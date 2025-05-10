How many kids does Maggie Gyllenhaal have? Children's ages explored as daughter Ramona is arrested during Columbia protest

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal’s daughter Ramona was recently taken into custody this week on May 7, 2025. Notably, the legal issue emerged out of Ramona’s alleged participation in the anti-Israel protests that happened at Columbia University, as per the New York Post.

The outlet reported that around 80 people were arrested for their involvement in the protest, which reportedly injured a few school safety officers. The New York Post additionally acquired a video where a group of people reportedly pushed a security guard at the entrance of the institute’s library.

Ramona has allegedly received a desk appearance ticket for criminal trespassing, as stated by the New York Post. She is a student of Columbia College, and Maggie Gyllenhaal has not addressed anything about Ramona’s arrest from her side until now.

Hollywood Life stated that apart from Ramona, Maggie Gyllenhaal is the mother of another child named Gloria Ray. Both daughters were born from the Donnie Darko star’s marriage to husband Peter Sarsgaard, who is also active in the entertainment industry like his wife. While Ramona is 18 years old, Gloria is 12, as of 2025.

The New York Post also reported that the people who participated in the protest started making huge signs on the bookshelves of the university and added colored tape on the tables. The protestors were reportedly heard shouting “Free Palestine”, and they were playing drums at the same time.

The protestors allegedly hung Palestinian flags on the walls, and the protest lasted for around five hours. Sharing more details on the website of the university, acting president Claire Shipman disclosed that they have already gotten in touch with the NYPD to provide more security to the university building.

Maggie Gyllenhaal is a mother of two children: Family and other details explained

Maggie Gyllenhaal, 47, is a popular actress and director. She and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, have two children, Ramona and Gloria. They started dating in 2002, got engaged in 2006, and married in 2009.

As mentioned, Peter has been active as an actor for many years. He portrayed Ray Seward in the crime drama series The Killing and appeared as Det. David Russell in Interrogation. Furthermore, he has been a part of multiple miniseries like The Slap, Wormwod, The Looming Tower, and more.

However, Maggie and Peter’s daughters have opted to maintain a distance from the spotlight. The former is already trending on the headlines after her recent arrest for allegedly participating in the anti-Israel protests at Columbia University.

Back in 2021, Gloria was spotted alongside her mother as they went out for lunch at the New York City-based La Mercerie. As per Hollywood Life, Gyllenhaal was seen in a black outfit, and Gloria also appeared in a similar dress that had black and white patterns.

Maggie Gyllenhaal last starred in The Lost Daughter and is now directing a monster movie called The Bride!. She won't appear in the film, but it will feature Sarsgaard and is set to release on March 6 next year.

