Yellowstone is a neo-Western drama series created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson for the Paramount Network. Airing from 2018 to 2024, Yellowstone ran for five seasons, starring Kevin Costner. The series follows the Dutton family, owners of Montana’s largest ranch, as they battle land developers, the Broken Rock Indian Reservation, and Yellowstone National Park.

The show can be streamed on Peacock and Paramount Network, spawned a successful franchise, including prequels 1883 and 1923, with the sequel The Madison in production and more spin-offs planned. The series is filled with dramatic twists, highlighted by tragic moments like Elsa Dutton's death in 1883 and Lee Dutton’s in Yellowstone, emphasizing the brutality of the West. Here is a list of the ten saddest deaths from the franchise, including the demise of Elsa Dutton, Donnie Haskell, and She Brennan.

10 saddest deaths from the Yellowstone franchise that make the audience teary-eyed

1) Elsa Dutton

Elsa Dutton, eldest daughter of James and Margaret Dutton (Image via Prime Video)

The passing away of Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) in 1883 is hailed as one of the saddest moments in the show. Elsa, who was shot with an infected arrow, dies from the wound in the season finale. Her last wish was fulfilled by her father, James (Tim McGraw), when he relocated to Montana's Paradise Valley and established the Dutton family dynasty. A Crow elder named Spotted Eagle (Graham Greene) guides them to their new home.

Elsa’s death in the Yellowstone franchise symbolizes the toll of frontier life, passing away in her father’s arms while recalling childhood memories.

2) Lee Dutton

Lee Dutton played by Dave Annable (Image via Netflix)

The killing of Lee Dutton (Dave Annable) proved the series would run on blood and high tension. As the scion of the Dutton ranch, Lee dies early on following a fight involving cattle with the Broken Rock Indian Reservation, setting the stage for a charged series debut. After his death, the Dutton family reacts with little fanfare as it triggers power struggles. There is minimal emotional fallout, allowing the show to shift focus to themes of control, legacy, and survival.

3) Shea Brennan

Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) passes away in the series finale of 1883 (Image via Prime Video)

Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) passes away in the series finale of 1883, the Yellowstone prequel that delves into the early Dutton family. As the wagon train leader of James and Margaret Dutton, Shea leads settlers on the Oregon Trail from Texas. Having lost his wife and daughter to smallpox just recently, the journey is his last one and is a sorrowful and reflective one.

Shea dies gazing at the sea, fulfilling his late wife’s dream. His death, marked by a heartfelt conversation with Elsa Dutton, reflects grief and love, closing his journey in a powerful, subdued moment.

4) Ennis

Ennis, a cattle handler (Image via Prime Video)

In 1883, one of the most emotional losses comes with the death of Ennis (Eric Nelsen), a cattle handler who falls in love with Elsa Dutton during their journey west. After joining the wagon train with fellow cowboy Wade, Ennis and Elsa quickly grow close, sharing a bond and planning a future together. Their romance is tragically cut short when bandits attack the wagon train’s herd. He joins the fight to protect the group but is fatally shot during the confrontation and dies from his wounds with James Dutton by his side, leaving Elsa heartbroken.

5) Donnie Haskell

Donnie Haskell is a Yellowstone character played by Hugh Dillon (Image via Prime Video)

Sheriff Donnie Haskell's (Hugh Dillon) untimely death in Yellowstone season 4, episode 8 is unexpected. Not a major player, his involvement with John Dutton brought depth to the show's tangled relationships. During a fatal gunfight, the sheriff's death is both surprising and tragic, a victim of bad timing.

As John Dutton and Rip Wheeler fought back against the criminals, Haskell was gunned down. In his final moments, John handed him his phone so that he could call his daughter—a heartbreakingly emotional moment and a stark illustration of the harshness of the world they live in.

6) Garrett Randall

Garrett Randall is a character played by actor Will Patton (Image via Prime Video)

Garrett Randall's (Will Patton) death toward the close of Yellowstone season 4 was a transformative and astonishing twist. The biological father of Jamie Dutton, Randall, was a dark figure from the past, having killed Jamie's mother, but still wanted to connect with his son. That loyalty was eventually put to the test and broken.

In a shocking twist, Jamie chose to prove his loyalty to the Duttons by murdering Garrett. The psychological price tag on the act was staggering, as he struggled to live with having murdered his father. To make matters worse, Beth witnessed it and recorded it on film, earning a grip on Jamie in the years to come.

7) Sarah Nguyen

Sarah Nguyen, an ambitious journalist (Image via Prime Video)

Sarah Nguyen’s (Michaela Conlin) death in Yellowstone was a brutal turning point. As an ambitious journalist, she aimed to expose the Duttons using information Jamie had carelessly revealed. But when Jamie realized the damage her report could cause, he took a dark and irreversible step.

After Nguyen refused to retract his quotes, Jamie killed her in a desperate attempt to protect himself. He strangled her, marking one of his most ruthless actions. Rip Wheeler later staged the scene to look like a kayaking accident, an example of the Duttons' ruthless approach to protecting their own.

8) Issaxche Rainwater

Marshal Kent kills Issaxche Rainwater (Image via Prime Video)

Issaxche Rainwater’s (Amelia Rico) death in 1923 season 1, episode 6, is one of the series' most tragic moments. Marshal Kent kills her while searching for her granddaughter, Teonna, accusing Issaxche of hiding her. When she hits Kent’s arm in confusion, he pushes her back, causing her to hit her head on the cookstove and die instantly.

Though her death appears accidental, it highlights Marshal’s brutal nature, as he shows no remorse and leaves her body on the floor. The only consolation is that Issaxche’s son, Runs His Horse, finds her and gives her a proper ceremony.

9) Dan Jenkins

Dan Jenkins played by Danny Huston (Image via Prime Video)

Dan Jenkins’s (Danny Huston) death in the Yellowstone season 2 finale is a harsh reminder that Montana’s land struggles are unforgiving, especially for those who overestimate their abilities. Over two seasons, he had spent his time scheming and antagonizing the wrong people, particularly the Becks. Despite the circumstances, Jenkins went down fighting, managing to take out two attackers before the third shot him fatally in the chest.

10) Wade Morrow

Wade Morrow is a major antagonist in season 3 of Yellowstone (Image via Prime Video)

Wade Morrow’s (Boots Southerland) death is one of the most unforgiving moments in the series. Morrow wasn’t just any villain; he was a former branded rancher who betrayed the Duttons, and in Yellowstone, betraying the brand is unforgivable. John Dutton didn’t just want Morrow dead—he wanted to make a statement, and what followed was horrifying. Rip and the crew not only killed the traitor but turned his death into a grim spectacle. They carved the Yellowstone brand off his chest, then hung him in a public display of Wild West justice.

Interested viewers can stream the entire Yellowstone franchise on Peacock, Apple TV+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

