey his character embarks on in the new release.

On May 7, 2025, CBS confirmed the return of Grimes as Kayce in Y: Marshals. As his character brought the conclusion to season 5 with the selling of land to Chief Rainwater, the spin-off may follow the tale of Kayce and his family in the aftermath of that deal.

In an interview with People last year, Luke Grimes spoke in detail about his character and Yellowstone season 5. He also hinted at the coming of the sequel through this conversation.

He credited the viewers' interest in the show, which drives the continuation of the series, as seen in the coming of Y: Marshals. Elaborating on this, he said,

"I think when anything is this successful, there's a pressure to keep it going because they know they have an audience and that's what they're looking for. But it all comes down to Taylor [Sheridan's] vision."

Talking about Taylor Sheridan, credited as one of the creators of Yellowstone, Grimes stated that the writer's ideas on what comes next are what will further evolve into the sequel of the story. He mentioned:

"He has to see it to be able to write it, and I don't think he's going to write something that he doesn't want to. Basically we're just going to see if Taylor has an idea that he gets excited about, and that's going to make all the difference here."

With the sequel, Y: Marshals now officially confirmed, it is awaited to witness how the actor will bring out the new stories of his character to the fans of the show.

Luke Grimes on playing the role of Kayce Dutton

Luke Grimes has played a pivotal part in the storyline with his role as Kayce Dutton, the youngest child of John and Evelyn Dutton. His character's journey is marked with a series of struggles, scuffles, losses, and wins, placing him as a strong member of the Dutton family. His return to the future story, as seen in Y: Marshals, indicates that there is more to Kayce's story.

Talking about his character that he is set to reprise in Y: Marshals, Grimes elaborated that despite having weak connections with his family, Kayce did emerge as a very devoted Dutton in Yellowstone.

"Kayce as a character feels a little bit like an outsider in his own family ... I think that the thing that kind of put him in between a rock and a hard place was that deep down he felt the loyalty, even though he knew maybe it wasn't the best thing for him."

The actor has been playing the role of Kayce since 2018, developing a character arc and a unique journey throughout the five seasons. Grimes spoke about his experience in portraying the youngest Dutton and his understanding of the character.

"As much as I love Kayce, that’s always been the frustrating part about playing him. Deep down he’s a really good, pure soul. But the indecisiveness is incredibly frustrating for him and the people around him.", said Luke Grimes in an interview with Men's Health.

Talking about the difference between his character and himself, he said:

"Kayce has found that getting things you think you want sometimes doesn’t feel very good. And I’m glad in my life I’m not that way."

More about Luke Grimes' role as Kayce Dutton in Yellowstone

Luke Grimes to return as Kayce Dutton in Y: Marshals (Image via Instagram/@yellowstone)

Initially in the show, Kayce's relationship with his father, John Dutton, is severed. Kayce's expected child with Monica, a Native American from Broken Rocks, and their eventual marriage are disapproved of by John. Enraged by this, John left the ranch to live with his family in the Broken Rocks Reservation. John branded Kayce as a punishment.

Impending threats and tensions on the Dutton ranch bring Kayce back to his father. Kayce remains one of John's strongest supporters in the struggles, further leading to their reconciliation. As Kayce attempted to give his best for the ranch, his personal life was severely affected.

Monica and Kayce go through tough times in their marriage. While Kayce focuses on protecting the ranch and their son Tate, Monica puts Tate’s safety first and briefly separates from him. They eventually reunite and take charge of the Dutton ranch together by the end of season 5.

With Beth and Jamie always fighting, John trying to save the ranch, and threats from enemies, Kayce plays a key role in all major storylines.

Y: Marshals promises more details about the character, with fans awaiting answers about Kayce's past and future endeavours.

Stay tuned for more updates on Y: Marshal. Stream Yellowstone on Peacock.

