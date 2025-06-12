"Quit your job"– Fans slam media for linking BTS' RM's insomnia to NewJeans & Min Hee-jin's controversy after military discharge confession goes viral

BTS’ RM has returned from military service, but a media controversy has quickly followed in his wake. After speaking openly about his struggles with insomnia and mental health post-service in a live stream, a Korean daily newspaper article attempted to connect his sleep issues to the high-profile conflict between HYBE and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin.

This publication by Hankyung sparked backlash from fans. The viral piece suggested that the timeline of the rapper's insomnia matched the period when tensions between HYBE and Min Hee-jin were at their peak.

Fans quickly took to social media, slamming the journalist for drawing such a connection. An X user, @guavastars, wrote,

"literally exactly what he did NOT say quit your job as a journalist."

Fans slam media article (Image via X/@guavastars)

RM had opened up about his difficulties sleeping during military life in a solo livestream after his discharge. He shared that stress during this time had made him unable to sleep for as long as 78 hours, with lingering anxiety continuing even after returning home.

Fans found it deeply inappropriate for the article to single out the Min Hee-jin and NewJeans conflict as the cause. Many fans flooded comment sections criticizing the media outlet for exploiting his vulnerability and turning it into a clickbait narrative.

"journalist who apparently cant read," a fan commented.

"Yall are nasty, he literally never said that," another one said.

"Trash. That's why it's safer in the military," an X user mentioned.

"Can you really make clickbait or make people say things that are not true about my husband," a fan added.

They also expressed anger that his words were being twisted to fuel a different controversy. Many accused the outlet of lacking ethics in handling such a sensitive topic.

"He just came back and yall dragging him and new jeans and MHJ already, this is pathetic, the drama is already messy, if i where him I would run back to military instead of dealing with all this," an X user wrote.

"That boy don’t give a f*ck what are you talking about ??," another one said.

"Where the journalist integrity?? Yall habe too much time. He literally unofficial said that! STFU," a person wrote.

More about RM’s discharge, military struggles, and BTS comeback plans

RM, along with fellow member V, was officially discharged on June 10 after completing mandatory military service. The two greeted fans and media at HYBE’s Seoul headquarters and later joined a group livestream. That evening, the BTS leader held a solo livestream from his home. He candidly detailed his experience during the past 18 months.

He described military life as mentally taxing, particularly as he battled severe insomnia. The stress had left him unable to function normally or write music for the first time in years. To cope, he began treatment with a neuropsychiatrist and is still gradually tapering off medication. He said,

"To be honest I’m still scared of the night even now. I’m scared of the fact that I have to sleep. Lying down and being still for 3 to 4 hours is truly hell. Hence even now I’m scared of the night. Also there were a lot of times when I came out on vacation, drank a lot and just passed out. The hospital director/doctor I go to said ‘it might be because you’re in the military, you will get better when you’re out’."

He continued,

"I’m getting my daily routine back on track again and we’re lowering my medicine dose little by little to completely go off it. To be honest, half of my diary is filled with my sleep problem story. Because I really couldn’t sleep."

Despite these hardships, RM assured fans he is improving and looking forward to returning to music. The rapper also expressed excitement for BTS’ future projects, hinting at a major album comeback and thanking fans for their patience.

Meanwhile, Jin and J-hope have already returned from service, with Jungkook and Jimin also recently discharged. Suga is set to complete his service on June 21, paving the way for BTS’ full-group reunion later this year.

The group’s last performance together was at their Yet to Come in Busan concert in October 2022, making their upcoming reunion one of the most anticipated events in K-pop this year.

