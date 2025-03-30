How many episodes are there in 1923 season 2? Details explored

1923 season 2, a prequel to Yellowstone, is currently streaming on Paramount+. The series launched its new season on Sunday, February 23, 2025, and will have a total of seven episodes.
Like its prior season, 1923 season 2 further broadens Taylor Sheridan's expanding Yellowstone universe. The series examines the experiences of the Dutton family as they encounter significant challenges such as Prohibition, the Great Depression, and the growth of Western expansion.
The 1923 season 2 resumes immediately from the conclusion of season 1. It aligns with the Dutton narrative more closely with the happenings of the original Yellowstone series.
Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1923 features a cast that includes Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Ford portrays Jacob Dutton, the head of the Yellowstone ranch, and Mirren depicts Cara Dutton, his spouse.
Sheridan serves as the executive producer for the series, together with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. The program is created by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+
1923 season 2: Series structure and schedule
1923 season 2 will have seven episodes in total, one less than the previous season, as confirmed by Paramount+ to TV Insider. The season premiered with the first episode on February 23, 2025, followed by weekly releases every Sunday on Paramount+. Here is the confirmed release schedule according to Paramount and TV Insider in an article published on March 26, 2025:
- Episode 1 – The Killing Season – February 23, 2025
- Episode 2 – The Rapist Is Winter – March 2, 2025
- Episode 3 – Wrap Thee in Terror – March 9, 2025
- Episode 4 – Journey the Rivers of Iron – March 16, 2025
- Episode 5 – Only Gunshots to Guide Us – March 23, 2025
- Episode 6 – The Mountain Teeth of Monsters – March 30, 2025
- Episode 7 – A Dream and a Memory – April 6, 2025
The seventh episode will serve as the season finale. The finale episode will have an extended runtime of approximately two hours. Unlike some other streaming releases, Paramount+ has opted for a traditional weekly rollout format.
1923 season 2 is streaming exclusively on Paramount+. New users can subscribe to the platform via two pricing options: the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan for $5.99/month and the ad-free Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan for $11.99/month. There is also an annual plan that offers some savings over the monthly options.
Currently, the show is unavailable on any other streaming platform and remains a Paramount+ exclusive. Viewers outside the U.S. can access the series where the streaming service is available internationally.
Cast and characters of 1923 season 2
Harrison Ford returns as Jacob Dutton, a central figure managing the ranch and dealing with threats to his family's legacy. Helen Mirren reprises her role as Cara Dutton, a strong-willed matriarch.
Other key cast members include:
- Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton
- Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra
- Darren Mann as Jack Dutton
- Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford
- Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton
- Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield
- Isabel May as Elsa Dutton
- Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis
- Caleb Martin as Dennis
- Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell
- Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud
- Michael Spears as Runs His Horse
- Jamie McShane as Marshal Kent
- Madison Elise Rogers as Lindy
Guest cast members in season 2 also contribute significantly to the narrative. Notable appearances include Jennifer Carpenter as US Marshal Mamie Fossett, Jeremy Gauna as Pete Plenty Clouds, Joy Osmanski as Alice Davis, Bruce Davison as Arthur, and C. Thomas Howell as Anders.
These guest roles support the show's various subplots and expand its storytelling across different character arcs and locations.
Recurring characters continue to play vital roles in the evolving narrative. Notable among them are Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell and Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater. Their respective arcs intersect with broader political and cultural themes in the series.
1923 season 2: Plot overview
1923 is set in Montana and spans multiple locations, including parts of Africa and Europe. The narrative follows Jacob and Cara Dutton as they try to protect their land and family from external forces. Spencer Dutton, their nephew, is on a journey back to the family after living abroad. Meanwhile, tensions with mining tycoon Donald Whitfield and local conflicts with Banner Creighton continue to escalate.
Another storyline follows Teonna Rainwater, a Native American girl who escapes from an abusive boarding school. Her journey intersects with the central theme of survival and resilience across generational trauma.
The show uses its historical backdrop to highlight the changing social and economic landscapes of 1920s America. Themes of violence, colonialism, industrialization, and family loyalty run through the series.
What we can expect
The final season of 1923 is expected to tie loose ends and further bridge the narrative gap between 1883 and Yellowstone. Given Taylor Sheridan's storytelling style and the show's expanding timelines, the events of 1923 season 2 may bring more clarity to how the modern Dutton legacy was shaped.
Although based on fictional characters, some elements in 1923 season 2 reflect real historical tensions during the post-World War I era, especially around Indigenous education policies and land disputes. These parallels offer additional context to the show's historical fiction narrative.
Watch 1923 season 2 episode 7 exclusively on Paramount+.