"He will be 20 years older"- After Taylor's portrayal of Brandon Sklenar in 1923 season 2, fans want to see him in 1944

The 1923 season 2 finale, which premiered on April 6, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+, marks the conclusion of the series with a powerful eight-episode run. The story continues the journey of Cara and Jacob Dutton as they fight for survival against hardship and dangerous enemies. The Western drama series was created and written by Taylor Sheridan.

Ad

While the 1923 season 2 has received mixed feedback, the actors were generally lauded by the audience. Seasoned actors such as Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren were expected to deliver, but it's Brandon Sklenar's performance as Spencer Dutton that has received special attention this season.

An X user was so impressed by his performance that he expects Taylor Sheridan to recast him in a sequel if possible. Even though the character portrayed by Brandon will be 20 years older, they expect the creator to make it work.

Ad

Trending

"He will be 20 years older. It will be either a new actor or aging him with make up and prosthetics." said the user.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In another tweet, a user heaped praises for the 1923 season 2 finale and Brandon Sklenar.

"Just watched the @1923official season 2 finale and the end of 1923. Have to say I enjoyed it more than the seasons of Yellowstone. Brandon Sklenar was awesome in this series. Hopefully Taylor Sheridan can figure out how to keep him around for “1944” whenever that comes out." said the user.

Ad

Other viewers also expressed their positive feedback for Brandon's work in the 1923 season 2.

"Brandon Sklenar coming in an shooting three people through the head with the same bullet was not in my bingo cards but holy sheeeeet he’s bad *ss. He and Helen mirren for that matter. 1923, the gift that keeps on giving." Said an X user.

Ad

"Brandon Sklenar has such Batman aura, idk what to tell you. Stoic, collected, towering, total leading man potential." another user was in awe of the actor.

"Brandon Sklenar was awesome in this series. I hope Sheridan can figure out a way to keep him around for “1944”." expressed another user.

Epic epic final to season 2 of Taylor Sheridan’s “1923”. So many highs and so many (very) lows. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren… just give them Emmy’s. But Brandon Sklenar who played Spencer Dutton was the brightest star. Big future ahead for this actor." Another user was filled with praises for the actor.

Ad

"Brandon Sklenar is the first actor I've seen in a long time that embodies "the romantic hero" archetype. He was made to play Spencer Dutton and I'd watch a spinoff based on his adventures." another user expressed their interest of watching the actor in future projects.

The story of Spencer Dutton in the 1923 season 2

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton in 1923 season 2. (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

1923 season 2 continues the story from the emotionally charged finale of the previous installment. Spencer and his wife, Alexandra, get separated on their journey back to Montana. Spencer gets stranded in Europe, while Alexandra is kidnapped by her former fiancé's family. Still dealing with the trauma of being in World War I, Spencer decides to stop being a survivalist and take charge of things to protect his family. Spencer is also the nephew of Cara and Jacob Dutton, who face danger from their adversary Donald Whitfield in Montana. As he fights his way back to protect his family legacy, he realizes the weight of the Dutton name and the violence that surrounds it.

Ad

Haunted by War, Driven by Love

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra in the 1923 season 2. (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

In the 1923 season 2, Spencer is shown to be struggling with the trauma of fighting in World War I until he meets Alexandra, who gives him hope of getting past those nightmares. They both fall in love with each other, but bad times take over their romantic story as they start heading back to Montana. Alexandra is kidnapped by her ex-fiancé's powerful aristocratic family, and Spencer is stranded in Europe.

Ad

As shown in the 1923 season 2, after receiving a letter from his aunt Cara, Spencer starts making his journey back to Montana to protect them. Alexandra finds out she is pregnant with Spencer's child, and she escapes back to America with some help, in hopes of reclaiming her love. Unfortunately, the reunion in the finale is filled with despair for both.

Alexandra suffers many ordeals on her journey back to Spencer. From being stuck in a blizzard to being assaulted multiple times, Alexandra is put through hell on her journey. Unfortunately, the blizzard afflicted her limbs with gangrene, and she also had to give premature birth to their baby. Although the baby survives, Alexandra is unable to do so, as Spencer holds her in her final moments.

Ad

Spencer protects his family legacy

Jacob and Cara Dutton in 1923 season 2. (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

Spencer fights his way back to Montana in hopes of protecting his family from Donald, who wants to take their land and build his resort. After returning to the platform with Alexandra, who was struck in the blizzard, they are attacked by Donald's goons. Spencer and Jacob manage to succeed in the shoot-out as they head to the hospital.

Ad

Alexandra succumbs to death due to the gangrene afflicting her limbs from the blizzard, but their baby survives. Now filled with vengeance, Spencer and Jacob arrive at the Whitfield mansion and successfully defeat him and his men. Spencer finally understands the legacy of his Dutton family — the true last line of defense.

1923 season 2 concludes with Jacob and Cara helping Spencer raise his child as he takes over the family legacy. The end scene shows an old Spencer visiting Alexandra's grave and then passing away peacefully in his sleep moments later.

Ad

1923 season 2 is available on Paramount+

1923 season 2 premiered on February 23, 2025, with new episodes every Sunday on Paramount+. The season finale premiered on April 6, 2025, concluding the story for the series. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford return for their roles as Cara and Jacob Dutton, respectively. Brandon Sklenar reprises his role as Spencer Dutton, and Julia Schlaepfer also returns as Alexandra Dutton, his wife.

The series is a prequel to the neo-western drama titled Yellowstone by creator Taylor Sheridan which is available on Paramount+ as well.

Ad

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More