BTS officially announces their 12th anniversary celebration, ‘2025 BTS FESTA’: Schedule, theme, logo, & all you need to know

On May 31, 2025 (KST), BTS announced their 2025 BTS FESTA, celebrating 12 years since their debut. BTS FESTA is an annual, fortnightly-long event held around June 13, commemorating the launch of BTS.

This year's highlight is the in-person event. This season, supporters worldwide anticipate grander activities and more lively content than in previous years. With five members currently enlisted, Jin and j-hope (who completed their military service) featured in this FESTA via pre-filmed material.

A self-made YouTube video titled "[2025 FESTA] BTS News" dropped on their official YouTube channel, showcasing bandmates Jin as the host and j-hope as the field correspondent.

2025 BTS FESTA Timeline – Overview

The event's timeline logo features a celestial clock design, blending day and night to symbolize BTS’s 12-year journey. The FESTA 2025 BTS logo is placed at the top, while the circular layout presents a timeline from June 1 to June 13, marking daily content releases. Here's the timeline:

June 1

Bangtan News

2025 FESTA Timeline

June 2

HoSeokJin Photo (Concept Switch ver.)

June 5

HoSeokJin Photo (Classic ver.)

HoSeokjin Photo Behind

June 7

Anchor Battle

613 Teaser Today's ARMY

June 8

613 (For ARMY) Today's ARMY

613 (With ARMY) Today's ARMY

June 12

613 Behind HoSeokJin's 12:00 (Twelve O'Clock)

June 13

20130613 Congratulation

2025 BTS Festa theme

Framed like a mock news program, the segment [2025 FESTA] BTS News introduced this year’s concept through scripted skits and themed visuals. This year’s FESTA is called Twelve O’Clock, referencing their song 00:00 (Zero O’Clock).

The idea focuses on fresh starts and BTS’ continued bond with their fanbase. In the YouTube video, BTS' Jin and j-hope spoke briefly about enjoying the shoot and hinted at more to come, adding, "That's enough spoilers,” without revealing what’s next.

One part of the video featured a comic phone conversation with a pretend 12-year-old ARMY fan, also played by j-hope. The character shared enthusiasm, referring to j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE concerts scheduled for June 13 and 14, 2025:

“My poor finger [trying to get tickets] It hurts so much. It was hard, but I got the tickets."

The call wrapped with, “I love you BTS! I love you j-hope!” The Chicken Noodle Soup singer also appeared as a faux weather reporter, sharing a FESTA-themed forecast. j-hope humorously predicted fan excitement reaching “over 30°C” through June.

He further mentioned that June 13 and 14 would seem “6.13°C hotter than usual,” a nod to the band’s launch date.

2025 BTS Festa date, place, and time

2025 BTS Festa is happening in person on June 13 and 14 at KINTEX 2 in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do. Doors open at 9 am KST. Booths will run from 10 am to 7 pm. The final entry cutoff is 6 pm. The venue covers Halls 9 and 10. Hall 9 features a giant ARMY Bomb photo zone. A synced light show using real ARMY Bombs will play every hour from noon, each lasting about five minutes.

Attendees can make custom photo cards at the print booth. The Voice Zone lets fans hear pre-recorded audio from BTS members. There’s a scent DIY corner where people aged 14 and older can craft a music-themed sachet.

The Trophy Zone displays BTS’s awards and milestones. Hall 10 adds more exhibits. The Archive Zone showcases the K-pop group's album visuals. In the AR Photo Zone, ARMY Bomb motion triggers photo snaps.

The Whale Spot, tied to BTS symbolism, is another photo zone. Fans can scan an NFC tag to unlock a Spotify playlist filled with the septet's tracks. There’s also a BTS Locker setup, reflecting each member’s aura.

A game booth challenges fans to hit “6:13,” a nod to their debut date. Another DIY spot lets fans create their own pin badges. A Coloring Wall allows everyone to help complete a shared BTS-themed artwork.

The HYBE section offers more experiences. Hall 9 includes the ARMY area, FESTA merch stands, and a Weverse zone. Hall 10 also has a BTS Island and a Capsule Album zone. Brand collabs are part of the setup, too. Photoism will be present in Hall 9. Meanwhile, Hall 10 includes booths from hy+Paldo, Ottogi, Laneige, and Damtuh.

BIGHIT thanks ARMY, promises better 2025 BTS Festa

BTS (Image via X/@BTS_jp_official)

BIGHIT MUSIC thanked the ARMY for their love, promising this year’s BTS Festa is much bigger than last year.

"We sincerely thank ARMY for sending BTS so much love. For the convenience of the audience, we have significantly expanded the scale in various aspects such as space, content, and operation compared to last year. We will do our best until the end to prepare so that many people can create enjoyable and comfortable memories," BIGHIT MUSIC said (per Sports Seoul).

All seven BTS members are included in the content, prepared ahead of time to keep fans connected during their group hiatus. More updates, including waiting rules and banned items, will be posted later by BIGHIT MUSIC.

