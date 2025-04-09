Why Baby John’s role in ‘1923’ is more important than it may seem

In 1923, a spinoff from the Yellowstone universe, numerous characters contribute to shaping the Dutton family legacy. Included is baby John, the young child of Spencer and Alexandra Dutton. At first glance, baby John might seem like a minor character, but his significance adds depth to the narrative and impacts the future of the Dutton family.

What makes baby John important is what he symbolizes. His arrival signifies the continuation of a family lineage marked by struggle, sorrow, and strength. During a time when the Duttons confront outside dangers and internal shifts, baby John's presence ensures the survival of their lineage for another generation. Although 1923 focuses on the challenges faced by the adults, baby John plays a silent yet crucial role in the family's survival story.

Baby John in 1923 represents the future of the Dutton family

Elizabeth Dutton stands outside the ranch house in 1923, her pregnancy left unresolved as the series shifts focus to Baby John’s arrival. (Image via Paramount+)

Baby John is the child of Spencer Dutton and Alexandra Dutton, introduced in 1923 during a time of significant uncertainty. In the finale of season 2, Alex delivers him three months early after a harrowing experience that endangered both her and the infant.

Medical professionals warn that the child had little chance of survival, yet baby John defies the odds and survives. Meanwhile, Alex dies after choosing to forgo surgery to save herself, prioritizing instead the baby's delivery. Nonetheless, against medical predictions, the newborn survives, symbolizing hope and resilience for the family.

During a conversation with Jacob Dutton, Alex reveals her plan to name the baby John, in honor of Spencer’s late brother, John Dutton I, who died in 1923 season 1. This choice of name suggests an intention to preserve family history and honor those who came before the current generation. This aspect has led fans to speculate that baby John might be a direct ancestor of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton III in Yellowstone.

Spencer also had a second son later in life with a widow, as indicated in Elsa Dutton’s concluding narration. This child remains unnamed and unillustrated and is not mentioned in the main Yellowstone series, implying a minor role in the broader family narrative.

Similarly, Elizabeth and Jack's child is not mentioned again after she leaves the ranch, highlighting the idea that Alex's son may hold greater significance within the family’s legacy. In an interview with Cinemablend published on April 6, 2025, Julia Schlaepfer, who portrays Alex, said,

"The door’s open until Taylor Sheridan shuts it…Brandon and I have talked a lot about who's the lineage, and of course, I think we would love to imagine that our John is the John, but time will tell."

This highlights the ambiguity surrounding the character's position in the Dutton family tree and emphasizes that the cast has not received clear information about the lineage.

How baby John in 1923 fits into the Dutton family lineage and connects to Yellowstone

In one of the most emotional scenes in 1923, Spencer lies beside Alex and their newborn son, moments after her tragic death during childbirth. (Image via Paramount+)

The story of the Dutton family begins with James and Margaret Dutton in 1883, continues through 1923, and eventually connects to the events of Yellowstone. Spencer is the son of James and Margaret, making baby John their grandson. This lineage places baby John on a potentially direct path to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton III, though the show never explicitly confirmed the connection.

Dabney Coleman portrayed John Dutton Sr. in Yellowstone. For baby John to be the same character, or his father, there should be another generational link between Spencer and John Sr. This gap in the timeline has led to fan speculation about the next prequel, possibly titled 1944, which may provide the missing details.

While the Dutton family tree includes ambiguities, many viewers embrace this as part of the expanding universe. The storytelling remains flexible, allowing future installments to clarify the lineage as needed.

Baby John’s role in 1923 in connecting generations of the Dutton legacy

Cara Dutton fed Baby John with goat’s milk in 1923, bidding Elizabeth farewell. (Image via Paramount+)

Baby John’s introduction in 1923 serves as a potential link between 1883 and Yellowstone. As the character is believed to be John Dutton II, he may be the father of John Dutton III, portrayed by Kevin Costner.

His survival and symbolic naming act as narrative anchors that help audiences trace the Dutton family legacy. Whether he grows up to become John Dutton Sr. or is the father of John Sr. remains unverified, but his presence keeps that branch of the family tree alive.

In the same interview with Cinemablend, Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer discussed the potential significance of their onscreen son. Reinforcing the idea that baby John may or may not be the direct ancestor of Kevin Costner’s character, Sklenar said,

“Time will tell if there’s another John.”

There has also been speculation that if Elizabeth’s baby is carried to term and named John, he could also be a part of the family line. However, 1923 does not confirm the fate of Elizabeth’s pregnancy, leaving Alex's baby, John, as the more prominent candidate in the family tree. The idea that two babies in the same generation could be named John opens up narrative possibilities that may be explored in a future prequel like 1944.

While baby John’s future role remains uncertain within the canon of the Yellowstone universe, his existence represents a vital thread in the Dutton family narrative. He ensures that the family’s legacy can continue and provides a connection between generations in a timeline still unfolding.

