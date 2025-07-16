Where was The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 filmed? All filming locations explored

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, the last episode of the series, will be released on July 16, 2025, with an 11-episode run concluding the heartwarming story of Isabel “Belly” Conklin. Since its premiere in 2022, The Summer I Turned Pretty has become one of Amazon Prime Video’s most popular young adult dramas.

The series is based on the popular young adult trilogy penned by author Jenny Han, and follows the lives of lead character Isabel “Belly” Conklin as she navigates her way through teenage love, summer romance, and family changes.

The novel is set mainly during three life-changing summers at the fictional Cousins Beach, blending romantic drama with coming-of-age themes. The final season, mainly filmed in Wilmington, provides a new location, college campus life, world travel, and a return to the coastal views that characterized previous seasons.

The filming locations of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

1) Wilmington, North Carolina, and coastal beaches

Coastal beaches of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

As with previous seasons, the fictional Cousins Beach is deep-rooted in Wilmington and its surroundings. Filming around the main locations began in early 2025 following pandemic-related and strike-related delays.

Beach scenes were filmed at Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach, including sun-soaked moments along the shore, high drama bonfires, and summertime parties. Beach segments featuring artificial snow were filmed at Fort Fisher State Recreation Area due to local restrictions elsewhere.

2) Porters Neck Plantation – The Fisher House

Porter's Neck Plantation (Image via Prime Video)

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, the beach house of the Fisher family, at the center of the series, has been on an isolated plantation at Porters Neck Plantation since its beginning. This cedar-shake exterior, set against a green golf-course backdrop, conveys the East Coast coastal charm that Jenny Han envisioned.

The scenes shot outdoors were done on location, in various places on the South Carolina coast, but the homes, where all the elaborate interior shots take place, were built on soundstages on the Screen Gems Studio, just outside Wilmington.

3) University Campus: UNC–Chapel Hill

University Campus UNC–Chapel Hill (Image via Prime Video)

College life enters the play in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Real-life scenes filmed at UNC Chapel Hill, including its beautiful McCorkle Place quad, featured fictional "Finch College." To minimize the amount of attention, the production had to be covered by the production code name of Strawberry Fields, with additional casting posts in the campus society.

4) Paris, France

Paris, France (Image via Prime Video)

As promised by Jenny Han in her romance story, Belly and Jeremiah make a trip to Europe. In October 2024, filming continued throughout the city of Paris and featuring realistic shots of the streets and travel montages.

5) Wilmington historic district & local businesses

Wilmington historic district & local businesses (Image via Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 also increases the use of Wilmington downtown and the surrounding city. Additional sites will be:

St. James Episcopal Church—perhaps utilized to make important scenes, such as pre-wedding or flashbacks.

Circa 1922 restaurant, Goody Goody Omelet House, Little Loaf Bakery, and Union Station at Cape Fear Community College, which may serve as college, brunch, and collegiate gathering sites.

David's Bridal and Michaels' in Mayfaire Town Center—wedding preparation and craftable scene rumor places.

New Hanover County Library, Bespoke Coffee Shop, Benny’s Big Time Pizzeria, Legion Stadium, UnderFront bar, and ex-TRU Colors brewery—presumably offering a variety of urban settings to campus life, restaurants, and group hangouts.

Cape Fear Country Club—doubles as the upscale “country club” location where Belly once took debutante classes; interiors filmed at St Mary Catholic School.

About The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Belly as she navigates life with the help of teenage romances that last a short amount of time, family relationships, and the discovery of herself in terms of emotions.

The story of the evolving love triangle between her and the Fisher brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah, was concentrated in seasons 1 and 2. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 moves four years forward, intensifying established relationships.

Belly and Jeremiah get engaged, Conrad returns to her life, and the college experience alters the way her friends Steven and Taylor relate to her, and Laurel, Belly's mother, also has to deal with new changes. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is based on the third novel by Han, We Will Always Have Summer, carefully weaving the original plot into an onscreen adaptation.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is an Amazon Prime Video original series, and it is solely available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. All seasons, including The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, are available globally to subscribers of the platform.

