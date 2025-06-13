"IT'S BEEN TWO YEARS" — Fans emotional after hearing SUGA’s message at BTS FESTA 2025 for the first time since his enlistment

BTS FESTA 2025 kicked off at KINTEX in the city of Goyang, within Gyeonggi Province in South Korea on June 13, 2025. The fest marks the band's debut anniversary and brings back the offline format after several years where it was held virtually.

Ad

The two-day in-person event is happening across Halls 9 and 10 of Exhibition Center 2 and the venue has over 20 theme zones. These include BTS Locker, Trophy Display, ARMY Bomb Photo Area, and more interactive formats.

BTS FESTA is the band's anniversary celebration, which usually includes special content and fan events. This year’s version is offline, running till June 14, with all zones open throughout the event.

One of the key sections was the Voice Zone where fans could hear messages recorded by the BTS members. It featured an audio of SUGA, which was played for the first time since he enlisted as a public service agent in September 2023.

Ad

Trending

In the audio, the singer says that he felt like it had been "so long" since he had greeted them, before asking the ARMYs if they had been doing well. He also tells fans that he misses and loves them all.

“Hello, this is Suga. I feel like it’s been so long since I got to greet you. Army, have you been doing well? I’ve been spending my time waiting for the day I get to see you again. I miss you so much. I love you, everyone," SUGA is heard saying.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

SUGA enlisted in September 2023, and the clip marked his first public message since he started his service, leading to fans getting emotional. They took to social media to express their admiration for Min Yoongi, with many stating that it had been two years since they saw the idol.

"ITS BEEN TWO YEARS 😭😭😭😭," an X user commented.

soph⁷ ♡s bayleigh 🐚 7 TIL SKZ @p0laroidI0ve LINK ITS BEEN TWO YEARS 😭😭😭😭

Ad

Fans were emotional when they heard the idol talking and said that his voice made them feel alive as others claimed that they "fell to their knees" hearing the audio.

"Just woke up and I m already crying like sh*t bro😭😭😭😭😭," a fan remarked.

"I’m going to cry how can his voice still be filled with so much love and warmth," a user mentioned.

Ad

"Just fell to my knees, i feel like it’s been a thousand years," a person shared.

"The ugly cry i let out. His voice triggered my tear glands 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," a netizen said.

"How do I inject his voice into my veins...this is not for science, I need it to live. 😭😭😭 How much longer do we have to wait?! 😭😭😭 I love you Min Yoongi!!!," a viewer noted.

Ad

"We're gonna spend the next million f*cking years together yoongi, you'll never even remember all the pain and suffering, you'll have us forever my love," another fan added.

When BTS’ SUGA is set to finish military service?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Six members of BTS have already completed their compulsory national enlistment and are awaiting SUGA to finish his assigned duties. The idol began his assignment on September 22, 2023, and was placed in a non-combatant role as a public worker. He was given the role instead of frontline duty due to a previous shoulder-related injury. His expected release date is June 21, 2025.

The group’s enlistments were staggered, starting with Jin in late 2022, followed by the rest at different intervals. All members have completed their respective military responsibilities as mandated.

Ad

RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook were officially relieved of service over the past few days. The band members followed the nation’s requirement mandating adult male citizens to undergo military service lasting roughly 18 to 21 months.

BTS' agency HYBE has not released any formal statement regarding post-discharge plans or comeback activities. However, all seven idols are anticipated to resume their entertainment careers once their duties conclude.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More