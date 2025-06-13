"He’s back where he belongs" — Fans react as BTS' Jungkook surprises at j-hope's HOTS Seoul concert, marking his first stage comeback since discharge

BTS' Jungkook returned to the stage on June 13, 2025, during the Seoul encore rendition of j-hope's HOPE ON THE STREET concert series. This signified his first in-person event since completing South Korea’s compulsory miltary duty.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The BTS' maknae performed his joint track with Hobi, titled i wonder…, from the EP HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1. Jungkook’s participation, though unannounced, was noted by fans and was later discussed widely online. Notably, j-hope's Seoul encore shows are divided into two performances that will conclude the domestic leg of his tour.

"He’s back where he belongs," an X user commented.

𝙻𝚞 ☽⁂ @luthvjk LINK He’s back where he belongs 🥹

Ad

Earlier that day, Jungkook was observed at the venue, rehearsing ahead of the show. Images captured during soundcheck featured both him and Jin conducting pre-show mic tests.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jin, dressed in a plain white sweatshirt, held the microphone with focus as he rehearsed on stage. Jungkook, seen in a black cap reading “MAKE TOKYO GREAT AGAIN,” was photographed using in-ear monitors while singing into a mic during preparations.

"Bro is performing a day after his discharge from the military.. he is insane 😭😭," a fan remarked.

"HIS VOCALS???, MIND YOU HE GOT DISCHARGED JUST 2 DAYS AGO THIS MAN VOCALS ARE NO JOKE!!!" a user mentioned.

Ad

"Been out of the military for 48 hours and hes already on that stage, i know he missed it so bad," a person shared.

More fans reacted similarly.

"This guy was away from the stage for 18 months and came back just 2 days ago, still as good as he ever was," a netizen said.

"WDYM HE ONLY CAME BACK FROM MILITARY LIKE 3 DAYS AGO," a viewer noted.

Ad

"Back to his element IM SO HAPPY AND CRYING 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," another fan added.

BTS marks 12 years with FESTA 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS commenced its 12th debut commemoration by hosting the official 2025 BTS FESTA. It follows the discharge of six out of seven Bangtan Boys from their mandated military duties.

The band marked its anniversary on June 13, celebrating their 2013 debut, with festivities being held at Kintex Exhibition Center II in Gyeonggi Province.

Running for two consecutive days, the gathering includes diverse fan-centered sections featuring showcases, interactive setups, and curated exhibits. Entry started at 10 am across Halls 9 and 10, drawing visitors worldwide.

Ad

The exhibit houses concept-based installations like the “Army Bomb Photo Spot” and the “Whale Photo Spot.” From noon onward, synchronized light performances using BTS’ signature light devices, also called Army Bombs, took place hourly, lighting up the space with coordinated displays.

Designated zones offer deeper audience involvement. The “Voice Zone” streams pre-recorded clips from the K-pop idols, while the “Spotify Playlist Zone” lets fans scan and hear member-picked tracks using NFC features. The “BTS Locker” exhibit reveals items that reflect each member’s fashion sense and personality.

Ad

Engagement-driven spaces like the “DIY Zone,” “Coloring Wall,” and “Game Zone” encourage hands-on participation. A dedicated “Trophy Zone” presents notable awards and distinctions earned by the K-pop act throughout their career, outlining the group’s progression and recognition in the music world.

The two-day event underscores both solo and group-level achievements of BTS, placing emphasis on fan engagement and the band’s continued artistic evolution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More