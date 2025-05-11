Who is Ramona Sarsgaard? Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal's daughter gets arrested at Columbia protest

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal's daughter, Ramona Sarsgaard, was arrested during the Columbia protests on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. She was part of the students who ran an anti-Israel and pro-Palestine protest on the campus.

Around 80 students stormed Columbia's Butler Library on Wednesday, protesting against Israel. They held up signs and chanted, demanding freedom for Palestine. They urged the university to divert its funds for the cause as well. They also held their hands together and chanted:

“We have nothing to lose but our chains!”

The university called the police, who arrested most of the protesters at the library. Ramona Sarsgaard was among the students being arrested. She was handed a desk appearance ticket for criminal trespassing.

More about Ramona Sarsgaard, daughter of Maggie Gyllenhaal

2021 Gotham Awards Presented By The Gotham Film & Media Institute - Cocktails (Image Source: Getty)

Ramona Sarsgaard is the daughter of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal and her husband Peter Sarsgaard. Born on October 3, 2006, she is a freshman at Columbia. She is Maggie and Peter's elder kid, and their second daughter, Gloria Ray, was born in 2012.

Ramona's life has mostly been private, except for some public appearances with her parents or uncle, Jake Gyllenhaal. She was seen at the latter's Broadway performance earlier this year as well.

Notably, Maggie Gyllenhaal is also a Columbia graduate, having completed her bachelor's degree in English literature. Her mother, Naomi Foner Gyllenhaal, is also an alumnus of the school. Jake Gyllenhaal also went to the Ivy League school for two years before dropping out.

More about Columbia protests

The protests saw around 80 students enter the Butler Library at Columbia, where some students were preparing for their exams. The authorities called in the police, leading to multiple arrests.

A statement from the university's acting chairman, Claire Shipman, stated (via The Guardian):

“Disruptions to our academic activities will not be tolerated and are violations of our rules and policies; this is especially unacceptable while our students study and prepare for final exams.”

The student activists had renamed the place "Basel Al-Araj People's University" and came with posters and banners in support of Gaza. After their arrests, the activists put out a statement on social media on May 8 that read:

"Despite over three hours of kettling and assault by Columbia Public Safety, we continue to hold the line. We are facing one of the largest militarized police forces in the world. Deputized Public Safety officers have choked and beaten us, but we have not wavered.

"We refuse to show our IDs under militarized arrest. We refuse to go down quietly. We will not be useless intellectuals, Palestine is our compass, and we stand strong in the face of violent repression."

The university had also temporarily suspended around 65 students, but it's unclear if Ramona Sarsgaard was one of them.

