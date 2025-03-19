How many episodes will be there in Paramount's Happy Face? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Paramount is set to release a new crime drama series, titled Happy Face, on March 20, 2025. The series makes its debut with the first two episodes of a total of eight episodes. Based on Melissa Moore’s life, the series follows Moore’s connection with her father, who is a convicted serial killer.

Melissa always wanted to leave her past behind, especially her father who was convicted of multiple murders. However, that turns out to be impossible to do.

Paramount's upcoming crime drama series explores the full story of Moore by offering a look at her past and present and the tough spot she finds herself in today. Starring Annaleigh Ashford and Dennis Quaid Happy Face consists of eight episodes, which will run through May 1, 2025.

How many episodes will be there in Paramount's Happy Face? The full release schedule explored

The series premieres with its first two episodes on March 20, 2025. Following its debut, a new episode will be released weekly every Thursday on Paramount Plus. The detailed release schedule of all the episodes of the series is as follows:

Episode 1 The Confession: March 20, 2025

Episode 2 Killing Shame: March 20, 2025

Episode 3 Was it Worth It? March 27, 2025

Episode 4 Controlled Burn April 3, 2025

Episode 5 Don’t Dream: April 10, 2025

Episode 6 Lorelai: April 17, 2025

Episode 7 My Jesperson Girls: April 24, 2025

Episode 8 The Star: May 1, 2025

Happy Face season 1 will be exclusively available to watch on the Paramount Plus streaming site.

What is the Paramount Plus series all about?

The official logline for the series, as per Paramount, reads as follows:

“Inspired by a true-life story, Happy Face tells the story of Melissa Reed, daughter of Keith Jesperson, aka the Happy Face Killer. After decades of no contact, Keith forces his way back into his daughter’s life, and Melissa must find out if an innocent man is going to be put to death for a crime her father committed. In the process, she must face a reckoning of her own identity.”

Happy Face is produced by CBS Studios, along with King Size Productions, iHeartPodcasts, and Semi-Formal Productions. Jennifer Cacicio serves as the showrunner for the series. She is also the executive producer, alongside Robert and Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Conal Byrne, Michael Showalter, Will Pearson, Melissa G. Moore, and Jordana Mollick.

The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution and its first episode has been directed by Michael Showalter.

Cast list explored

The full cast list of the Paramount crime drama is as follows:

Dennis Quaid stars as Keith Hunter Jesperson, the Happy Face killer

Annaleigh Ashford stars as Melissa Moore, Keith's daughter who is also a makeup artist on The Dr. Greg Show

James Wolk plays Ben Moore, Melissa's husband

David Harewood plays Dr. Greg, the host of the daytime talk show, The Dr. Greg Show

Tamera Tomakili plays Ivy, a producer on The Dr. Greg Show

Khiyla Aynne plays Hazel, Melissa's 15-year-old daughter

Benjamin Mackey plays Max, Melissa's 9-year-old son

Damon Gupton appears as Elijah, a convict on death row in Texas

Momona Tamada appears as Eva, Hazel's best friend, who is also a true crime fanatic

Don't miss the story of Melissa Moore, the daughter of the notorious serial killer, which is coming soon on the Paramount Plus streaming site.

