5 war documentaries to watch if you liked Britain and the Blitz

Britain and the Blitz is a 2025 war documentary that focuses on the September 1940 bombing of Britain by Germany. The war documentary features vividly restored archival footage from the era. It also has interviews with experts and people who lived during that time.

The movie is a well-paced and immersive documentary that showcases how Germany bombed Britain for eight months. The film therefore, underlines the story of the country's response to the extended attacks.

The documentary is enlightening and eye-opening and covers one of the most important incidents from the World War II era. The movie has personal and intimate stories from the people of that time and the film has moments of tragedy, heartbreak, and hardship.

The Invisible War, They Shall Not Grow Old, and other war documentaries like Britain and the Blitz

1) City of Ghosts (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

An Arabic-language American film, this war documentary is directed by Matthew Heineman. The movie is about the Syrian citizen journalist group, Raqqa, which is being killed silently. The documentary focuses on the group’s life as they stay undercover, are on the run, and stay in exile after the takeover by ISIS in 2014.

The movie was critically lauded and was nominated at the Emmys and the BAFTAs. The movie is tense as it shows the group’s dangerous efforts to document the atrocities by ISIS. The movie also explores the ramifications of the Syrian Civil War. Like Britain and the Blitz, the movie is an unflinching look at the harsh reality of war-torn states.

2) Fahrenheit 9/11 (Apple TV+)

Still from the movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Written by, directed, and starring Michael Moore, this war documentary focuses on the presidency of George W. Bush and the Iraq War. The movie raises important questions about the media coverage of the war. It also looks at how America responded to the September 11 attacks and launched a war on terror in the 2000s.

The film criticizes the 2003 invasion of Iraq that led to many casualties and was celebrated by the American corporate media. The movie was a critical and commercial success, even though it was controversial. Further, it also won the Palme d’Or. An impactful documentary, it is similar to the Britain and the Blitz as it explores the reasons for war.

3) The Invisible War (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Kirby Dick, this war documentary is about a sensitive and lesser-known topic. The documentary looks at the rampant sexual assaults within the US military. The documentary was a critical hit and has won an Emmy and a Peabody Award. It was even nominated at the Oscars.

The movie has various interviews with veterans from the US Armed Forces, who recount their traumatic episode of assault. The movie highlights the victims’ inability to find a recourse within the justice system. It also opens the discussion for a culture that blames victims and not the oppressors. Like Britain and the Blitz, the movie is a revelatory documentary, even though the premise is different.

4) The Act of Killing (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

A war documentary, this one is directed by Joshua Oppenheimer, Christine Cynn, and an anonymous Indonesian. The movie focuses on the Indonesian mass killings of 1965-66 and revolves around a group of people who participated in it. During the killings, communists and people opposed to the New Order regime were killed brutally.

The film showcases how the people who participated, became gangsters and still hold power. It also follows the executioner Anwar Congo, who reenacts the killings and talks about the acts he committed. The movie is unflinching as the killers have no guilt over their acts. Like Britain and the Blitz, the movie is a gritty war documentary.

5) They Shall Not Grow Old (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Peter Jackson, this war documentary focuses on World War I. The film uses footage from the war, which was held by the British Imperial War Museum and was previously unseen. The 100-year-old footage is colorized and restored using modern techniques and is a poignant watch.

The documentary also adds sound effects and voice acting to the silent footage. Jackson dedicated the movie to his grandfather, who fought in World War I. It also has interview excerpts from British soldiers, which reveals the life of a soldier. Like Britain and the Blitz, the movie focuses on war and the socio-political conditions that create it.

Some other war documentaries are The Last Days, The Fog of War, and Restrepo. Britain and the Blitz is available on Netflix.

