Guy Ritchie reunites with Jake Gyllenhaal for Road House 2

Road House 2 has finally found its new director. The first movie, which was released on Prime Video in March 2024, was a reboot of the 1989 macho classic of the same name starring Patrick Swayze. It starred Jake Gyllenhaal as a struggling former UFC fighter who became the bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse before he was roped into a war with biker gangs and outlaws.

In Road House 2, Gyllenhaal will be reunited with MobLand director Guy Ritchie, who has signed to helm the project, according to Variety on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. It marks the third time Guy Ritchie will be directing Jake Gyllenhaal, as they previously worked together on The Covenant and In the Grey.

Ritchie is stepping in for Doug Liman, who directed the first installment. Bad Boys: Ride or Die screenwriter Will Beall will be writing the script for the second movie.

Jake Gyllenhaal is excited about Road House 2, but not about getting ripped again for the movie

With Road House 2 confirmed with the leading star, Jake Gyllenhaal, set to return and Guy Ritchie officially to direct it, Gyllenhaal said that he couldn't wait. When TV Line asked him to tease what's going to happen in the next Road House during an interview published on June 5, 2024, the Brokeback Mountain star only said:

"All I know is that I'm very excited about it."

However, while Jake Gyllenhaal is looking forward to the project, there's part of it that he is nervous about. Before he's set to return as Elwood Dalton in Road House 2, Jake Gyllenhaal got candid about the preparation he had to do to get ripped again for his shirtless scenes in the movie.

During his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on March 24, the Everest star opened up about the prospect of getting back into fighting shape, which he said was "terrifying." Instead of Colbert's suggestion for him to "eat every chicken that's left in America," the actor proposed to have shrimp as his source of protein instead.

However, Jake Gyllenhaal admitted that eating "a lot of shrimp" was "the most unappetizing" thing.

Road House 2: Everything we know so far

Road House 2 has been confirmed since May 2024, two months after the first installment of the action thriller was released. But while Amazon is keeping quiet on a lot of key details of the project so far, Jake Gyllenhaal is confirmed to reprise his role as Elwood Dalton. Guy Ritchie and Will Beal are also confirmed as the director and writer for the movie.

However, much of the next Road House's plot remains a mystery. Based on the ending of the first movie, Dalton is heading away from the bar and into his next adventure, opening up a lot of possibilities to explore in the upcoming installment. Moreover, according to Jake Gyllenhaal in his June 5 TV Line interview, they've had "a number of different ideas" that they wanted to explore.

While he was vague about any possible plotline, The Day After Tomorrow actor said that the second film "will be expansive, and it will be bigger." As for any returning cast, no one has been confirmed yet except for Gyllenhaal. There's no word if his love interest in Road House, Ellie, played by Daniela Melchior, will return in the follow-up.

However, with Borderline star Billy Magnussen's character, crime boss Ben Brandt, having his neck broken and dying in the first movie, he's not likely to return unless the second installment wants to explore his backstory in flashbacks.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Road House 2 and other upcoming movies and shows as the year progresses.

