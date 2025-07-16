The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has been a much-awaited installment of the popular series on Amazon Prime Video. Belly (Lola Tung) returns to the streaming platform to explore a new phase of life as her junior year at the college comes to an end. Her bond with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) grows on one end, while an awkward tension between her and Conrad (Christopher Briney) persists.

However, the first two episodes of the season unveiled that not everything is going right in Belly and Jeremiah's relationship. From shocking revelations to surprising twists, the newly released episodes have promised that there is much more to come in the upcoming episodes.

This season's episode 3 will be out next week on July 23, 2025. Details about the next episode and what to expect are shared below.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 come out? Release time for all major time zones

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty)

Episodes 1 and 2 of season 3 have taken a time leap, introducing how the lives of Belly and other characters have progressed so far. Belly and Jeremiah confront one of the toughest challenges to their relationship. Conrad, on the other hand, navigates through his life in Stanford, with troubled thoughts and severed relationships breaking him down.

As episode 2 ended with Jeremiah's surprising marriage proposal to Belly, episode 3 will bring some awaited moments of how it will all turn out ahead. The viewers will be able to watch episode 3 on July 23, 2025. The episode's release timings for varied time zones are listed below as per Cosmopolitian.

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Eastern Time) July 23, 2025 12:00 am ET United States (Pacific Time) July 23, 2025 3:00 am PT United Kingdom (BST) July 23, 2025 8:00 am BST Australia (AEST) July 23, 2025 5:00 pm AEST India (IST) July 23, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) July 23, 2025 4:00 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) July 23, 2025 9:00 am CEST Philippines (PHT) July 23, 2025 3:00 pm PHT

The viewers can watch the third episode of the newly released season exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. A subscription to Amazon Prime Video is priced at $8.99/month. Amazon Prime membership, which is inclusive of Amazon Prime Video, is available for the cost of $14.99/month, with an annual subscription priced at $139.

How many episodes are left in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Instagram/@primevideo)

The latest season premiered with episodes 1 and 2, which were released on July 16, 2025. The two episodes included several pivotal points such as Belly's Paris study-abroad selection, Jeremiah's graduation mishap, Steven's fatal accident, and more. The third episode will continue the story, revealing what challenges the marriage proposal brings up for the characters.

The series contains a total of 11 episodes, with the finale dropping on September 17, 2025. The series will drop a new episode every week on Wednesdays. The release dates of the upcoming episodes are listed below:

Episode Number Release Date Episode 3 July 23, 2025 Episode 4 July 30, 2025 Episode 5 August 6, 2025 Episode 6 August 13, 2025 Episode 7 August 20, 2025 Episode 8 August 27, 2025 Episode 9 September 3, 2025 Episode 10 September 10, 2025 Episode 11 September 17, 2025

A brief recap of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episodes 1 & 2

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Instagram/@primevideo)

The new season has already delved into major character developments, bringing some unexpected progress to the story. The first episode explores Belly and Jeremiah enjoying their college life together at Finch College as a couple. Taylor also goes to the same college. Conrad continues his life away from the others as a medical student at Stanford University.

As the story progresses, Belly is left in shock when she finds out that Jeremiah cheated on her with Lacie. This creates a rift in their relationship, leaving Belly heartbroken and Jeremiah guilty of his wrongdoings. While Belly suffers from this pain, it is also revealed that she hid from Jeremiah that she spent a few days at the Cousins' house with Conrad last Christmas. Although nothing happened between them, this becomes a recurring thought for her.

Steven and Taylor get into an altercation, after which he encounters a brutal car accident. With Conrad's contacts, a senior doctor helps in the case, and Steven recovers soon. Jeremiah also stays by Belly's side throughout the situation.

Jeremiah and Belly finally talk about their situation at the end of episode 2, agreeing to get together and protect their special relationship. The episode ends with Jeremiah proposing that Belly marry him. Belly agrees to his proposal, giving a unique point to look forward to in the upcoming episode.

Major events to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Instagram/@primevideo)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 unveiled that all the characters have tough journeys ahead this season. While Belly and Jeremiah finally reunite, there is still a lot more awaiting them that will be explored in the upcoming episodes. Conrad, Steven, Taylor, and Laurel, among others, have several upcoming hurdles to confront, which the viewers can expect to learn about in the third episode.

Here is a list of a few expected developments that may be addressed in the third episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3:

The Conklins and Fisher are set to meet in Cousins for Susannah's memorial. Details regarding the event may be explored. All the characters could come under one roof, which may bring more tensions and challenges to the plot.

Belly and Jeremiah's surprise wedding proposal is yet to be revealed to their friends and families. This may be explored in episode 3, showcasing unexpected reactions from all.

With Conrad's removal from Dr. Namazy's internship program, viewers can expect to see more interactions between him, Jeremiah, and Belly in the upcoming episodes.

Steven brought a bitter end to his relationship with Taylor in episode 2. The third episode may take the viewers ahead in what happens between them.

While viewers can expect these major events in episode 3 or future releases, it can be expected that many more unanticipated moments will be shown in the remaining episodes.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

