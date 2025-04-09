1923 season 2 ended with an emotional finale released on April 6, 2025, devastating fans with Alex’s tragic death. Despite her brief reunion with Spencer, her loss was heartbreaking. Some viewers criticized creator Taylor Sheridan, calling the writing lazy.

Ad

They believe Alex's death was not only abrupt but also unfair, and the internet has been ablaze with reactions from fans who refuse to accept the end of Alex’s journey. One fan tweeted:

“All that s**t just to die from frostbite lol.”

A comment from a 1923 season 2 fan (Image via Twitter/@sifitkammfp)

The comments continued about the lack of resolution in Spencer and Alex’s story in 1923 season 2. Fans argued that Alex deserved a happier fate.

Ad

Trending

"I’m going to need my 2 hours back. #1923 most ridiculous, worst ending ever. Unless you want to make a drinking game out of all the cliches. Taylor Sheridan took another good show & ruined it with lazy writing," one fan said.

"I was spoiled on what happens in the series finale of 1923, & I will not being watching s2 after all. We waited YEARS for Spencer & Alex to reunite & that’s how their story ends?? Alex was tortured episode after episode & that’s how Taylor rewards her?? I despise him & this show," another fan said.

Ad

"That's messed up. You can't have it both ways. You killed her, you don't get to have a happy dancing scene to close the show," another netizen said.

Fans took issue with the contrast between the reality of Alex's death and the brief, almost whimsical flashback of Spencer and Alex dancing, which felt like an attempt to offer closure that many viewers seemingly didn’t find satisfying.

Ad

"I feel the same way. Very pissed off that my time was wasted. I won't watch another of his series. I won't recommend anyone watch it either," another fan said.

"The ending of 1923 was purely lazy writing IMO. The audience is consistently shown throughout the series how intelligent Alex is. I refuse to believe she was dumb enough not to wait 1 week for a train, or to continue in a car after being warned there would be no more gas stations," another person commented.

Ad

One fan stated,

"I’m not watching it again."

“Just stupid ending. He has a real issue with happy endings! I was looking forward to Spencer & Alex building the future on the ranch outsmarting the villains,” another person wrote.

How does Alex die in 1923 season 2?

Ad

Alex’s death in 1923 season 2 was both tragic and inevitable. After a long journey, she and Spencer finally reunited in the season finale. The gathering, though, was anything but happy.

Alex, who had suffered greatly, including a dangerous trek through the frozen wilderness, was in bad shape. Her limbs had experienced significant frostbite, which had started to turn necrotic. Her body had been too damaged to survive despite doctors' best efforts.

Ad

The doctors suggested amputating both her legs and one of her hands to save her life. However, Alex decided against having the treatments. She chose to die with her newborn baby, John, who was born prematurely because of the severe circumstances, rather than fight the unavoidable.

This decision reflected Alex's constant love and dedication to her child and left Spencer to confront a lifetime of sorrow and loneliness.

As Spencer arrived at the hospital, he found Alex fading away. The only comfort in an otherwise terrible experience was their short reunion, during which Alex told Spencer about their kid.

Ad

Spencer was by her side when she died soon after. One of the most touching scenes in 1923 season 2 was the end to their love story as Spencer lost the one he had battled so hard to be with.

Read More: "Dragging… it’s getting old now": Fans of 1923 are growing frustrated as Season 2’s storyline loses its charm and becomes unnecessarily dramatic

More about 1923 season 2

Ad

The 1923 season 2 finale not only marked the tragic end of Alex’s life but also set the stage for major changes in the Dutton family. The series had already presented a dark, gritty narrative filled with violence, betrayal, and loss.

The final season provided some closure but also left many questions unanswered. Fans, still mourning Alex’s death, were left reflecting on the characters' fates and the overarching narrative of the Yellowstone franchise.

Ad

In addition to Alex’s death, the finale saw Spencer exacting revenge on Donald Whitfield, one of the series' primary antagonists. Whitfield had been a thorn in the Duttons’ side throughout the season, and Spencer’s revenge was both cathartic and brutal.

Read more: "A step up from the first" – 1923 season 2 finale fascinated fans with excellent execution and surprises they could hardly imagine

Spencer, who had already faced so much loss, found some measure of justice in Whitfield’s demise. The 1923 season 2 finale also saw the birth of John Dutton Jr., whose future would tie into the larger Yellowstone universe, making Alex's death all the more significant.

Ad

The end of 1923 season 2 was marked by emotional final moments, including Spencer’s vow to raise his son on the Dutton ranch, continuing the legacy of the family.

However, the grief from Alex’s death overshadowed much of the hope that remained for the Duttons. This stark contrast between loss and survival was a theme that ran throughout the series.

Also read: "He will be 20 years older"- After Taylor's portrayal of Brandon Sklenar in 1923 season 2, fans want to see him in 1944

Ad

1923 season 2 is now streaming on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More