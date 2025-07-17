5 plot lines fans can't wait to see more of in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty is back for its final season. Premiering on July 16, 2025, at 3 am ET, the show will bring the story of Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) to a head. With two whole seasons of a will-they-won't-they love triangle between her and the Fisher brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah, fans wait to see how her story will end.

The show explored teenage relationships, coming-of-age, and the grief that comes with losing a loved one through a young-adult lens. A Taylor Swift-centric soundtrack accompanies Belly's dreamy moments at the idyllic town of Cousins Beach, Massachusetts.

Whom did Belly choose by the end of season 2? Was the beach house saved? As fans dive into season 3, here's what everyone wants to see more of.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Spoilers ahead.

The fateful love triangle and other plotlines fans can't wait for in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

1) Are Belly and Jeremiah endgame?

Jeremiah and Belly are in a relationship (Image via Prime Video)

Throughout season 2, fans saw the relationship between Conrad and Belly develop through glimpses in flashbacks, before they ultimately ended in heartbreak at Belly's prom. Burdened by his mother's deteriorating health, Conrad does not show up for Belly. However, in the present, Belly apologizes to Jeremiah for hurting him in season 1, and the duo grows closer. Belly realizes she likes him.

After a season of hints and thinly veiled flirting, Belly and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) kiss in the penultimate episode. Jeremiah tells her to think things through and choose him only if she is sure of their relationship, and Belly picks him amidst the chaos of the season finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty. In the trailer for season 3, the couple is shown in a steady and dreamy relationship.

2) Conrad confessed his feelings for Belly

Conrad gives Belly the necklace (Image via Amazon)

In one of the final flashbacks, Belly and Conrad meet at Susannah's funeral after their breakup. Belly wants to be there for a grieving Conrad, but walks in on him lying on another woman's lap, leading to a big blowout. The two are icy towards each other in the present, but slowly let their guards down as the season of The Summer I Turned Pretty progresses.

Belly helps Conrad (Christopher Briney) cram for finals and even drives him with Jeremiah to college. But when Conrad walks in on her and Jeremiah kissing, things immediately go south. It turns out Conrad never stopped having feelings for Belly and let her go only because he thought she was miserable with him during his period of grief. At Jeremiah's insistence, he confesses his feelings to Belly.

Belly is taken aback by his confession, but turns him down. He returns her present, the infinity necklace he got her for her birthday, before bidding her farewell and breaking down outside the motel. Fans can't wait to see how Conrad's story will end in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, especially having to watch his brother date the girl he is in love with.

3) Steven and Taylor's relationship

Their relationship blossoms in season 2 (Image via YouTube/ Prime Video)

After two seasons of almosts, Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Taylor's relationship developed in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2. They share a kiss in season 1, but nothing comes out of it. However, in season 2, Taylor (Rain Spencer) shows up at Cousins Beach to help Belly and the gang with the beach house, putting her in Steven's orbit. However, she is dating a musician named Milo in the season.

When Milo shows up uninvited to the farewell party at the Beach House, Steven and Taylor are dancing to Party in the USA by Miley Cyrus, which leads to a physical altercation. But Taylor chooses to stay with Steven after he remembers her middle name, and the couple confess their feelings.

While they are on different teams regarding Belly's love interest (Taylor is team Jeremiah, and Steven is Team Conrad), the couple heads into season 3 stronger than ever. As the other main couple in the show, fans can't wait to see how their relationship will pan out.

4) Conrad and Jeremiah's dad buys the beach house

The beach house in The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via YouTube/ Prime Video)

The central conflict of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is the sale of the beach house. After Susannah's death, the beach house went to her jaded sister, Julia, who wants no part of its legacy. Amidst the grief of losing their loved one, the cast has to deal with losing the only bright memory of their time with her.

Belly and Jeremiah rally the troops, and they try every angle to stall the sale. Their efforts are futile until Belly drunkenly calls her mother, Laurel (Jackie Chung). Laurel lays her foot down, empathizing with Julia while strong-arming Susannah's husband, Adam, into doing what it takes to save the vacation home.

Adam, who was dead-set against buying the house because of his estranged relationship with Susannah and the grief of losing her, finally comes around in the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Conrad is seen fixing it up in the end, which leads fans to wonder how the beachside town will come alive as the central character in season 3.

5) Laurel opens up after Susannah's death

Laurel and Susannah had been best friends since high school (Image via Prime Video)

Grief was a big recurring theme in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2. Laurel deals with losing her best friend, Susannah, to cancer by repressing her feelings and writing a book named It's Not Summer Without You. She becomes more closed off, leading to a strained relationship with her kids. She avoids discussing Susannah altogether.

After Belly drunkenly calls Laurel, her emotions rush to the surface. She has a heated argument with Belly, even slapping her daughter before realizing things had to change. She fixes her relationship with Belly and apologizes for not being there for her.

In the final moments of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Laurel steps out of her grief and processes her emotions, interacting with other writers about her book. She is seen with a reminiscent smile, finally accepting her deep love for Susannah, entangled with the grief of losing her. Will Laurel move on and embrace life more in season 3?

Watch all episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video.

