The finale episode of 1923 season 2 aired on April 6, 2025, on Paramount+. With its ending, the season brought a lot of questions, including speculations regarding a new season.

From naming an episode The Rapist is Winter to Alex's death on the finale episode of 1923 season 2, Taylor's treatment of women has left the fans disturbed.

Taylor Sheridan, the show’s creator, has been a subject of growing criticism as fans express their frustration with his treatment of female characters.

Many have pointed out how the female characters are treated in such a tragic manner, with disturbing references to violence, abuse, and s*xual assault.

“I think someone needs to check on the real females in Sheridan's life,” one fan commented.

As the show unfolds, women’s roles seem to be reduced to mere plot devices, with their storylines marked by suffering, assault, and helplessness. It is a pattern that has left many questioning the deeper intentions behind Sheridan's writing.

1923 season 2 does not just tell stories, but also presents an unsettling pattern of victimization.

“I skipped the r*pe scenes. It was excessive. We get it, he's an evil f*cking b*stard. Why do we need 4 rape scenes to get that point across?” one fan commented.

“Female characters are just plot devices for him,” another Reddit user mentioned.

“Elizabeth was written as completely useless and helpless,” one Redditor commented.

Sheridan’s writing, often celebrated for its grit and rawness, is now being viewed with growing concern due to his handling of sensitive issues. Fans, particularly those on social media platforms like Reddit, have been vocal about their emotions.

“He has to have a r*pe scene in literally everything he does,” one viewer stated.

“S*xual assault and r*pe seems to be a fetish that Sheridan is pushing at this point,” a fan expressed.

The chorus of frustration from viewers continues as they voice their concerns over how women are depicted and treated in 1923 season 2. Such portrayals have left fans questioning if these are necessary for the narrative.

Sheridan’s treatment of women characters in 1923 season 2

1923 season 2 has shocked viewers with how much pain the female characters have been through. The series has shown the problems of the time, but many fans have complained that it shows women in traumatic situations over and over again.

Here is a list of some of the most upsetting things that have happened to women in the show, which fans have pointed out for how they are portrayed.

Alex's tragic journey and ultimate death

1923 Season 2, Alexandra Dutton (Image via Paramount+)

At the beginning of 1923 season 2, Julia Schlaepfer's character Alexandra Dutton is hopeful and eager to get back together with her husband Spencer Dutton. However, her journey quickly turns dark. Alex is humiliated and abused as soon as she gets to New York. It starts with the American immigration body treating her badly.

Further, three doctors at Ellis Island force her to go naked during a medical exam. This is a violation of both body and mind, which shows how weak immigrant women were at the time.

After this traumatic event, Alex's story gets even worse when she is s*xually assaulted on a train. After Alex accidentally burns a passenger, the latter gets angry and forces her hand on his body. After that, he s*xually assaults her, and Alex can only fight back after a terrible struggle.

Alex tragically dies in 1923, having been through a lot of terrible things. Alex, her friend Paul, and their friend Hillary get stuck in a harsh winter, very close to dying from the cold.

Even though she tries hard to stay alive, her condition gets worse. Although her husband Spencer saves her, the damage from the frostbite is too bad. Her hands and feet cannot be fixed, and she and her baby are in danger because she is pregnant.

Alex chooses to give her unborn child a fighting chance, giving up the surgery that could have saved her own life. It is peaceful for Alex to die in her sleep at the Bozeman hospital after giving birth to her son John Dutton II. After her death, she gets buried in the Dutton family cemetery.

Elizabeth's repeated suffering

Elizabeth's keeps suffering throughout 1923 season 2 (Image via Paramount+)

Elizabeth, played by Michelle Randolph, seems to be on a path of pain from the beginning of 1923. She continues to have a hard time all season, getting hurt, and facing threats to her life.

Episode 2 shows Elizabeth getting bitten by a wolf, due to which she has to get a rabies shot. In this scene, she is physically restrained to get the treatment, which upset fans because it takes away her freedom.

She is still going through pain. The demise of Elizabeth's husband, Jack Dutton, makes her emotional journey just as painful. Elizabeth leaves the ranch, emotionally and physically drained, after this moment of loss.

Lindy turning into a sociopath

Another woman who goes through horrible violence at the hands of Donald Whitfield is Lindy, played by Madison Elise Rogers. At first, Lindy is a s*x worker, but her character takes a dark turn when she starts to act like the sadistic person who abused her. She is forced to torture and kill Christy, another s*x worker, in a terrible act of violence that has no reason to happen.

This change is disturbing not only because it is violent, but also because it makes Lindy look like a victim who turns evil because of what happened to her. Fans feel that Lindy's story seems to be an example of how female characters are portrayed as nothing more than tools for violence and manipulation.

Tragic demise of Hillary

Hillary and her husband Paul were introduced as interesting characters who could make the dark world of 1923 a little brighter. However, their story takes a sad turn when they are affected by the harsh winter. After Alex's attack on the train, they help her get away and take her with them as they went west.

Their good intentions end in tragedy. Even though is gets over in Texas, it is still very cold up north, and things quickly get worse. Hillary dies by the time Alex wakes up in the car. Paul tries to leave, but the cold weather catches up to him too.

A female co-worker who is saved by Spencer

In 1923 season 2, Spencer Dutton (played by Brandon Sklenar) works with a woman who gets brutally attacked while they are both at work. Spencer is in a dangerous and precarious situation while he is on a ship.

The woman, whose name is never given in the show, is attacked by a much bigger man, and Spencer hears her cries for help. Spencer rushes to help the woman who is being r*ped and stops the attack in a violent fight.

Spencer beats up the attacker by using his strength and quick thinking. He finally gets the woman out of danger. Spencer's actions are brave, but they also show how regularly women in the universe of 1923 are abused and hurt.

1923 season 2 is available to stream on Paramount+.

