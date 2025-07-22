Where to watch Materialists (2025)? Digital release explored

Materialists (2025) premiered in theaters on June 13, 2025, and is now available to stream just a month later on platforms such as Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Directed by Celine Song, the film follows Lucy, a pragmatic New York City-based matchmaker who views dating through a transactional lens. She assigns value to potential partners based on assets, compatibility metrics, and traits.

However, things change quickly when Lucy finds herself caught between two different types of men vying for her heart. Throughout the film, she faces difficult choices that force her to confront her materialistic values and question everything she thought she knew about love.

Also written by Song, Materialists marks her second film as a writer and director after her critically acclaimed Past Lives. The film has earned praise for its exploration of modern relationships and the intersection between love and money.

Materialists comes to digital, but when will it be available on streaming platforms?

A still from the movie (Image via Instagram/@Materialists)

Celine Song’s latest film, Materialists (2025), revolves around New York-based matchmaker Lucy, who finds herself torn between two different types of suitors for her hand. The film explores Lucy’s transformation from someone who viewed love through a transactional lens to a person who attempted to figure out her values about love and what truly mattered to her.

The film was released in theaters on June 13, 2025, and will be available for digital purchase starting July 22, 2025. Viewers can buy it on platforms like Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, and more, with pricing varying by platform.

For instance, on Amazon Prime, the digital copy is priced at $24.99, though it is not available to rent at the time of writing. While digital purchase options are available, those waiting for the movie to appear on subscription-based streaming services will need to wait a bit longer.

The film is expected to eventually arrive on HBO Max (formerly Max) under A24’s multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. While no official release date has been confirmed, reports indicate a September or October date. A Max subscription will be required to watch the film once it becomes available on the platform.

Plot of Materialists (2025)

A still from the film (Image via Instagram/@Materialists)

At its core, Materialists is a story about Lucy Mason’s emotional journey. A former failed actor turned successful matchmaker in New York City, Lucy views dating and relationships differently from the average human. She sees them through a transactional lens, giving each potential partner a value based on various metrics, including assets, compatibility, and traits.

She eventually meets Harry Castillo (Pedro Pascal), a wealthy and charming bachelor who is, on paper, her perfect match. But that’s where her professional and personal lives blur their lines in the most unexpected way possible. The film explores modern relationships through Lucy, whose worldview is turned upside down with the arrival of her ex-boyfriend, John Finch.

A struggling actor, John and Lucy had ended their relationship due to financial issues. But after he suddenly appears in her life, it’s as if time never moved for the two. They effortlessly rekindle their chemistry, and that forces her to redefine her way of life.

The story grows and transforms as Lucy attempts to navigate her life and her relationships with these two men. The focus is on how she grows and changes her views on love and relationships. Song’s film also explores the loneliness of perfect dating profiles and perfect apartments in a big city while attempting to find the perfect partner along the way.

Materialists will be available for purchase on Amazon Prime starting July 22, 2025.

