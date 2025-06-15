"Thanks to the active participation and support of ARMY” — BIGHIT expresses gratitude as about 60,000 fans attend the '2025 BTS Festa' offline event

Over 60,000 fans from around the world gathered in Goyang, South Korea, to celebrate BTS's debut anniversary, as per a report by Newsis. According to the boy band's agency BIGHIT MUSIC, the BTS FESTA offline event, held on June 13–14, 2025, at Halls 9 and 10 of Exhibition Center 2 at KINTEX in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang, welcomed a massive crowd of ARMY from across the globe.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As this was the group's first offline FESTA event since the COVID-19 pandemic, it turned out to be a definite success. BIGHIT even released a statement thanking the fans, saying:

"Thanks to the active participation and support of ARMY this year, we were able to conclude the event safely and successfully. Please look forward to the new journey that BTS and ARMY will create together in the future."

Ad

BTS' 12th anniversary FESTA turns out to be a huge success

Expand Tweet

Ad

The BTS FESTA is an annual celebration commemorating the group's debut on June 13, 2013. The event spans around two weeks and includes a mix of online and offline activities. This year’s offline festival featured over 20 exhibitions and interactive zones. The venue provided staff fluent in English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean Sign Language to accommodate international fans.

Fans had begun gathering around the venue as early as June 12, the day before the festival officially began. One of the most emotional areas for fans was the Voice Zone, where heartfelt voice messages recorded by the members played aloud.

Ad

The members themselves participated in scripting the messages, making the experience even more touching for fans, as reported by Newsis. Another popular attraction was the Coloring Wall, a large-scale artwork space where fans left messages for their beloved Bangtan Sonyeondan. Notes in various languages filled the wall, reflecting the global nature of the fandom.

The BTS Locker zone displayed personal items reflecting the individual tastes and personalities of all seven members. It featured their favorite foods, hobbies, cherished memorabilia like microphones, LP records, and personal photos. Meanwhile, the Trophy Zone showcased the septet and ARMY’s award-winning legacy, highlighting memorable moments from their journey.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the first time ever, trophies awarded specifically to ARMY, such as the "Best Fan Army" from the 2020–2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and "Biggest Fans" from the 2019 and 2021 MTV EMAs, were also on display.

In addition, a special photo wall was set up at Ilsan Lake Park to commemorate the event. Related banners were also displayed at the Seo-gu District Office and the Goyang Tourism Information Center, turning the entire Goyang area purple.

Ad

BTS is expected to release a new album in the second half of 2025. The group made headlines for reuniting at j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE final concert held at Goyang Sports Complex on June 13, 2025.

Jin and Jungkook joined him on stage as special guests, while RM, Suga, Jimin, and V cheered from the audience, marking the first time all seven members were seen together since their military enlistments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More