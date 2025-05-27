“He’s going to make us run in circles”- Fans in a frenzy as BTS’ Jin hints at mission-filled solo tour

On Tuesday, May 27, BTS' Jin rolled out the final episode of his variety show program, RUN JIN. The final guest was the idol's good friend, Sandeul, a South Korean singer and songwriter. For the final episode and an air of change, Sandeul took over Jin's usual role as the MC.

Ad

As the episode began, the two singers in a few conversations. At one point, the idol discussed his upcoming world tour and explained that he based the theme of his solo world tour on RUN JIN. When Sandeul asked if there would be any missions involved for the audience, the idol vaguely replied that he had something along those lines prepared for ARMYs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following this spoiler, many fans and netizens have been curious about what the idol could've planned for his tour. Regardless, people also expressed that they're excited to see what's in store for them at the upcoming solo concerts from the idol. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"oh he's going to make us run in circles"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"OMG YES I’m genuinely so excited for this tour, let me get myself mentally and physically ready for any challenges he throws at us" said a fan on X

"this is going to be so fun" added another fan

"let me 1v1 u seokj in I volunteer as tribute get me up on stage I will Compete" commented a netizen

Ad

Some fans also commented that the concept was a hilarious take on concerts.

"I knew it. #RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR is going to be a roller coaster ride. Lucky people who get to attend" stated a fan

"im crying he’s really gonna have armys doing missions and games" added an X user

"Bet he's going to bring a horse during rope it" said a netizen

Ad

"always expect the unexpected from this man seriously" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Jin and his recent solo activities

After his military discharge in June 2024, BTS' Jin immediately kickstarted his schedule and activities in the industry. The next day, post his discharge, the idol held a Hug Event for 1000 ARMYs, celebrating BTS' 11th debut anniversary.

Ad

Ad

Following the same, in July 2024, he also made history as the first South Korean singer to be chosen as a candidate for the Olympics Torch Relay. He represented South Korea for the 2024 Paris Olympics Torch Relay and began the relay in front of the Louvre Museum. Around August, he began his own variety show, RUN JIN, which stands as a spin-off series of BTS' RUN BTS.

A new episode of the same was released every Tuesday on both BTS' official Weverse and YouTube channels. On May 27, 2025, the show concluded with the release of its final episode. With this, the idol will also kickstart his solo world tour, RUN SEOKJIN EP_TOUR, which was inspired by his show. Here are the dates and venues for the same:

Ad

June 28, 2025 - Goyang, South Korea, Jamsil Indoor Stadium

June 29, 2025 - Goyang, South Korea, Jamsil Indoor Stadium

July 5, 2025 - Chiba, Japan, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

July 6, 2025 - Chiba, Japan, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

July 12, 2025 - Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 13, 2025 - Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17, 2025 - Anaheim, United States, Honda Center

July 18, 2025 - Anaheim, United States, Honda Center

July 22, 2025 - Dallas, United States, American Airlines Center

July 23, 2025 - Dallas, United States, American Airlines Center

July 26, 2025 - Tampa, United States, Amalie Arena

July 27, 2025 - Tampa, United States, Amalie Arena

July 30, 2025 - Newark, United States, Prudential Center

July 31, 2025 - Newark, United States, Prudential Center

August 5, 2025 - London, United Kingdom, The O2 Arena

August 6, 2025 - London, United Kingdom, The O2 Arena

August 9, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

August 10, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

Ad

On the other hand, in November 2024, the idol released his first solo album, Happy, which held its title track as Running Wild. In May 2025, he put forth his second album, Echo, with the song, Don't Say You Love Me as its lead single. Therefore, fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to the idol's many other exciting upcoming releases as a soloist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More