BTS' Jimin, ATEEZ, ILLIT, & more win big at the 2025 iHeartRadio Awards: Complete K-pop winners list

Many K-pop artists, including BTS member Jimin, ATEEZ, and ILLIT, secured wins across various categories at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The award ceremony was held on March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event honored the most-played artists and songs of the last year. It also witnessed various performances and special tributes.

At the iHeartRadio awards, ATEEZ took the trophy home for K-pop Artist of the Year. They had a tough competition from BTS’ Jimin, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, aespa, and ENHYPEN. Jimin, on the other hand, bagged the award in the category of K-pop Song of the Year for Who, the lead single from Muse. Meanwhile, the rookie girl group ILLIT, emerged victorious as the Best New K-pop Artist.

However, some K-pop nominees missed out on wins at the 2025 iHeartRadio Awards. BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Lisa were both nominated for Best Music Video, but Taylor Swift’s Fortnight took the trophy. BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook’s Disney+ show Are You Sure?! was also in the Favorite On-Screen category but lost to The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).

Complete list of K-pop winners at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025

Here's the full list of all K-pop artists and groups that received the trophy at the 2025 iHeartRadio Awards.

K-pop Artist of the Year – ATEEZ

– ATEEZ K-pop Song of the Year – Who by Jimin

– Who by Jimin K-pop Album of the Year – ATE by Stray Kids

– ATE by Stray Kids Best New K-pop Artist – ILLIT

– ILLIT Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge – GGUM by TXT’s Yeonjun

In 2024, ATEEZ under KQ Entertainment collaborated with Japanese group Be:First for the single Royal and dropped their fourth Japanese single, Birthday. Their album Golden Hour: Part.2 that featured the lead single Ice On My Teeth, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

In 2025, the eight-member group embarked on the European leg of their Towards the Light: Will to Power world tour. They made history as the first K-pop group to perform in Paris La Défense Arena.

BTS' Jimin also set a new record with his song Who. The track became the longest-charting song by a K-act on Billboard Hot 100 (33 weeks) as it surpassed BTS’ Dynamite. Jimin is currently serving in the military and is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

Stray Kids also made history with their EP Ate. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and marks their fifth consecutive chart-topping album. In the rising fourth-gen scene, rookie girl group ILLIT that was formed through R U Next?, debuted in March 2024 with Super Real Me. They later released Almond Chocolate as their first Japanese single.

Meanwhile, TXT’s Yeonjun made his solo debut with Ggum in September 2024. This year iHeartRadio Awards introduced the best dance challenge category and the winner was determined by fan votes.

This year's iHeartRadio Awards highlighted the growing impact of K-pop, showcasing both established artists and rookie talents on the global stage.

