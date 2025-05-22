Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds is an upcoming military documentary set to be released on Netflix on May 23, 2025. Directed by Matt Wilcox, the film takes us behind the scenes of the United States Air Force. It follows pilots who go around the country and perform difficult maneuvers in military aircraft to showcase their skill.

The official synopsis of Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds, according to the streaming platform, is:

"In this documentary, the elite pilots of the Air Force Thunderbirds display exceptional skill, trust and courage during a high-stakes training season."

The Thunderbirds are the U.S. Air Force's display team, who perform at airshows across the world. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama serve as the executive producers for the documentary.

When and where will Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds be released?

As previously mentioned, Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, May 23, 2025. The 90-minute documentary is part of a series of productions supported by the Obamas via their company, Higher Ground.

Netflix's subscription cost varies according to different regions. In the United States, the plan starts from $7.99 per month for an ad-supported package. For viewers seeking an uninterrupted movie experience, the Ad-free plan costs $17.99 per month.

Users can also go for the Premium plan at $24.99, which allows multiple users to play content at the same time in high quality. Extra members can be added to the plan with an additional fee.

All about Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds is a documentary that offers an unparalleled look into the daily life of the Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force's aerial demonstration unit. The trailer gives us behind-the-scenes footage of what it's like to be a U.S. Air Force pilot.

"Six jets flying 18 inches apart....nearly at the speed of sound. You are at a microseconds of lag...from a life-threatening situation."

It also showcases the various stunts performed over the desert of Nevada, including loops and vertical plunges.

"We're always under a little bit of like, the I'm gonna die factor. They told me the rules. Don't hit the ground," one of the pilots joked.

The documentary highlights the importance of a formation leader as well as the training head for the teams. It also takes us through the experience of three new pilots who have recently joined the team.

"If it's a bad flight, it's only on me," the training head explains.

It also highlights "the high bomb-burst," one of The Thunderbolts' most dangerous stunts. According to a piece by Air Force Times, published on October 16, 2028, the stunt was the team's last fatal accident, which killed pilot Stephen Del Bagno at the Nevada Test and Training range. Del Bagno temporarily lost consciousness during a high-G maneuver, which caused him to be incapacitated right before the fatal crash.

The new pilots experience an immense amount of pressure to get the aircraft formations right to put on a good show. They go through the same routine multiple times until they get the formations right.

"It's not just me putting myself in danger. It's now doing that with a young family that is starting to understand that risk," another pilot expresses.

The Thunderbolts must put blind trust in each other for the show to be a success.

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds is set to premiere on Netflix on May 23, 2025.

