The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premiere ending explained: Did Jeremiah cheat on Belly? 

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premiered on July 16, 2025, with the first two episodes. After Belly chooses Jeremiah over Conrad at the end of season 2, the new installment takes the viewers ahead in time to explore what's up with the characters.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

Three years after commencing college, Belly and Jeremiah's blooming love and student life take unexpected turns as shocking revelations come their way.

After a fight in the past, Jeremiah cheats on Belly during a trip to Cabo. As she learns the truth, she pushes herself away from him. While the painful development hurts both, Steven's accident reconnects them. Although they had a rough time after the cheating incident for a brief time, they got back together at the end of the second episode. Jeremiah then asked Belly to marry him, and she accepted his marriage proposal.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premiere ending explained: What brought Belly and Jeremiah's relationship to a halt?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episodes 1 and 2 bring some surprising developments in the lives of the different characters, but the fate of Belly and Jeremiah's relationship takes center stage. In the first episode, while the couple experienced their loving bond, Conrad continued his education at Stanford. Steven and Taylor had parted ways, but the episode further revealed how they could not stay away from each other, as they ended up cheating on their respective partners with each other.

Differences in Belly and Jeremiah's relationship began to develop when the latter learned that he could not graduate due to missing core classes. Meanwhile, Belly receives the news that she has been selected for a study abroad program in Paris for her senior year.

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

As Belly found out about Jeremiah's graduation issue, she put a halt to her Paris dreams. However, she opened up about it to Jeremiah at a party, which garnered a positive reaction from him. As the duo celebrated this feat, Belly overheard some girls talking about Jeremiah cheating on her with Lacie.

In the past, the duo had a bitter fight over Jeremiah not informing her about a trip to Cabo with his college fraternity and sororities. This ended up in a bitter break between them, during which Jeremiah cheated on Belly with Lacie. Realising it all, Belly has a serious breakdown and she rushes out from the party, leaving Jeremiah behind.

After witnessing all the loving moments that the duo shared at the college, this new development becomes a heartbreaking point in the series. While things remained awkward between her and Conrad, facing such an act from Jeremiah further left Belly in a difficult position.

What grave danger did Steven face in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 2?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

While things went downhill between Belly and Jeremiah, Steven and Taylor's risky relationship also brought in huge problems in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. After sharing intimate moments secretly, Steven realised his feelings for Taylor once again. Despite Taylor pushing him away, he left his girlfriend, Mia, to pursue a serious relationship with Taylor.

During a car ride, he opened up to Taylor about leaving Mia, but things did not go as he expected. While in a back-and-forth between the two, Steven was involved in a severe car accident. Taylor and Belly handled the situation in an emotional state as they were unable to contact Belly's parents. Steven had a cracked rib and a cerebral contusion.

Taylor also informed Conrad about Steven's situation, who then sought the help of his internship head, Dr. Namazy. With a senior doctor overseeing his case, Steven escapes the danger by recovering early. It was a difficult situation for Steven as he went through a painful time, but Belly and his friends came promptly to his help. Jeremiah also comes to the hospital, but stays far away not to bother Belly after their fallout.

The severe accident made Taylor realise her feelings for Steven, but Steven changed his mind. In a shocking turn of events, he asked Taylor to end their relationship as soon as he recovered. While their bond faces a challenge, this incident brought a new development in Belly and Jeremiah's relationship.

What was Belly hiding from Jeremiah? Did they reunite?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Belly was devastated by Steven's accident as she juggled between the pain of being cheated on and planning for her Paris visit. She remained hesitant to reconcile with Jeremiah at first, but underlying it all was her guilt of hiding a significant happening from Jeremiah.

It is revealed that Belly and Conrad had met during the previous Christmas. One thing led to another, and the two ended up in Cousins. While nothing happened between them in their brief meeting, the thought lurked in her mind while she was heartbroken about recent developments with Jeremiah.

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

After overcoming the gloom, Jeremiah remained determined to get Belly back. He stayed by her side during Steven's accident, which made Belly think about giving him another chance. The two talked it out at the end of the second episode, finally getting back together.

In a surprising twist, Jeremiah took this emotional moment to propose to Belly, and she agreed to marry him. Episode 2 ends with this exciting development, bringing a hopeful point for viewers to look forward to.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

