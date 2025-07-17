The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 moved ahead in time, and here’s how old Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah are now

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 brings a major shift to the Prime Video hit drama. The characters go from being teenagers to young adults in just four years.

Premiering on July 16, 2025, the final season follows Belly (Lola Tung), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), and Conrad (Christopher Briney) as they face college life, careers, and more serious relationships.

What was initially teased as a two-year leap has now been confirmed by the cast to be a four-year skip, allowing for more believable development in storylines and character arcs. That means Belly is now 21, Jeremiah is 22, and Conrad is 23.

With The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, the Jenny Han adaptation continues to deepen its exploration of growth and love. This time, it's not only about volleyball camps and beach mansions, it's about what's to come. Belly is getting ready for another summer with Jeremiah, while Conrad is in his third year of medical school.

Real-life problems test the love relationships that once held such importance to these characters, as they have matured and made their choices matter. The four-year time leap gives the series a new view and adds more adult-level drama as it nears its end.

Four-year time jump reveals Bella, Jeremiah, and Conrad's ages in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The biggest change introduced in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is the extended time jump, and with it comes a natural aging of its central characters.

Belly Conklin, played by Lola Tung, is now 21 and a junior at Finch College, where she lives and studies alongside Jeremiah. Tung, who was 21 during filming, brings authenticity to Belly’s growth from a love-struck teen to a more confident young woman.

Jeremiah Fisher, played by Gavin Casalegno, is now 22 and still with Belly, with season 3 revealing their engagement, a major shift from their earlier flirtations. Casalegno, 25, is only slightly older than his character.

Conrad Fisher, portrayed by Christopher Briney, is 23 and now in med school at Stanford. Briney, 27, plays a more mature, emotionally guarded Conrad shaped by years of change.

What is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 all about?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 picks up with Belly and Jeremiah in a steady, long-term relationship. Their years together in college have matured them, and their bond appears stronger than ever. Belly has grown into herself, balancing romance with academics and exploring life beyond her familiar roots in Cousins Beach. Her relationship with Jeremiah now reflects mutual respect, shared dreams, and emotional stability.

Jeremiah has also matured. College life has grounded him. He’s focused, loyal, and emotionally available. The once-easygoing boy is now ready for commitment, hence the surprise engagement.

Meanwhile, Conrad has followed a different path. Living in San Francisco and attending Stanford, he’s somewhat estranged from the group. Season 3 reveals that he has made great strides in med school, becoming more reserved and introspective. Although his relationship with Belly appears distant, the teaser suggests a startling holiday reunion that potentially reopens long-standing wounds and feelings.

What happens to Steven and Taylor's careers and love lives in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Steven Conklin, Belly’s older brother, has also aged up. He’s now 22, having graduated early from Princeton. Played by Sean Kaufman, Steven has left school behind and is building his career at a firm called Breaker. But adulthood isn’t easy. Kaufman teases that Steven’s storyline includes “life-altering” moments and difficult introspection about what truly matters.

Taylor, Belly’s best friend, is 21 and still in college. She’s studying public relations with plans to move to New York and become a PR powerhouse. This season explores Taylor's dynamic with her mother for the first time, adding depth to her character. Taylor, despite her hectic schedule, continues to be Belly's closest ally. Their unwavering friendship has endured through college and breakups, exemplifying one of the series' most robust connections.

Steven and Taylor's relationship has experienced both highs and lows. According to the cast, they’ve broken up and reunited multiple times over the past four years. They begin season 3 in a “messy” situation. But glimpses in the trailer suggest lingering affection. Whether or not they find their way back to each other remains to be seen.

Growing up in Cousins and beyond

The time jump in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 isn't simply about becoming older. It's also a change in how you feel. A lot has changed with each character.

Specifically, the first season was very innocent. The main protagonists are now adults who have to cope with adult difficulties such as finding jobs, long-distance romances, identity conflicts, and planning for the future.

During the final season of the series, there will be flashbacks and memories that will help fans figure out what happened during those years. Jenny Han, the author and executive director, has stated that some of the scenes in the trailer are memories and not real events that are happening right now. This way of telling a story adds emotional depth and helps fill in the blanks.

This final season goes beyond its coming-of-age beginnings to tell a deeper, more emotional narrative about growing up and clinging on.

