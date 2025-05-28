BTS' Jin bids farewell in final 'RUN JIN' challenge: Tears, tributes, and hints of a return

On May 27, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC released the last episode of RUN JIN, bringing an end to the solo variety show led by BTS’ Jin. The show concluded just ahead of his upcoming #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, which is set to begin on June 28. Launched in August 2024, the variety show was a lighthearted yet ambitious series, designed by the singer following his military discharge.

It offered a mix of chaotic games, absurd challenges, and behind-the-scenes moments with fellow idols and entertainers. It kept fans entertained during BTS’ temporary hiatus.

The final episode featured three missions, each reflective of the idol's creative approach to fun and storytelling. His close friend, Sandeul, joined him once more, bringing back the show’s signature chemistry.

From battling strong winds in a trivia race to tumbling across a soap-drenched bowling alley, and finally climbing a towering inflatable to retrieve a flag, the BTS star ended the series with laughs, struggle, and quiet emotion.

The episode ended on a touching note with a surprise video from his bandmate, j-hope, and warm gifts from the crew. It reminded everyone that though the show had ended, something even bigger was about to begin.

Inside the final episode of RUN JIN: challenges, emotions, and memories

The final episode of the series opened with the singer and Sandeul sitting together. They reflected on their shared journey through the show’s 36-episode run. Jin recalled how the idea for the show came after his military discharge, when he wanted to stay connected with fans while the rest of BTS served.

The series grew into something bigger than expected, known for its unique challenges and his never-ending willingness to throw himself, often literally, into outrageous tasks.

The first challenge of the finale was a quiz game with a twist. The Epiphany singer had to answer questions about the show while wearing a parachute, sprinting against wind machines to find and stamp answers on a mannequin’s face. Despite the physical absurdity of the setup, it was a nod to many of the show’s earlier moments, equal parts ridiculous and brilliant.

He earned some points, though the difficulty was ramped up for the final send-off.

Next came the "soapy bowling" mission. Dressed in a pilot uniform, the singer-songwriter had to slide across a slippery floor on various floaties and try to knock down pins to match a target score. Despite multiple changes to the floaties and a few missteps, he managed to succeed in the mission, earning points toward his final goal.

The most symbolic challenge came last. He had to climb a giant inflatable tower and retrieve a flag at the top. This challenge was a direct callback to the series’ first episode, when he hiked Mt. Hallasan shortly after completing his service. The climb to the inflatable tower was difficult, with him slipping, stumbling, and even calling on Sandeul for help.

With just 24 seconds left on the timer, he finally reached the flag, successfully completing the mission and the show’s journey.

Afterward, the production team surprised Jin with a tribute video capturing highlights from every episode. A special segment featured a message from j-hope, who thanked the artist for his efforts and reminded fans of his sincere dedication to making ARMY smile.

"Our Seokjin is someone who aways makes everyone laugh. I’m sure you just had fun watching the show, but he always thought long and hard about what he could do to make ARMY happy. He really is a fool who thinks only about ARMY," j-hope said (as translated by @_BTSMoments_).

He continued,

"He does his best even in the toughest moments and when he finds himself in unfamiliar environments, he naturally fits in. That's just who our Seokjin is. Seokjin, you made us all very happy. Thanks for all your hard work. I love you..." (as translated by @_BTSMoments_).

Expand Tweet

The BTS eldest, clearly moved, held back tears as he listened. This showed his usual quiet vulnerability.

The crew then presented him with thoughtful gifts, including a custom wish coupon, flowers, and merchandise. The staff removed their jackets to show their shirts, which read:

"Seokjin-ah, thank you for running"

He ended with a promise to return, not just with music, but through the upcoming concert tour. It is expected to blend performances with live missions and audience interaction.

As the episode closed, Jin’s final message was simple but emotional. He thanked the fans for joining him every week and said he hoped to meet them again soon.

