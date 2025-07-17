Who is Conrad’s new friend in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Character explored

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video, bringing viewers back to the world of Cousins Beach. As the series enters its final chapter, familiar characters return alongside new faces, adding depth to the storyline. One of the new additions this season is Agnes, a new friend of Conrad Fisher.

Portrayed by Canadian actress Zoé De Grand’Maison, Agnes plays a quiet but meaningful role in Conrad’s journey. Here’s a closer look at who Agnes is, what her presence means for Conrad, and how her character differs from the one featured in the original book series by Jenny Han.

About Agnes in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, a new character named Agnes is introduced. She appears early in the season as a fellow pre-med student at Stanford, where she and Conrad Fisher are participating in a summer clinic residency program. From the beginning, their relationship is presented as strictly platonic.

In episode one, Agnes directly states that Conrad made it clear that he was not interested in a romantic relationship, establishing the tone of their dynamic. Their scenes together are calm and reflective, providing a contrast to the emotionally charged interactions that Conrad has with Belly and Jeremiah. Agnes brings a sense of composure and balance, offering insight into a more grounded and composed version of Conrad.

Book vs. show: A different interpretation of Agnes' character

In Jenny Han’s third novel, We’ll Always Have Summer, Agnes appears as a minor character who briefly dates Conrad. She is described as having pale skin, short dirty-blond hair, and glasses, and her relationship with Conrad is casual.

Meanwhile, in the television adaptation The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, the character is reimagined. Agnes is portrayed as a platonic friend, not a love interest. She has curly red hair and is depicted as direct and emotionally mature. This interpretation presents her as a supportive figure in Conrad’s life rather than a temporary romantic distraction.

A supportive presence for Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

Throughout The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, Agnes seems to play a consistent role in helping Conrad manage his personal and emotional challenges. In episode 1, after Conrad fumbles a blood test at the clinic, Agnes gently reminds him that suppressing emotions can allow them to influence behavior.

Agnes generally seems to provide feedback, which helps Conrad confront aspects of himself he has avoided. In one interaction, Agnes asks Conrad if he has ever been in love. This prompts him to reflect on his past relationship with Belly, although this depicts a mature bond between them.

What's ahead for Agnes in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Agnes serves as a point of contrast to the romantic themes that the series follows. Through their friendship, Conrad can examine his identity apart from his history with Belly and the ongoing issues within his family. As the season progresses, Agnes highlights the importance of self-reflection and emotional maturity.

Whether or not she continues to appear in later episodes, her role helps shape Conrad’s development in a way that aligns with the show's themes of transition, growth, and coming-of-age.

