“Thank you for healing us”- Fans Get Emotional as BTS’ Jin tears up at j-hope’s heartfelt message during ‘Run Jin’ finale episode 

On Tuesday, May 27, the latest episode of BTS' Jin's variety show, RUN JIN, was released online. The episode was also the finale for the show, which had been running for almost a year since the idol's discharge from the military. Given that the closure of the same was emotional for both the idol and his fans, a portion of the last episode was dedicated to reflecting on the journey the show had created.
At the end of the episode, the idol not only received many gifts from the cast and crew members, but was also sent a special video from his fellow member, j-hope. In the video, j-hope was seen praising and commending Jin for his hard work and love towards the members and ARMYs. Here's what the idol stated:
"Our Seokj in hyung. He's the kind of person who always makes everyone laugh. You may have just found it funny, but my brother was always worried. "How can we make ARMYs happy?" You're really an idiot who only knows ARMY."
He continued:
"And someone who does their best even in difficult times and adapts naturally to unfamiliar environments. That's our Seokj in hyung. Thanks to Seokjin hyung, everyone was very happy. Thank you for your effort. I love you."
Upon seeing this video message, Jin naturally began to tear up, and also thanked j-hope and the members for supporting him. When this clip was shared online, fans and netizens became emotional as they watched j-hope's message.
Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:
"Thank you for healing us."
"God they really love eachother it's so beautiful to see" said a fan on X
"No one loves bts the way bts loves bts" added another fan
"I CANT HOLD BACK MY TEARS MY HEART HURTS" commented a netizen
More fans and netizens talked about how much they loved the friendship and appreciation that the BTS members hold for each other.
"God imma kms i cant believe they kept my family apart for two years and a half" stated a fan
"Overdosing on 2seok love support comfort peace happiness pills tonight" added an X user
"To love and to be loved like this…my 2seok may you forever be in each other’s corners" said a netizen
"I hope bts can have each other for a long long long long time" commented another X user
All you need to know about BTS' Jin and his recent solo activities
Following his discharge from the military after his mandatory service in June 2024, BTS' Jin soon resumed his activities in the industry. He began by hosting the Hug Event for BTS' 11th debut anniversary, where 1000 ARMYs were chosen through a Weverse Raffle to hug the idol.
Around July, the idol made history as the first South Korean singer to be chosen as a torchbearer at the Olympics. He stood as the South Korean representative at the 2024 Paris Olympics Torch Relay and carried the Torch in front of the Louvre Museum. He also garnered two luxury brand endorsements, such as Gucci and Maison FRED.
In August 2024, the idol rolled out his own variety show, RUN JIN, which was inspired by BTS' RUN BTS. After over a year of releasing fresh episodes every Tuesday, the show concluded on May 27. Regardless, starting from June 28, 2025, the idol will be embarking on a world tour, RUNSEOKJIN EP. TOUR, which holds the show as its theme.
In addition, around November 2024, the idol also released his first solo debut album, Happy, which held the track, Running Wild, as its lead single. In May of this year, he released his second album, Echo, with its title track as Don't Say You Love Me. Fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to more content from the idol's solo career.