"Homer's Odyssey": When Brandon Sklenar said these two words about Spencer Dutton's journey in 1923

1923 continues the Yellowstone legacy with a bold new chapter centered on Spencer Dutton, one of the franchise's most compelling and complex protagonists.

Ad

Premiering in December 2022, 1923 introduced a new generation of Duttons during the early 20th century, a time marked by Prohibition, the Great Depression, and global unrest. The first season captivated viewers with its sweeping narrative, and season two, which began airing in February 2025, promises to deepen that journey.

Unlike the other Yellowstone series, 1923 takes its audience far beyond Montana, following Spencer Dutton’s harrowing path from the battlefields of World War I to the untamed African bush and across the Atlantic. It's a story of survival, trauma, and love that defies borders and expectations.

Ad

Trending

Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer, captured the essence of this expansive arc in a conversation with Gold Derby’s Tony Ruiz. The interview was published on the Gold Derby YouTube channel, which aired on May 7, 2023. Reflecting on the grand scale and emotional intensity of his character’s journey, Sklenar said,

“Yeah, just kind of the sweeping nature of it… this like Homer’s Odyssey, you know—I’ll call it that.”

Ad

Brandon Sklenar on Spencer Dutton’s transcontinental journey

Brandon Sklenar arrives to the "It Ends With Us" premiere (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

When Sklenar first read the script for 1923, he didn’t expect the story to break away from the Yellowstone ranchlands.

Ad

“I kind of figured it would just be in Montana on the ranch… and we'd just pick up 20 or 30 years later and do the thing,” he said. “But I had no idea about the epic nature of the scope.”

Indeed, Spencer Dutton’s journey takes him from the trenches of World War I to the savannas of Africa and the treacherous waters off Malta. For Sklenar, this wasn’t just metaphorical drama, it was real grit.

Ad

“We shot six days a week, most weeks, and traveled on the seventh,” he revealed. “I don't think we were in a single location for more than five days ever.”

With shoots in remote South African game reserves, the experience was nothing short of surreal.

“You're landing in Johannesburg, driving four hours in a van, and you're in the middle of nowhere… on a game preserve, with wild elephants and giraffes walking up in the middle of a take.”

Ad

Then came Malta, where the cold water work became its own kind of beast.

“I thought I was a good swimmer,” he admitted. “But by the second day of training, I realized my skills weren’t up to par.”

Filming in 50-degree water for eight-hour days, diving in and out for take after take, pushed him to the edge.

“My nervous system was pretty shot.”

Ad

Still, Brandon Sklenar embraced the challenge. The extreme physical conditions only helped him embody Spencer Dutton’s mental state.

“He’s always in a fight-or-flight mode. And when your own nervous system is actually in that space… you don’t have to act much. It’s real.”

Spencer Dutton and the expanding legacy of 1923

Ad

As part of the renowned Dutton family, Spencer Dutton's experience in 1923 is showcased within the larger generational story created in the Yellowstone universe. Spencer, a decorated war veteran and skilled big game hunter, is presented as a character who resides far from his family's Montana heritage, deeply engaged in the wilds of Africa after completing his military duty.

His narrative in 1923 follows his journey across continents, starting with his isolation and emotional disengagement, and slowly uncovering a stronger bond with family, identity, and vulnerability. This change is illustrated by his changing dynamic with Alexandra, a key person in his emotional growth. Their relationship serves as a central storyline, highlighting Spencer's ability to convey emotions compared to his original reserve.

Ad

Throughout the series, Spencer is shown grappling with external threats, battle, nature, and perilous journeys, while also facing inner struggles tied to his trauma and sense of displacement. His journey contrasts with earlier Dutton representations, emphasizing less on land ownership and heritage, and more on personal healing and reconciliation.

As 1923 approaches the conclusion of its second season, Spencer Dutton’s character keeps growing, situated within the franchise as a multifaceted figure whose journey embodies both individual resilience and the wider evolution of the Dutton heritage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback