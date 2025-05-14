What is Y: Marshals all about? Everything we know so far about the Yellowstone spinoff

Y: Marshals is the newest addition to the expanding Yellowstone universe. This spinoff is set to bring fans back to Montana, where the neo-Western narrative will continue with Kayce Dutton, portrayed by Luke Grimes.

After the events of Yellowstone, where Kayce’s journey took an unexpected turn, the series will follow his new path as a U.S. Marshal. The show, which is tentatively slated to premiere in 2026, will air on CBS, with episodes streaming on Paramount Plus.

In the series, Kayce Dutton will trade his ranching days for a role with an elite U.S. Marshals unit. He will be shown using his unique skill set as a Navy SEAL and cowboy to bring justice to the region.

Balancing the demands of family life and the high stakes of his new role, Kayce will navigate the psychological toll of serving as the last line of defense in a violent and lawless land.

Everything to know about Y: Marshals

Y: Marshals takes the familiar world of Yellowstone in a new direction. The youngest son of John Dutton, Kayce Dutton, will depart the ranch to join an elite U.S. Marshals unit. Already featuring multiple other spinoffs like 1883 and 1923, the Yellowstone franchise will further expand with this spinoff series.

Y: Marshals, on the other hand, will emphasise law enforcement rather than the daily life of ranchers, thus taking a somewhat different path. Unlike other Yellowstone spinoffs, this series will be a CBS original, shifting from Paramount's typical streaming model. It will air on Sundays at 9 pm ET and will consist of 13 episodes, as per a Deadline report, published on May 7, 2025.

In the Yellowstone finale, Kayce Dutton signalled the end of his ranching career by striking a deal with the Broken Rock Reservation, saving the family ranch. He sells the land for $1.25 an acre, the price James Dutton paid when the family settled there.

The development of this spinoff follows the notable success of other Yellowstone-related series, indicating that the Dutton legacy will continue in a different setting. As of now, apart from Luke Grimes, no other cast member has been confirmed.

Plot of Y: Marshals

Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille on Paramount Network's Yellowstone Season 5B NYC Premiere (Source: Getty)

The plot of Y: Marshals will revolve around Kayce Dutton's transition from a rancher to a U.S. Marshal. After selling the Yellowstone Ranch to Broken Rock Reservation, Kayce will find himself joining an elite unit of U.S. Marshals.

His new career will combine his unique skills as a cowboy and a Navy SEAL, bringing justice to the vast, rugged land of Montana. In his new unit, Kayce will collaborate with fellow Marshals who are all committed to upholding the law in an area teeming with crime and risk. His relationships with his son, Tate, and wife Monica, who stay at the East Camp, will also significantly shape the story.

The setting of Montana will be significant, with vast landscapes and isolated areas setting the stage for thrilling confrontations and intense action.

Production and direction

Y: Marshals will be directed by Spencer Hudnut, who is also the showrunner and writer. His previous experience includes working on CBS's Unforgettable and Paramount+'s SEAL Team.

Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone, will also be involved as an executive producer, though his level of involvement may be limited due to his busy schedule, as told by CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach to Variety (published May 7, 2025).

The show will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Hudnut, Luke Grimes, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari serving as executive producers.

CBS has indicated that they are focusing on both streaming and linear platforms. Filming for Y: Marshals is expected to begin in the summer of 2025, with the show scheduled to premiere in 2026.

