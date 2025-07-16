"This should have been hyped by HYBE"— Fans react as BTS' Taehyung's FRI(END)S gets featured on Summer I Turned Pretty 3 and Spotify playlist 

On July 16, the highly awaited third season of the hit American teen drama The Summer I Turned Pretty was released, and fans quickly noticed Taehyung’s FRI(END)S playing in some scenes. Many viewers felt that the song perfectly captured the vibe and emotions of the storyline, blending seamlessly with the show’s atmosphere.

Not only did the track make a cameo, but it was also officially added to the show’s Spotify playlist, giving it official exposure. After fans of the series began posting about the feature on social media, it sparked curiosity among K-pop fans who hadn’t seen the show yet, leading many to consider watching it because of Taehyung’s involvement.

As The Summer I Turned Pretty is a popular series with a large international audience, ARMYs felt proud to see V's music recognized on such a prominent platform.

However, alongside the excitement, some fans couldn’t help but feel frustrated toward HYBE for not promoting the song properly when it was first released last year. They believed FRI(END)S deserved more attention and opportunities like this. One fan even made a comment about this:

SG @szpgjkv7 LINK Honestly, This should have been hyped by hybe bec it not an everyday occurance but alas, again silence( what’s new) …another food for thought💜

However, this did not stop them from expressing their pride and joy over the song's inclusion in the series:

“Friends deserve global recognition . It has the vibe it has the tune it has everything for a cheesy lovers- strangers - friends - lovers trope,” a fan mentioned.

“Ok, now I've got a reason to watch it,” a fan commented.

“It's perfect for the setting,” a fan remarked.

Fans continued with their praises:

“YES FRI(END)S DESERVES IT ALL!!!!!” a fan said.

“Another reason to watch this,” another fan said.

“Omg omgggggg FRI(END)S is that song!!! The most beautiful song everrrr. Oh Taehyung you’ll always be famous and your music will always be loved!!!,” a fan exclaimed.

BTS’ Taehyung's digital single FRI(END)S gets international recognition

Released on March 15, 2024, FRI(END)S surprised many fans as it was a full English track that explored the desire and complexities of moving beyond friendship. It also came with a music video that visually entertained fans.

However, the timing of its release was bittersweet. By that point, Taehyung was already enlisted in the military, making it difficult for him to promote the song himself.

Fans were also disappointed that even his company, BigHit Entertainment, didn’t put much effort into promoting the single in his absence, leading to the feeling that such a good song didn’t get the promotion it deserved. However, now that FRI(END)S is finally gaining attention, especially with its feature as a track in a popular international series, it has brought a great deal of joy and pride to ARMYs.

Apart from the recent milestone, FRI(END)S has crossed 500 million streams on Spotify, making it V’s second solo track to reach this milestone after Love Me Again. That same month, it also won Best International Song at Spain’s Top 50 Music Awards 2025.

Fans have also started linking this moment to Taehyung's well-known history with OSTs. He has previously lent his voice to several beloved dramas, singing It’s Definitely You with Jin for Hwarang, Christmas Tree for his close friend Choi Woo-shik’s Our Beloved Summer, and Sweet Night for Park Seo-joon’s Itaewon Class.

Now, after FRI(END)S has been featured in such a highly popular series, fans are once again expressing their desire to see V sing more original soundtracks for dramas and films in the future.

