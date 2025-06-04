From intensive SDT training to Military Police Exemplary Award: A look at BTS’ Taehyung’s impressive military records

BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, has been recognized for his impressive performance in the military on several occasions. He marked the beginning of his military obligation on December 11, 2023. The date of his discharge is approaching, creating much anticipation among fans online.

Notably, V is the only member among the septet to join the Special Duty Team, which is known to execute crucial tasks, including combating terrorism, violent crimes, special security, hostage rescue, and more. Taehyung applied for the Special Duty Team ahead of his service and reportedly passed the examination.

Following his basic training, the K-pop idol was required to undergo three weeks of additional training to meet the eligibility requirements for entering the SDT. He is currently serving as a military police officer under the 2nd Army Corps.

During his service, he reportedly faced injuries in his shoulders and thighs. The BTS vocalist endured the pain and achieved the highest ranking in the winter training and shooting held in April 2025. For his services and commitment, the Layover singer was given the accolade of the Military Police Exemplary Award.

Kim Taehyung reached several milestones in his 18-month mandatory military journey:

Special Warrior status

1st rank as Full-Arm Marksman Special Shooter

1st rank in winter urban training

Military Police Exemplary Award

BTS' Taehyung's military service promotion timeline: Platoon leader, Elite trainee honor, Corporal, & Sergeant

After enlisting in the military in December 2023, it took BTS' Kim Taehyung only 18 days to be given the responsibility of the platoon leader at the Nonsan Training Center. The FRI(END)S singer graduated from the initial training period as an Elite Trainee in mid-January 2025. Notably, very few soldiers who complete a certain physical examination are given the title of Elite Soldier.

In February 2024, following the completion of his additional training, V was assigned to the Military Police Corps' Special Duty Team. He was assigned under the Ssangyong Unit, also known as the Twin Dragon Unit, authorized by the 2nd Army Corps.

In August 2024, the BTS member was reportedly appointed as a corporal, which was one of the designations indicating the advancement of the soldier's service. The reports came around as eagle-eyed fans observed three stripes on his uniform during a military orchestra performance.

In February 2025, V logged in on Instagram to share a message with fans, updating them about his promotion. As per the message, he addressed himself as "Sergeant Kim." However, on March 13, 2025, reports suggested that the BTS member had reached the rank of Sergeant 1st Class. Sergeant is the highest rank a soldier can achieve before military discharge.

According to the reports, on June 3, 2025, Kim Taehyung's fans shared videos and photos of digital ads in Seoul in anticipation of his discharge. According to the viral clips, taxi and cafe cab shelters located around the HYBE LABEL headquarters were draped in advertisements commemorating V's discharge.

The Love Me Again singer has entered the single-digit countdown for his military discharge. Given that, V enlisted with his fellow group member RM; they are expected to conclude their services on June 10, 2025. Meanwhile, the seven-member boy group of BIGHIT MUSIC will mark their 12th year in the K-pop music industry on June 13, 2025.

