Fact check: Did immigrants really experience what 1923 showed at Ellis Island? Explained

The TV drama 1923, a prequel to Yellowstone, follows the Dutton family as they face significant historical challenges, such as economic turbulence, conflict, and immigration. Among the show's difficult moments is Alexandra, played by Julia Schlaepfer, undergoing a rigorous and intrusive medical examination upon her arrival at Ellis Island. This image has spurred internet arguments, with viewers asking if it is historically accurate or exaggerated for dramatic effect.

During the early 20th century, Ellis Island served as a central immigration hub, welcoming millions seeking a new start in the US. Historical archives confirm that health tests were a standard part of the immigration process, albeit the amount of intrusiveness varied.

While certain immigrants underwent thorough inspections, particularly single women who received greater scrutiny, others moved through with minimal evaluations. The program emphasizes genuine issues encountered by specific groups but exaggerates these situations for dramatic purposes. Did immigrants genuinely encounter what was portrayed in 1923? Here's what we discovered.

What happened in 1923's Ellis Island scenes?

Alexandra waits with other immigrants at Ellis Island in 1923. (Image via 101 Studios/Paramount+)

In 1923, Alexandra's entry at Ellis Island is portrayed as a brutal and intrusive experience. In the scene, she experiences a coerced medical examination, which involves an immigration officer striking her in the abdomen to assess for pregnancy or other internal issues.

She undergoes rigorous questioning and an embarrassing evaluation before being considered suitable for admission. The program emphasizes the fragility of unmarried women during immigration evaluations, reflecting the anxiety and doubt many likely experienced then.

Julia Schlaepfer, portraying Alexandra, discussed the difficulties of shooting the scenes at Ellis Island in 1923. In an interview with People published on March 9, 2025, she disclosed that the emotional and physical strain of the scene was taxing, as it demanded her to undergo several takes of the intrusive examination. She said:

"I love Alex so much, and so I feel like I went through everything that she went through [in] season 2. My body doesn't know the difference. I know that I'm acting, but my body doesn't."

She continued:

"I thought that I would be able to just leave it at the door a little bit easier, instead, it was a lot more challenging for me."

She remarked that depicting Alexandra's anguish felt lonely and frightening, highlighting how intense the experience must have been for immigrants facing similar processes.

Ellis Island’s role in immigration history

A medical officer inspects Alexandra's eyes upon arrival. (Image via 101 Studios/Paramount+)

Between 1892 and 1954, Ellis Island was the busiest immigration port in the United States, processing millions of individuals seeking a new life. Its inspections primarily aimed to keep those with infectious diseases or impairments from entering.

While most immigrants walked through without problem, a few were imprisoned for many days or even deported. Approximately 2% of newcomers were eventually returned to their native nations owing to medical or legal problems.

Pregnant women were, therefore, often refused entry because they would become a burden to the public. Racial and ethnic biases were present, nevertheless, and certain groups were singled out for deportation more than others.

Modern moral concerns served as the impetus for the harsh treatment of some people, especially single women. Officials kept a tight eye on unaccompanied women because they were worried that they would be exploited or involved in illegal activity.

Additionally, those deemed "undesirable," such as the elderly, those with disabilities, and members of specific racial or ethnic groups, were more likely to be turned away, which reflected the broader discriminatory attitudes prevalent in immigration policy throughout the early 20th century.

How accurate is 1923's portrayal of Ellis Island?

A tense medical inspection where Alexandra faces an invasive examination. (Image via 101 Studios/Paramount+)

Historical records confirm that immigrants arriving at Ellis Island did undergo medical examinations. Most inspections were brief, lasting only a few seconds, to check for visible illnesses, disabilities, or conditions that could make them a public burden. However, some groups faced more scrutiny.

Medical checks : Inspectors used quick physical assessments, including pressing the abdomen to detect hernias or organ enlargement. The show depicting Alexandra being punched in the stomach is loosely based on historical practices but dramatized for effect.

: Inspectors used quick physical assessments, including pressing the abdomen to detect hernias or organ enlargement. The show depicting Alexandra being punched in the stomach is loosely based on historical practices but dramatized for effect. Single women under extra scrutiny : Women traveling alone, like Alexandra, were often suspected of being prostitutes or entering the country under pretenses. This led to additional questioning and sometimes invasive checks for venereal diseases.

: Women traveling alone, like Alexandra, were often suspected of being prostitutes or entering the country under pretenses. This led to additional questioning and sometimes invasive checks for venereal diseases. Forced name changes: Many believe that immigration officers forced name changes at Ellis Island, but historians clarify that this was a myth. Officials recorded names as they appeared on ship manifests, which steamship companies filled out before arrival.

According to an article in Pajiba published on March 10, 2025, 1923 exaggerates some aspects but gets key details right, particularly the vulnerability of single women during immigration screenings.

The experiences shown in 1923 are based on real historical practices but are dramatized for storytelling. While some immigrants faced invasive checks and harsh questioning, the show amplifies these instances to heighten the tension.

Ellis Island was a complex place, both a gateway to opportunity and a site of strict regulations that affected certain groups more than others. New episodes of 1923 premiere weekly on Paramount+.

