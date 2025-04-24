“I cannot do ‘OK’ at a job”: When Taylor Sheridan wrote every ‘Yellowstone’ episode without a writers’ room

When Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone premiered its season 5 in November 2022, it carried forward the saga of the Dutton family. Created by Sheridan, the neo-Western drama became the cornerstone of a growing television empire that now includes 1883, 1923, and upcoming spinoffs.

Season 5 aired its first eight episodes through January 2023, and after production delays, the final six episodes were scheduled to air in November 2024. At the center of this growing franchise is Taylor Sheridan, who has taken an unusual approach for a show of this scale, writing every episode himself.

“I’m one of those people that’s incapable of doing something that’s not tethered to 100 percent of my passion. I cannot do ‘OK’ at a job,” Taylor Sheridan said in an interview published by IndieWire on June 22, 2023.

The quote, which anchors his broader comments about working without a traditional writers’ room, provides insight into how the show’s consistent voice has been maintained. According to Sheridan, the choice was not driven by ego, but by necessity.

The interview offers a rare look into Taylor Sheridan’s writing process and how it differs from industry norms. His explanation sheds light on why he continues to go solo in an environment where most television series rely heavily on collaborative writing teams.

Why Taylor Sheridan does not use a writers’ room

Taylor Sheridan attends the 1923 Las Vegas premiere screening at the Encore Theater (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Paramount+)

In the IndieWire interview, Taylor Sheridan explained why he avoids writers’ rooms in his work. He described the financial and creative barriers involved in working with multiple writers, stating:

“The freedom of the artist to create must be unfettered. If they tell me, ‘You’re going to have to write a check for $540,000 to four people to sit in a room that you never have to meet,’ then that’s between the studio and the guild. But if I have to check in creatively with others for a story I’ve wholly built in my brain, that would probably be the end of me telling TV stories.”

Taylor Sheridan initially planned to take a more traditional showrunner approach.

“I thought I would write, cast and direct the pilots, and then we would bring in someone as a showrunner to run a writers room and I could check in and guide them. That plan failed,” he said.

He added:

“There were some things that none of us foresaw.”

He discussed his storytelling philosophy and explained that his writing tends to focus more on character-driven plots rather than traditional plot-driven structures.

Sheridan said that his stories typically follow simple plots guided by character development, which he described as being the opposite of the standard television model. He noted that he is particularly interested in exploring the complexities of relationships in every scene.

Taylor Sheridan further explained that writers’ rooms often introduce creative conflict when contributors do not share the same motivations.

He observed that writers tend to seek ownership of the material they are working on, and when they are not aligned with his creative direction, they introduce their own qualities. For Sheridan, this misalignment is why writers' rooms have not been effective in his experience.

He added that authenticity was a major challenge for collaborative writing in his world-building.

“If you don’t grow up in this [ranching] world, and if you’re not a history fanatic, how do you write ‘1883’? How does a room do that? It doesn’t.”

Sheridan also pointed out the speed at which he works, revealing:

“I’ve written many episodes in eight to 10 hours.”

His process is solitary and fast-paced, shaped by an in-depth understanding of his characters and themes. While Paramount does not provide script notes for Sheridan’s work, the company stands behind him. According to the same article, Paramount Media Networks president and CEO Chris McCarthy said:

“You can’t teach or hope that someone cares more than Taylor. So anytime that he wants to step in, it’s only to make it better and to push our partners to achieve greatness.”

Where the Yellowstone story currently stands

(L-R) Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kevin Costner, Taylor Sheridan, Kelsey Asbille, and Dave Annable attend Yellowstone premiere at Paramount Pictures (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

Yellowstone season 5 concluded with episode 14, bringing the Dutton family saga to an end. The finale addressed the off-screen death of John Dutton, following Kevin Costner's departure from the show. The family grappled with inheritance taxes and ultimately decided to preserve the Yellowstone Ranch by selling it to the Broken Rock Reservation.

This decision was led by Kayce Dutton, who offered the land at a historical price in recognition of its Indigenous roots. The series ended with the burial of John Dutton and a final confrontation between Beth and Jamie, which resulted in Jamie's death. Beth and Rip later moved to a smaller ranch near Dillon, Montana, signaling the beginning of a new chapter for the characters.

Following the conclusion of 1923, the next chapter in the Dutton family’s history will unfold in the upcoming series 1944. This newly announced prequel will follow 1883 and 1923 in exploring the lineage of the Yellowstone Ranch. Although plot details are still under wraps, the series is expected to be set during World War II and may examine the war’s impact on the Duttons and their land.

The series finale of 1923 revealed that Spencer Dutton lost his wife Alex but lived for another 45 years, raising their son John Dutton. By 1944, John II would be around 21 years old, positioning him as a potential lead character in the new series.

Taylor Sheridan continues to expand the Yellowstone universe through his broader deal with Paramount, which also includes other titles like Tulsa King, Lioness, Landman, and Mayor of Kingstown.

Taylor Sheridan’s decision to write Yellowstone entirely on his own separates the series from many other major productions. His choice reflects a broader creative philosophy, one rooted in control and consistency rather than collaboration. New spinoffs come into development, Taylor Sheridan’s individual writing process continues to shape the future of the franchise.

