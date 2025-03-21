'I slowly have lost interest in the show over time' – Fans share mixed reactions to 1923 season 2

1923 season 2 is a historical drama series created by Taylor Sheridan as part of the Yellowstone universe. It serves as a prequel to Yellowstone and a sequel to 1883, focusing on the Dutton family's struggles during a difficult time in American history. The series stars Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, and Timothy Dalton.

1923 season 2 follows the story of the Dutton family as they navigate challenges posed by economic hardship, threats to their ranch, and shifting power dynamics. The show has been praised for its high production value and strong performances.

However, as 1923 season 2 continues, some fans have expressed concerns over pacing and narrative structure.

Many fans have taken to social media to express their frustration with the pacing and storytelling of 1923 season 2:

"Dude its so bad. Sheridan needs to hand this stuff off to a real writing team that has time to do it right. Spread too thin. Some of the plot stuff is laughable." – @kman_101

"We’ve stopped. It is frustratingly slow and it shouldn’t be. All of S1 was set up and so far nothing has paid off. We might finish when all the episodes are out, but, damn, I’m disappointed." – @LukeWritesCrime

"1923 Season 2 is some sick sh*t…My gosh directors can take a decent series and turn it dark." – @GiantDogBalls

These initial reactions point to several recurring issues like slow pacing, an overstuffed plot, and a perceived drop in writing quality.

Fans are particularly frustrated by how the long wait between seasons has not been rewarded with compelling storytelling.

Others argue that Sheridan’s expanding universe may be stretching his creative efforts too thin.

"Anyone else finding #1923 is getting Yellowstoned; the second season isn’t as good? We get it, the journey home was dangerous, but gah the wasted time. Season is half over and nothing substantial and why the creepy Banner and the women that adds nothing to the storyline?!" – @LeahCGarner

"Season 2 of 1923 is just trauma p*rn WTF Taylor Sheridan?! @paramountplus I hope you cancel this POS show." – @CATmrade

"Sheridan has run out of ideas, these 2 episodes are a waste of time, same story as in the first season, nothing new that will help advance the story and that trip back home is boring already, same story every episode." – @JuanFAyora

While criticism has been widespread, some fans have praised the show’s writing and character development. Many appreciate the depth of storytelling and the way Sheridan manages multiple plotlines at once.

"1923 season 2 is some of the best writing on TV in a long time. Sheridan is weaving 5 different story lines with perfection. Can’t wait to see how it all ends!" – @Ryan_Redbeard

"I seriously don't understand people complaining about the 1923 series. It is magnificent!!! (Ofc like Yellowstone and 1883). I LOVE all the historical references and the Alexandra/Spencer story is KILLING ME with anxiety. Every time an episode ends I just want more and more." – @Helloiambea

"I love 1923 but 4 episodes in Season 2 and Spencer is STILL not close to home yet." – @TxKimmie

1923 season 2: The plot so far and where to watch

Taking place in the Yellowstone universe, 1923 season 2 chronicles the Dutton family as they face the challenges of the early 20th century, such as Prohibition, the Great Depression, and struggles over land and influence.

1923 season 2 delves into the challenges faced by Jacob and Cara Dutton as they strive to safeguard their heritage from merciless foes.

1923 season 2's latest episode creates anticipation for an intense second half, highlighting crucial events for important characters.

Zane, who was believed to be paralyzed, undergoes a risky medical operation and unexpectedly recovers his ability to move, intensifying his desire for vengeance.

In the meantime, villain Donald Whitfield advances his ambitious plan to seize the Dutton property, enlisting investors while pressuring Banner Creighton to commit even more brutal actions.

In another part of the story, Alexandra encounters danger in New York, highlighting the personal and physical struggles characters face during the season.

In the meantime, Spencer persists on his challenging trek westward, facing fresh dangers, including a menacing character referred to as the "Tax Collector." As the season advances, tensions escalate, preparing for intense confrontations.

1923 season 2 is now available for streaming on Paramount+, with fresh episodes launched every week. Nevertheless, in light of the increasing criticism, it is uncertain if the series can regain its viewers.

Some fans value the intricate storytelling and character growth, while others contend that the pacing has slowed excessively, resulting in difficulty maintaining interest.

Featuring numerous intertwining storylines, 1923 season 2 continues to be an ambitious series seeking to blend historical drama with the intense action anticipated in the Yellowstone universe.

As Taylor Sheridan juggles several projects, fans are curious if 1923 will receive the focus it merits, or if it will merely join the increasing roster of shows that struggle to regain their original charm.

