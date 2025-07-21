What time will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 release on Amazon Prime Video? Release timings for all regions 

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premiered on July 16, 2025, featuring Lola Tung as Belly, a teenager involved in a love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah. Although Belly finds out Jeremiah hooked up with another girl, named Lacie, while he and Belly were on a &quot;break&quot;, they make up and are engaged to be married by the end of the episode.Taylor and Steven's relationship is also complicated and continues to pose issues for the characters, especially after Steven's life-threatening injury. The forthcoming episode 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will air on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 12 am ET on Amazon Prime Video and promises to be a key episode in the final season, one which builds on the recent changes and sets up significant standoffs to come. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3: Release date and time.The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 is scheduled to debut on Prime Video on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at midnight ET. Below is the release schedule for all regions. Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimeET (Eastern Time)Wednesday, July 23, 202512:00 amCT (Central Time)Tuesday, July 22, 202511:00 pmMT (Mountain Time)Tuesday, July 22, 2025 10:00 pmPT (Pacific Time)Tuesday, July 22, 2025 9:00 pmGMT (Greenwich Mean Time)Wednesday, July 23, 2025 4:00 amCET (Central European Time)Wednesday, July 23, 2025 6:00 amIST (Indian Standard Time)Wednesday, July 23, 2025 9:30 amWhere to watch? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which is available in the US through two main subscription options. Amazon Prime Video is available in the US through two main subscription options. A standalone Prime Video subscription costs $8.99 per month, providing access to Amazon's entire video streaming library.Alternatively, users can subscribe to Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Video along with other benefits like free shipping, Prime Music, and Prime Reading, for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers the option to add premium channels such as Paramount+, Max, Showtime, and more through Prime Video Channels for an additional fee.What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe narrative of the upcoming episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 could delve into the emotional consequences of Belly and Jeremiah's rushed engagement. As consequential choices are on the horizon, Belly's plans to study abroad and unresolved emotions with Conrad might get in the way.Taylor and Steven's damaged relationship, given his choice to leave things following the accident, may continue to develop as both characters come to terms with the circumstances. The Conklin parents, unaware of Steven's hospital stay, might come back and respond to new developments, potentially changing family dynamics.As characters struggle with trust, remorse, and unfinished feelings, the episode could potentially explore further the repercussions of recent decisions and the future uncertainty of these relationships.What happened in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 2? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn episode 2 titled 'Last Christmas', there is quite a lot of tension after Belly gets the news that Jeremiah hooked up with Lacie over spring break, thinking they were split up. The flashback scene confirms that the argument had been due to multiple misunderstandings and Jeremiah's insecurity.Taylor, on her part, confronts Jeremiah for betraying her and is confronted by her messy relationship with Steven. Steven declares his love for Taylor, but she refuses to reciprocate any feelings. After a car accident puts him in a coma, Taylor realizes she loves him too and was too scared to admit it. When Steven wakes up, he breaks up with her because he feels their relationship won't succeed. Belly enrolls in a study abroad program in Paris to get away from painful memories.Flashbacks show she spent Christmas with Conrad in secret, reviving unresolved feelings. Meanwhile, Conrad, a medical program student, is discharged after being emotionally tormented by Steven's accident. The series concludes with Jeremiah asking Belly to marry him, and Belly saying yes, determined to move on after the recent betrayal.The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is available to stream on Prime Video