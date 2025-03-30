How many episodes are there in 1923 season 2? Details explored

1923 season 2, a prequel to Yellowstone, is currently streaming on Paramount+. The series launched its new season on Sunday, February 23, 2025, and will have a total of seven episodes.

Ad

Like its prior season, 1923 season 2 further broadens Taylor Sheridan's expanding Yellowstone universe. The series examines the experiences of the Dutton family as they encounter significant challenges such as Prohibition, the Great Depression, and the growth of Western expansion.

The 1923 season 2 resumes immediately from the conclusion of season 1. It aligns with the Dutton narrative more closely with the happenings of the original Yellowstone series.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1923 features a cast that includes Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Ford portrays Jacob Dutton, the head of the Yellowstone ranch, and Mirren depicts Cara Dutton, his spouse.

Ad

Trending

Sheridan serves as the executive producer for the series, together with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. The program is created by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+

1923 season 2: Series structure and schedule

Ad

1923 season 2 will have seven episodes in total, one less than the previous season, as confirmed by Paramount+ to TV Insider. The season premiered with the first episode on February 23, 2025, followed by weekly releases every Sunday on Paramount+. Here is the confirmed release schedule according to Paramount and TV Insider in an article published on March 26, 2025:

Episode 1 – The Killing Season – February 23, 2025

Episode 2 – The Rapist Is Winter – March 2, 2025

Episode 3 – Wrap Thee in Terror – March 9, 2025

Episode 4 – Journey the Rivers of Iron – March 16, 2025

Episode 5 – Only Gunshots to Guide Us – March 23, 2025

Episode 6 – The Mountain Teeth of Monsters – March 30, 2025

Episode 7 – A Dream and a Memory – April 6, 2025

Ad

The seventh episode will serve as the season finale. The finale episode will have an extended runtime of approximately two hours. Unlike some other streaming releases, Paramount+ has opted for a traditional weekly rollout format.

1923 season 2 is streaming exclusively on Paramount+. New users can subscribe to the platform via two pricing options: the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan for $5.99/month and the ad-free Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan for $11.99/month. There is also an annual plan that offers some savings over the monthly options.

Ad

Currently, the show is unavailable on any other streaming platform and remains a Paramount+ exclusive. Viewers outside the U.S. can access the series where the streaming service is available internationally.

Cast and characters of 1923 season 2

(L-R) Sebastian Roché, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Brandon Sklenar, Harrison Ford, Julia Schlaepfer, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Jennifer Carpenter, and Timothy Dalton attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+ Series 1923 season 2 (Image via Getty)

Harrison Ford returns as Jacob Dutton, a central figure managing the ranch and dealing with threats to his family's legacy. Helen Mirren reprises her role as Cara Dutton, a strong-willed matriarch.

Ad

Other key cast members include:

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

Isabel May as Elsa Dutton

Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis

Caleb Martin as Dennis

Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell

Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud

Michael Spears as Runs His Horse

Jamie McShane as Marshal Kent

Madison Elise Rogers as Lindy

Guest cast members in season 2 also contribute significantly to the narrative. Notable appearances include Jennifer Carpenter as US Marshal Mamie Fossett, Jeremy Gauna as Pete Plenty Clouds, Joy Osmanski as Alice Davis, Bruce Davison as Arthur, and C. Thomas Howell as Anders.

Ad

These guest roles support the show's various subplots and expand its storytelling across different character arcs and locations.

Recurring characters continue to play vital roles in the evolving narrative. Notable among them are Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell and Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater. Their respective arcs intersect with broader political and cultural themes in the series.

1923 season 2: Plot overview

Jacob Dutton and Jack Dutton walk through town as tensions rise in 1923 season 2. (Image via Paramount+)

1923 is set in Montana and spans multiple locations, including parts of Africa and Europe. The narrative follows Jacob and Cara Dutton as they try to protect their land and family from external forces. Spencer Dutton, their nephew, is on a journey back to the family after living abroad. Meanwhile, tensions with mining tycoon Donald Whitfield and local conflicts with Banner Creighton continue to escalate.

Ad

Another storyline follows Teonna Rainwater, a Native American girl who escapes from an abusive boarding school. Her journey intersects with the central theme of survival and resilience across generational trauma.

The show uses its historical backdrop to highlight the changing social and economic landscapes of 1920s America. Themes of violence, colonialism, industrialization, and family loyalty run through the series.

What we can expect

Cara Dutton prepares for a confrontation with a wolf in a key scene from 1923 season 2. (Image via Paramount+)

The final season of 1923 is expected to tie loose ends and further bridge the narrative gap between 1883 and Yellowstone. Given Taylor Sheridan's storytelling style and the show's expanding timelines, the events of 1923 season 2 may bring more clarity to how the modern Dutton legacy was shaped.

Ad

Although based on fictional characters, some elements in 1923 season 2 reflect real historical tensions during the post-World War I era, especially around Indigenous education policies and land disputes. These parallels offer additional context to the show's historical fiction narrative.

Watch 1923 season 2 episode 7 exclusively on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback