Jane Austen Wrecked My Life: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life is an upcoming French romantic comedy movie that follows a bookseller who pursues her dream of becoming an author at the Jane Austen writers' residency. Written and directed by Laura Piani, the movie will have its theatrical release in the United States on May 23, 2025.

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life features an ensemble cast that is led by Camille Rutherford. Other actors include Pablo Pauly, Charlie Anson, and Annabelle Lengronne.

According to IMDb, the movie has a runtime of 1 hour and 38 minutes. Peter Von Poehl is the composer, while Gabrielle Dumon and Monica Mele serve as producer and line producer, respectively, for the film.

When and where will Jane Austen Wrecked My Life be released?

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2024. Following this, the film was released in France on January 22, 2025. Sony Pictures is set to release the film theatrically in select cities in the United States on May 23 and nationwide on May 30, 2025.

In an interview with Under The Radar, published on May 22, 2025, Laura Piani opened up about how the cast played a major role in getting the chemistry of the storyline right.

"Camille was my first choice. Once she accepted the role, I built the trio around her. I looked for the two men after I had Camille. I wanted Felix, the French friend, to be very joyful, open, sparkling, flamboyant—funny, because the friendship is there. They could be almost childish with each other, make jokes, and all that. So I wasn’t looking for obvious chemistry between them from the beginning," she stated.

She also said that she wanted an English actor to play Oliver, and Charlie Anson fit the exact ideal she had in mind.

"He had exactly what I was looking for. He’s very clever. He studied at Cambridge and had a very classical formation as an English actor. He’s extremely cultivated, educated, very gentle and delicate—more reserved," she added.

All about Jane Austen Wrecked My Life

The trailer for Jane Austen Wrecked My Life introduces us to Agathe, "a hopelessly clumsy yet charming woman" who works in the Shakespeare and Co. bookshop in Paris. Agathe dreams of finding love that she reads about in Jane Austen novels, and of also becoming a successful writer.

Before she leaves for the Jane Austen Writers' Residency in England, Agathe ends up kissing her best friend. At the residency, she starts working on her book while navigating her love life.

"I believe that some books become part of our lives because they reveal to us our true nature. Literature is like an ambulance speeding through the night to save someone," she states.

However, she also ends up falling for Jane Austen's "great great great great nephew," complicating matters for her. Caught in a very unexpected romantic triangle, she must overcome her insecurities and navigate life to achieve her dreams.

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life will be released nationwide in the U.S. on May 30, 2025.

