What did BTS do in the military? From Taehyung's special forces officer to Jin's elite drill instructor post, military ranks and titles explored

June 21, 2025, will mark the official return of all seven BTS members to civilian life after SUGA completes his alternative service. Over the past two years, each member of the group has completed their mandatory military duties. Some through active service and others via public roles. They earned recognition for their commitment and performance.

Fans received glimpses of their induction through occasional Weverse photos or official military releases. BTS members had different roles to play during their military service.

Titles like Special Warrior, Elite Trainee, or Platoon Leader in the South Korean military are given to soldiers who excel in areas like shooting, endurance, discipline, or leadership. Additionally, ranks like Sergeant indicate the position of the soldier within the rank structure, with promotions being merit-based, conduct-based, and based on the length of time served.

These honors are obtained through strict physical examinations, reviews, and fieldwork.

When BTS members received such titles, it meant they stood out even among trained soldiers. V, Jin, j-hope, and Jimin earned high-performance honors such as Special Warrior and Elite Trainee, highlighting their outstanding results.

RM was named an Elite Trainee and served as a band leader, while Jungkook took on the demanding job of a lead cook. SUGA, due to a past shoulder injury, fulfilled his service as a public service worker and was not assigned a military rank.

Here’s a brief look at the titles and roles BTS members held during their military service:

V (Kim Tae-hyung): Special Forces Officer under the Military Police’s Special Duty Team (SDT) unit

Special Forces Officer under the Military Police’s Special Duty Team (SDT) unit Jin (Kim Seok-jin): Assistant Drill Instructor with Elite Warrior recognition

Assistant Drill Instructor with Elite Warrior recognition j-hope (Jung Ho-seok): Assistant Drill Instructor and Special Warrior recipient

Assistant Drill Instructor and Special Warrior recipient Jimin (Park Ji-min): Artillery Squad Leader and Special Grade Soldier

Artillery Squad Leader and Special Grade Soldier RM (Kim Nam-joon): Military Band Leader and Chaplain Assistant

Military Band Leader and Chaplain Assistant Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook): Lead Cook in Army division

Lead Cook in Army division SUGA (Min Yoon-gi): Public Service Worker due to shoulder surgery

Inside BTS' military achievements: from elite forces to public service

V (Kim Tae-hyung):

He was trained by the Republic of Korea Army's Special Duty Team (SDT). It is an elite squad that specializes in counter-terrorism, high-risk arrests, and urban warfare.

He was promoted to the position of Sergeant and was awarded designations including Platoon Leader, Special Warrior, and Exemplary Shooter, all while suffering through a cracked rib during his training.

Jin (Kim Seok-jin):

Jin was the first BTS member to enlist in the military. He completed basic training at the top of his class and was appointed Company Commander Trainee. He later served as an Assistant Drill Instructor in the 5th Infantry Division.

The Epiphany singer was promoted early and received Special Warrior recognition for outstanding physical and leadership performance.

j-hope (Jung Ho-seok):

He also became an Assistant Drill Instructor and earned Special Warrior status. He won the top prize at the Army’s Strong Warrior Speech Contest and was praised for his professionalism and discipline.

His role involved guiding and training new recruits with rigor and care.

Jimin (Park Ji-min):

The Serendipity singer finished his basic training with the Best Trainee Award. Then he was deployed to a specialized Artillery Fire Direction Center.

He later became a Squad Leader and achieved the Special Grade Soldier title. The singer maintained high performance in strength, shooting, and leadership.

RM (Kim Nam-joon):

The BTS leader joined the Military Band. He also worked as a Chaplain Assistant. He offered moral support and performances during military events.

He was promoted quickly through the ranks and recognized as an Elite Trainee. Eventually, he earned the position of Platoon Leader during training.

Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook):

The BTS maknae took on the physically demanding role of Lead Cook Soldier. He was responsible for preparing meals for large numbers of soldiers.

He showed resilience and dedication, which led to an early promotion to Sergeant.

SUGA (Min Yoon-gi):

Due to a long-standing shoulder injury, the group rapper served his duty as a Public Service Worker. Though he didn’t join active-duty roles, his service was recognized under South Korea’s alternative program. He is set to be discharged on June 21, 2025.

As BTS returns in full, their time in the military is now part of their shared legacy. It is marked not just by global music success, but also by quiet service and national duty.

