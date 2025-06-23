7 Dakota Johnson movies to watch if you liked her in The Materialists

Actress Dakota Johnson has been a part of the film industry since she was a child and played a minor role in the 1999 film Crazy in Alabama. Since then, she has been a part of multiple films, including her latest, Materialists.

The film, which was released on June 13, 2025, also stars Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, along with Dakota Johnson, who plays the role of a matchmaker, Lucy. Materialists follows Lucy as she tries to figure out who she wants to be with - her ex, John, or the new man in her life, Harry.

The film showcases her potential to portray complex, emotionally layered characters navigating modern love through small epiphanies and grace.

This list will take a look at seven Dakota Johnson films, such as Fifty Shades of Grey, The Social Network, and Suspiria, for fans who can't seem to get enough of the actress.

1) Fifty Shades of Grey

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Netflix)

This erotic drama, based on E.L. James' book, brought a breakthrough in Dakota Johnson's success. The movie's premise follows Anastasia "Ana" Steele (Dakota Johnson), a literature student, entering a complicated, intense relationship with a mysterious billionaire, Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan).

Her portrayal of Ana showcases a young, naive woman discovering her fantasies while struggling to maintain her moral compass and independence. The film required Dakota Johnson to navigate intense and intimate scenes while demonstrating a character arc of a college student evolving into a confident woman.

She manages to balance Ana's innocence in the beginning with progressing self-awareness, creating a character arc that mirrors the emotional evolution she shows as Lucy in The Materialists.

Dakota Johnson's chemistry with Jamie Dornan and her display of subtle expressions made this controversial movie a global phenomenon.

The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

2) The Social Network

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via youtube/@Movieclips)

A landmark movie at the beginning of her career, it cemented Johnson's position as a promising actor through this movie. In various party sequences, she portrays the role of a Harvard student.

In The Social Network, Dakota Johnson's presence during the college party sequences validates the Harvard social culture that frames Mark Zuckerberg's narrative.

This movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

3) Suspiria

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

This horror movie presented Johnson with one of her most transformative and challenging roles. The film follows Susie Bannion (Johnson), an American dancer who joins a popular dance academy, which has dark secrets.

This psychologically dark storyline needed Dakota Johnson to master challenging choreography while embodying a character whose innocent exterior hides her true emotions.

In this movie, the actress delivers a strong performance that spans the spectrum from a naive newcomer to a powerful force of nature. She shows physical transformation throughout the film and conveys Susie's slow awakening to a new side.

This demonstrates the emotional complication that makes her matchmaker role in The Materialists compelling. The film showcases Dakota Johnson's courage to take creative leaps in various performances.

The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

4) Bad Times at the El Royale

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via youtube/@ 20th Century Studios)

This neo-noir thriller features Johnson as Emily Summerspring, a quiet, mysterious lady with hidden secrets who comes to a weird hotel with other strangers. Emily is both an enigma and a catalyst in this atmospheric thriller, which reveals itself over one dangerous night.

Johnson's acting in this movie highlights her ability to maintain an air of mystery while eventually revealing the character's hidden side. Her encounters with the other cast members, including Jon Hamm and Jeff, demonstrate the same sophisticated character work that made her role in The Materialists popular.

The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

5) The Peanut Butter Falcon

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

In this film, Johnson plays Eleanor, a caretaker who becomes involved in an eccentric friendship with Zac, (Zack Gottsagen), a young boy with Down syndrome. The movie showcases Dakota Johnson's ability to bring authenticity and softness to side roles while serving the bigger narrative.

Johnson's acting reveals her talent for playing compassionate, nurturing characters. Her performance balances personal growth and professional dedication as Eleanor learns to see beyond her patient's surface condition.

This role shows the emotional depth Dakota Johnson brings to all her roles, including the challenging role in The Materialists.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Cha Cha Real Smooth

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Apple TV+)

This drama-comedy stars Johnson as Domino, a single mother navigating a complex relationship with a much younger person. The movie explores themes of responsibility, emotional vulnerability, and the challenges of modern relationships.

Johnson creates a versatile character who adapts to the dynamics and strengths in this movie. Domino is very guarded about her autistic daughter while dealing with her romantic struggle.

Her performance captures the essence of a woman trying to balance complicated desires with parental responsibilities, themes that resonate with the relationship dynamics she navigates in The Materialists.

7) Persuasion

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's urban adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion cast Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, the book's heroine, who gets a second chance at reconciliation with her former fiancé. This period drama required Dakota Johnson to enhance and master Austen's wit while making the character accessible to contemporary viewers.

Dakota Johnson's interpretation of Anne Elliot brings refreshing energy to Austen's classic character. Using direct address to the camera and modern sensibilities, she bridges the gap between Regency England and urban viewers.

The film showcases Johnson's range in period dramas and her calibre to make classic literature relatable and relevant. Fans can watch this movie on Amazon Prime.

These seven films demonstrate Johnson's remarkable variation and consistent ability to find truth in complex female roles. From her breakthrough in Fifty Shades of Grey to her evolved work in The Materialists, Johnson continues to choose roles that challenge both the audience's expectations and herself.

